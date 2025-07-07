The Best Audiobooks of July 2025  

By Sepideh Gholian

Narrated by Ashraf Shirazi

We chose this book for our list before the recent conflict with Iran, but now it is even more relevant. Author Sepideh Gholian is an Iranian journalist and activist, currently incarcerated in Evin Prison in Tehran. She was arrested in November 2018, during a strike by workers and was severely tortured in detention. In 2023, a video went viral of her removing her hijab and calling for the downfall of Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader. In prison, Gholian and other women endure hard work, violence, and humiliation. And yet, they find time to bake to console each other and hope for the future. Listen to this because it’s unlike any other story you have ever heard. Listen to this because it’s humanizing. Listen to this because it’s important to give voice to those who often cannot be heard.