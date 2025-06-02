Celebrate Audiobook Month with the Best Audiobooks of June 2025
June is Audiobook Month! That’s music to our ears—an entire month to celebrate the craft and joy of audio storytelling. To make this month’s recommendations extra special, we’ve gathered multiple new release suggestions from several different book genres so that you can listen all month long. Dip into any category and try one book, or do a deep dive and listen to more than one during June and beyond. If you want even more audiobook suggestions, check out our curated award winners here and our Audiobook Month special collections here. Happy Listening!
Fiction
Atmosphere: A Love Story
Atmosphere: A Love Story
By
Taylor Jenkins Reid
Narrated by Kristen DiMercurio , Julia Whelan , Taylor Jenkins Reid
Audiobook $25.00
The River Is Waiting
The River Is Waiting
By
Wally Lamb
Narrated by Jeremy Sisto
Audiobook $29.99
Never Flinch: A Novel
Never Flinch: A Novel
By
Stephen King
Narrated by Jessie Mueller , Stephen King
Audiobook
$20.99
$29.99
Fiction as a genre can cast a wide net over stories, so we did, too. These bestselling authors return just in time for summer reading in a variety of flavors. Taylor Jenkins Reid is back with a new out-of-this-world book. The familiar voice for all of Reid’s books, Julia Whelan, is joined by Kristen DiMercurio in this complex and compassionate story of an innovative space shuttle and its six astronauts. The ten-year wait for Wally Lamb’s next masterpiece is over. It’s an impactful story of struggle and loss and where that turns into hope and growth. This heart-wrenching story is deftly narrated by Law & Order star Jeremy Sisto. And the one-and-only Stephen King is gracing us with a new chapter about our favorite detective, Holly Gibney, as she serves as a bodyguard to an activist with a target on her back.
Science Fiction & Fantasy
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil
By
V. E. Schwab
Narrated by Julia Whelan , Katie Leung , Marisa Calin
Audiobook $32.99
The Illustrated Man
The Illustrated Man
By
Ray Bradbury
Narrated by Prentice Onayemi , Ari Fliakos , Marin Ireland
Audiobook $24.99
Of Monsters and Mainframes
Of Monsters and Mainframes
By
Barbara Truelove
Narrated by Gail Shalan , Charlie Albers , Cary Hite , Eve Passeltiner , Emana Rachelle , Chris Devon , Zura Johnson
Audiobook $34.99
These Science Fiction & Fantasy listens are filled to the brim with incredible narrators. Our newest Audiobook Monthly Pick is highly anticipated by V. E. Schwab and Julia Whelan fans alike. Whelan joins forces with a full cast of award-winning narrators in a tale of three sapphic vampires that spans 500 years and probes the ways women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t. This updated recording of The Illustrated Man boosts a full cast of top-tier narrators and is a seminal work in Ray Bradbury’s oeuvre. Then take off in this sentient 24th-century space shuttle named Demeter, as supernatural shenanigans wreak havoc aboard ship.
Immersive Audio
Soundtrack
Soundtrack
By
Jason Reynolds
Narrated by Nile Bullock , Mekhi Hewling , Jade Williams , Brandon Miles , Ryan Vincent Anderson , Amir Royale , Jasmin Richardson , Christopher Grant , Khaya Fraites , Nadine Simmons , Robb Moreira , We Ani , Rocky Anicette , Brandiss Seward
Audiobook $18.00
Small Magics [Dramatized Adaptation]: Kate Daniels
Small Magics [Dramatized Adaptation]: Kate Daniels
By
Ilona Andrews
Narrated by Full Cast
Audiobook $24.99
All-Star Superman
All-Star Superman
By
Grant Morrison
,
Frank Quitely
,
Meghan Fitzmartin
Narrated by Marc Thompson , Kristen Sieh , Christopher Smith , Matthew Amendt , Scott Brick , Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes , Robert Fass , January LaVoy , Saskia Maarleveld , Brandon McInnis , Ray Porter , Full Cast
Audiobook $22.50
A round-up of exciting publishing this June wouldn’t be complete without a collection of immersive audiobooks boasting original scores and sound effects. Jason Reynolds takes us to the New York City streets of the early 2000s to introduce us to a found family of complex characters and their love and passion for music. This full-cast production is enhanced by an original score by Grammy-winning composer Justin Ellington. Publisher GraphicAudio and bestselling author Ilona Andrews team up again for the fan-favorite Kate Daniels series. Small Magics is a compilation of five previously published stories taking place in the Kate Daniels world, filled with GraphicAudio’s signature sound effects and cinematic music. And leading up to the Superman film coming to the big screen in July, Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s iconic All-Star Superman is getting a glow-up in audiobook form. Fans of Star Wars audiobooks will be delighted to recognize the voice of Superman as Marc Thompson, and avid listeners are sure to recognize additional audiobook talent juggernauts.
Nonfiction
Baddest Man: The Making of Mike Tyson
Baddest Man: The Making of Mike Tyson
By
Mark Kriegel
Narrated by Mark Kriegel
Audiobook $24.00
Dreaming of Home: How We Turn Fear into Pride, Power, and Real Change
Dreaming of Home: How We Turn Fear into Pride, Power, and Real Change
By
Cristina Jiménez
Narrated by Cristina Jiménez
Audiobook $26.99
This Dog Will Change Your Life
This Dog Will Change Your Life
By
Elias Weiss Friedman
,
Ben Greenman
Narrated by Elias Weiss Friedman
Audiobook
$18.00
$20.00
Nonfiction is infinitely broad, so this was the hardest category to limit to three choices. In the end, we chose three wildly different books precisely because they’re so different. Mike Tyson is a complicated and controversial figure, but his journey from the depths of poverty and crime in Brooklyn to fame and infamy is compelling. Author Peter Kriegel, a former newspaper reporter who covered Tyson from the beginning, also narrates. He doesn’t sugarcoat Tyson’s failings but also humanizes him. Cristina Jiménez offers a highly relevant personal look at immigration. She pointedly and poignantly relays her story of arriving in the United States undocumented at age 13 and then rising to be a MacArthur Genius winner and activist for immigrant youth. And then there’s the purely feel-good This Dog Will Change Your Life. You might know Elias Friedman from his wildly popular social media account, The Dogist. We are big believers in his raison d’être: dogs often bring out the best in people and improve lives, and he recounts his many dog moments with charm, humor, admiration, and gratitude.
Picture Books
The Day the Crayons Made Friends
The Day the Crayons Made Friends
By
Drew Daywalt
Narrated by Almarie Guerra , MacLeod Andrews , Tara Sands , Marichelle Daywalt , Jesus E. Martinez , Drew Daywalt , Michael Crouch , Barrett Leddy , Kim Mai Guest , Daniel Henning , Robbie Daymond , Max Meyers
Audiobook $5.00
The Wild Robot on the Island
The Wild Robot on the Island
By
Peter Brown
Narrated by Kathleen McInerney
Audiobook $4.99
Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses
Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses
By
Randy Rainbow
Narrated by Randy Rainbow
Audiobook $1.99
These children’s picture books prove that big gifts can come in small packages. Ranging from only 10-13 minutes, these deliver a highly entertaining listening experience, including a vibrant background soundscape. More than 10 narrators make The Day the Crayons Made Friends a hilarious romp, with each crayon’s unique personality shining through in flying colors. Kathleen McInerney reads this newest chapter in Peter Brown’s sweet Wild Robot series with a smile in her voice. And Randy Rainbow reads his autobiographical story as only he can—with a mix of bemusement, silliness, and a hard-won self-confidence that each of us, no matter how old, will want to try to uncover in ourselves, too.
Memoir
How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter's Memoir
How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter's Memoir
By
Molly Jong-Fast
Narrated by Molly Jong-Fast
Audiobook $20.00
The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions
The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions
By
Candace Parker
Narrated by Candace Parker , Marisa Hampton
Audiobook $34.99
A trio of books about accomplished women make up our monthly memoir faves. Political analyst Molly Jong-Fast’s book is deeply personal and yet strikingly universal. Focused on her relationship with her legendary feminist mother, Erica Jong, it is a thoughtful commentary about motherhood, childhood, the challenges of fame, and the loss of self to dementia. Celebrated basketball star Candace Parker shares her recipe for success on and off the court: Can-Do, a mantra modeled on her childhood nickname. So Gay for You is written and read by Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, stars of the early 2002s TV series, The L Word. It’s an intimate hilarious memoir of art, friendship, queerness, and found family, and a bonus in the audiobook version is an exclusive Q&A with fans’ questions.
Mystery/Thriller
The First Gentleman: A Thriller
The First Gentleman: A Thriller
By
James Patterson
,
Bill Clinton
Narrated by Aja Naomi King , Saskia Maarleveld , Will Collyer , James Fouhey
Audiobook
$13.99
$27.99
The Housemaid's Wedding: A Short Story
The Housemaid's Wedding: A Short Story
By
Freida McFadden
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini , Lauryn Allman
Audiobook $34.99
Murder Takes a Vacation: A Novel
Murder Takes a Vacation: A Novel
By
Laura Lippman
Narrated by Kimberly Farr
Audiobook $27.99
Who doesn’t love a good whodunnit? There’s a killer at large, and all eyes are looking to the White House. The dynamic duo of James Patterson and Bill Clinton are back for their third novel together, with all the twists and turns and authenticity you’ve come to expect—plus a full cast of narrators. Freida McFadden fans are in for a treat with this wedding day short story that’s part of the Housemaid Series—now available as an audiobook with longtime narrator Lauryn Allman joined by Edoardo Ballerini. You won’t need a lifejacket to take a Parisian cruise in Lara Lippman’s irresistible new cozy mystery narrated by Earphones Award-winner Kimberly Farr. Former private investigator and middle-aged widow Muriel Blossom’s vacation turns into a deadly international mystery. . .that only she can solve.
Romance
Caught Up
Caught Up
By
Navessa Allen
Narrated by Kasi Hollowell , Jason June , Teddy Hamilton
Audiobook $34.99
Sounds Like Love
Sounds Like Love
By
Ashley Poston
Narrated by Patti Murin , Ashley Poston
Audiobook $23.00
A Rare Find
A Rare Find
By
Joanna Lowell
Narrated by Ros Watt
Audiobook $24.00
There is no shortage of romance audiobooks to swoon over, make you blush, bring you to tears and everything in between. This trio of audiobooks is just a mere sampling of the many flavors and varieties of romance out there. Dark romance, spicy secrets, and steamy seduction power this addition to the Into Darkness series by BookTok sensation Navessa Allen. For something a bit more upbeat, the former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale—narrated by star of stage, screen, and many audiobooks, Patti Murin. If you prefer to go back in time, we’ve got a charming queer historical friends-to-lovers romance from the author of A Shore Thing, once again narrated by Ros Watt.
Music
Loud and Clear: The Grateful Dead's Wall of Sound and the Quest for Audio Perfection
Loud and Clear: The Grateful Dead's Wall of Sound and the Quest for Audio Perfection
By
Brian Anderson
Narrated by Brian Anderson
Audiobook $32.99
Hit Girls: Britney, Taylor, Beyoncé, and the Women Who Built Pop's Shiniest Decade
Hit Girls: Britney, Taylor, Beyoncé, and the Women Who Built Pop's Shiniest Decade
By
Nora Princiotti
Narrated by Nora Princiotti
Audiobook $20.00
Abba's Abba Gold
Abba's Abba Gold
By
Elizabeth Vincentelli
Narrated by Stephanie Németh Parker
Audiobook $12.99
Built from hundreds of interviews with band members, roadies and tech wizards, this is the full story of the Grateful Dead’s legendary Wall of Sound, written and narrated by award-winning journalist Brian Anderson. Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the artists in this ultimate love letter to pop music. Narrated by the author, Hit Girls celebrates the women who revolutionized pop music, inspired the next generation, and, in some cases, are burning brighter than ever. While we had to pick just one book from the popular 33 1/3 series to spotlight here—we are excited many of these have finally arrived in the audiobook format for the first time. So, if some of the greatest pop songs ever recorded in Abba’s Abba Gold aren’t on your playlist, you’ll surely find something that is among the 50 other audiobooks in this series.