Celebrate Audiobook Month with the Best Audiobooks of June 2025

June is Audiobook Month! That’s music to our ears—an entire month to celebrate the craft and joy of audio storytelling. To make this month’s recommendations extra special, we’ve gathered multiple new release suggestions from several different book genres so that you can listen all month long. Dip into any category and try one book, or do a deep dive and listen to more than one during June and beyond. If you want even more audiobook suggestions, check out our curated award winners here and our Audiobook Month special collections here. Happy Listening!

Fiction

Fiction as a genre can cast a wide net over stories, so we did, too. These bestselling authors return just in time for summer reading in a variety of flavors. Taylor Jenkins Reid is back with a new out-of-this-world book. The familiar voice for all of Reid’s books, Julia Whelan, is joined by Kristen DiMercurio in this complex and compassionate story of an innovative space shuttle and its six astronauts. The ten-year wait for Wally Lamb’s next masterpiece is over. It’s an impactful story of struggle and loss and where that turns into hope and growth. This heart-wrenching story is deftly narrated by Law & Order star Jeremy Sisto. And the one-and-only Stephen King is gracing us with a new chapter about our favorite detective, Holly Gibney, as she serves as a bodyguard to an activist with a target on her back.

Science Fiction & Fantasy

These Science Fiction & Fantasy listens are filled to the brim with incredible narrators. Our newest Audiobook Monthly Pick is highly anticipated by V. E. Schwab and Julia Whelan fans alike. Whelan joins forces with a full cast of award-winning narrators in a tale of three sapphic vampires that spans 500 years and probes the ways women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t. This updated recording of The Illustrated Man boosts a full cast of top-tier narrators and is a seminal work in Ray Bradbury’s oeuvre. Then take off in this sentient 24th-century space shuttle named Demeter, as supernatural shenanigans wreak havoc aboard ship.

Immersive Audio

A round-up of exciting publishing this June wouldn’t be complete without a collection of immersive audiobooks boasting original scores and sound effects. Jason Reynolds takes us to the New York City streets of the early 2000s to introduce us to a found family of complex characters and their love and passion for music. This full-cast production is enhanced by an original score by Grammy-winning composer Justin Ellington. Publisher GraphicAudio and bestselling author Ilona Andrews team up again for the fan-favorite Kate Daniels series. Small Magics is a compilation of five previously published stories taking place in the Kate Daniels world, filled with GraphicAudio’s signature sound effects and cinematic music. And leading up to the Superman film coming to the big screen in July, Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s iconic All-Star Superman is getting a glow-up in audiobook form. Fans of Star Wars audiobooks will be delighted to recognize the voice of Superman as Marc Thompson, and avid listeners are sure to recognize additional audiobook talent juggernauts.

Nonfiction

Nonfiction is infinitely broad, so this was the hardest category to limit to three choices. In the end, we chose three wildly different books precisely because they’re so different. Mike Tyson is a complicated and controversial figure, but his journey from the depths of poverty and crime in Brooklyn to fame and infamy is compelling. Author Peter Kriegel, a former newspaper reporter who covered Tyson from the beginning, also narrates. He doesn’t sugarcoat Tyson’s failings but also humanizes him. Cristina Jiménez offers a highly relevant personal look at immigration. She pointedly and poignantly relays her story of arriving in the United States undocumented at age 13 and then rising to be a MacArthur Genius winner and activist for immigrant youth. And then there’s the purely feel-good This Dog Will Change Your Life. You might know Elias Friedman from his wildly popular social media account, The Dogist. We are big believers in his raison d’être: dogs often bring out the best in people and improve lives, and he recounts his many dog moments with charm, humor, admiration, and gratitude.

Picture Books

These children’s picture books prove that big gifts can come in small packages. Ranging from only 10-13 minutes, these deliver a highly entertaining listening experience, including a vibrant background soundscape. More than 10 narrators make The Day the Crayons Made Friends a hilarious romp, with each crayon’s unique personality shining through in flying colors. Kathleen McInerney reads this newest chapter in Peter Brown’s sweet Wild Robot series with a smile in her voice. And Randy Rainbow reads his autobiographical story as only he can—with a mix of bemusement, silliness, and a hard-won self-confidence that each of us, no matter how old, will want to try to uncover in ourselves, too.

Memoir

A trio of books about accomplished women make up our monthly memoir faves. Political analyst Molly Jong-Fast’s book is deeply personal and yet strikingly universal. Focused on her relationship with her legendary feminist mother, Erica Jong, it is a thoughtful commentary about motherhood, childhood, the challenges of fame, and the loss of self to dementia. Celebrated basketball star Candace Parker shares her recipe for success on and off the court: Can-Do, a mantra modeled on her childhood nickname. So Gay for You is written and read by Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey, stars of the early 2002s TV series, The L Word. It’s an intimate hilarious memoir of art, friendship, queerness, and found family, and a bonus in the audiobook version is an exclusive Q&A with fans’ questions.

Mystery/Thriller

Who doesn’t love a good whodunnit? There’s a killer at large, and all eyes are looking to the White House. The dynamic duo of James Patterson and Bill Clinton are back for their third novel together, with all the twists and turns and authenticity you’ve come to expect—plus a full cast of narrators. Freida McFadden fans are in for a treat with this wedding day short story that’s part of the Housemaid Series—now available as an audiobook with longtime narrator Lauryn Allman joined by Edoardo Ballerini. You won’t need a lifejacket to take a Parisian cruise in Lara Lippman’s irresistible new cozy mystery narrated by Earphones Award-winner Kimberly Farr. Former private investigator and middle-aged widow Muriel Blossom’s vacation turns into a deadly international mystery. . .that only she can solve.

Romance

There is no shortage of romance audiobooks to swoon over, make you blush, bring you to tears and everything in between. This trio of audiobooks is just a mere sampling of the many flavors and varieties of romance out there. Dark romance, spicy secrets, and steamy seduction power this addition to the Into Darkness series by BookTok sensation Navessa Allen. For something a bit more upbeat, the former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale—narrated by star of stage, screen, and many audiobooks, Patti Murin. If you prefer to go back in time, we’ve got a charming queer historical friends-to-lovers romance from the author of A Shore Thing, once again narrated by Ros Watt.

Music

Built from hundreds of interviews with band members, roadies and tech wizards, this is the full story of the Grateful Dead’s legendary Wall of Sound, written and narrated by award-winning journalist Brian Anderson. Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the artists in this ultimate love letter to pop music. Narrated by the author, Hit Girls celebrates the women who revolutionized pop music, inspired the next generation, and, in some cases, are burning brighter than ever. While we had to pick just one book from the popular 33 1/3 series to spotlight here—we are excited many of these have finally arrived in the audiobook format for the first time. So, if some of the greatest pop songs ever recorded in Abba’s Abba Gold aren’t on your playlist, you’ll surely find something that is among the 50 other audiobooks in this series.