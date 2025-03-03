The Best Audiobooks of March 2025

By Bruce Vilanch

Narrated by Bruce Vilanch

Even the most creatively accomplished amongst us sometimes have bad ideas. But we’re going to guess with a high level of certainty that none of your sub-par ideas reach the same level of horrific as The Star Wars Holiday Special, which is just one of many poorly received works of television “art” that Bruce Vilanch recounts in his laugh-out-loud narration of his career misfires. Vilanch can make fun of himself because of the many accomplishments in his background, too, working with the likes of Johnny Carson, Bette Midler, Lily Tomlin, Billy Crystal, and many more. So, you’re forgiven when you can’t believe how truly bad his bad stuff is — because he can’t believe it either.