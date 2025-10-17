The Best Biographies & Memoirs of 2025

Meet the music legends, cultural icons and inspiring rebels whose stories made the list of the best biographies and memoirs we’ve read this year. Dive into true stories that grip like fictional tales and get to know your favorite artists like never before. From striking reflections and hard-earned words of wisdom to newly discovered post-houmous writing and behind-the-scenes insights into historical moments, these are the best biographies and memoirs of 2025.

Hardcover $30.00 Mother Mary Comes to Me Mother Mary Comes to Me By Arundhati Roy In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 A triumphant memoir chronicling Arundhati Roy's journey to becoming an award-winning author. Written after the death of her mother, Roy delicately pieces together how their powerful relationship helped shape her into the celebrated writer she is today. A triumphant memoir chronicling Arundhati Roy's journey to becoming an award-winning author. Written after the death of her mother, Roy delicately pieces together how their powerful relationship helped shape her into the celebrated writer she is today.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Awake: A Memoir Awake: A Memoir By Jen Hatmaker In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Reflecting on difficult topics like betrayal, divorce and losing friends, author Jen Hatmaker shares the powerful lessons she learned after the end of her marriage in this heartfelt memoir full of hope, loss and paving a new path. Reflecting on difficult topics like betrayal, divorce and losing friends, author Jen Hatmaker shares the powerful lessons she learned after the end of her marriage in this heartfelt memoir full of hope, loss and paving a new path.

Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Poems & Prayers Poems & Prayers By Matthew McConaughey In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Words to inspire hope and creativity from a Hollywood icon. The actor and author offers personal stories, poems and wisdom from years both in and out of the spotlight. With plenty of humor, heart and wit, this is a collection crafted for today's collective spirit. Words to inspire hope and creativity from a Hollywood icon. The actor and author offers personal stories, poems and wisdom from years both in and out of the spotlight. With plenty of humor, heart and wit, this is a collection crafted for today's collective spirit.

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts By Margaret Atwood In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 An icon of literary achievement and author of eerily prophetic writing finally tells us about herself. It's pretty much a superhero origin story, told in vibrant detail, making it a shining feat of storytelling on its own merit. An icon of literary achievement and author of eerily prophetic writing finally tells us about herself. It's pretty much a superhero origin story, told in vibrant detail, making it a shining feat of storytelling on its own merit.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Finding My Way: A Memoir Finding My Way: A Memoir By Malala Yousafzai In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 A powerful voice of courage and symbol of resistance and hope, Malala Yousafzai reintroduces herself to the world in her memoir, Finding May Way. Opening up about everything from coming-of-age moments to college years, friendships and finding the love of her life, she follows her own compass and rises above her darkest moments. A powerful voice of courage and symbol of resistance and hope, Malala Yousafzai reintroduces herself to the world in her memoir, Finding May Way. Opening up about everything from coming-of-age moments to college years, friendships and finding the love of her life, she follows her own compass and rises above her darkest moments.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Bread of Angels: A Memoir Bread of Angels: A Memoir By Patti Smith In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Patti Smith offers another glimpse into her miraculous world by heading all the way back to the beginning. The writer reflects on her early years of art, exploration and creativity that helped her become the literary icon she is today. Patti Smith offers another glimpse into her miraculous world by heading all the way back to the beginning. The writer reflects on her early years of art, exploration and creativity that helped her become the literary icon she is today.

Hardcover $35.00 The Uncool: A Memoir The Uncool: A Memoir By Cameron Crowe In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 An unprecedented tour of the heyday of rock and roll, paired with the heartfelt personal narrative of Cameron Crowe, who lived and breathed music while rising to remarkable heights himself. If you've ever wished you could have scored backstage passes to your favorite rock concert, this is the book for you. An unprecedented tour of the heyday of rock and roll, paired with the heartfelt personal narrative of Cameron Crowe, who lived and breathed music while rising to remarkable heights himself. If you've ever wished you could have scored backstage passes to your favorite rock concert, this is the book for you.

Hardcover $33.00 $36.00 Truly Truly By Lionel Richie In Stock Online Hardcover $33.00 $36.00 The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself, with the signature charm that makes him such a treasure. This is a comprehensive look at the human behind the cultural icon. The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself, with the signature charm that makes him such a treasure. This is a comprehensive look at the human behind the cultural icon.

Hardcover $32.00 Joyride: A Memoir Joyride: A Memoir By Susan Orlean In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 Vibrant, bold and full of life, Susan Orlean's memoir highlights the creative ups, downs and even higher ups the beloved writer has faced over her prolific and inspiring career. Vibrant, bold and full of life, Susan Orlean's memoir highlights the creative ups, downs and even higher ups the beloved writer has faced over her prolific and inspiring career.

Hardcover $32.50 Heart Life Music Heart Life Music By Kenny Chesney , Holly Gleason In Stock Online Hardcover $32.50 From small bar gigs to playing stadiums, country music legend Kenny Chesney shares his most personal stories from his time on the road and beyond. Get to know the people and places that influenced his passions. From small bar gigs to playing stadiums, country music legend Kenny Chesney shares his most personal stories from his time on the road and beyond. Get to know the people and places that influenced his passions.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Vagabond: A Memoir Vagabond: A Memoir By Tim Curry In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Known for playing the demonic clown Pennywise, the flashy Dr. Frank-N-Furter and countless other fan-favorite characters, Tim Curry has portrayed a plethora of iconic characters across a variety of genres. But who is the man behind the clown? This memoir shares a glimpse into the intriguing life and career of the acting legend. Known for playing the demonic clown Pennywise, the flashy Dr. Frank-N-Furter and countless other fan-favorite characters, Tim Curry has portrayed a plethora of iconic characters across a variety of genres. But who is the man behind the clown? This memoir shares a glimpse into the intriguing life and career of the acting legend.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 107 Days 107 Days By Kamala Harris In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Under immense pressure and in the face of great uncertainty, Vice President Harris answered her party's call. Now she shares behind-the-scenes insights about the whirlwind candidacy that made history. Under immense pressure and in the face of great uncertainty, Vice President Harris answered her party's call. Now she shares behind-the-scenes insights about the whirlwind candidacy that made history.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir By Keith McNally In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 At times irreverent, at other times insightful, but at all times entertaining, Keith McNally's entire life is laid bare on the page, from his career triumphs to the dark corners of his personal life. At times irreverent, at other times insightful, but at all times entertaining, Keith McNally's entire life is laid bare on the page, from his career triumphs to the dark corners of his personal life.

Hardcover $40.00 $50.00 The Look The Look By Michelle Obama

Editor Meredith Koop

Foreword by Farah Jasmine Griffin In Stock Online Hardcover $40.00 $50.00 As a cultural icon known for redefining traditional style, Michelle Obama makes another fashion statement with her new book, The Look. The highly anticipated illustrated volume features her most memorable looks and never–before–seen images. Bold yet relatable, strong yet feminine and formal yet playful, the First Lady grants us an intimate lens into her personal style evolution. As a cultural icon known for redefining traditional style, Michelle Obama makes another fashion statement with her new book, The Look. The highly anticipated illustrated volume features her most memorable looks and never–before–seen images. Bold yet relatable, strong yet feminine and formal yet playful, the First Lady grants us an intimate lens into her personal style evolution.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Last Rites Last Rites By Ozzy Osbourne In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 In this revealing new memoir, music legend Ozzy Osbourne does not hold back. The icon shares his unfiltered thoughts on his monumental life and career, detailing everything from his time in Black Sabbath to his explosive marriage and life in the public eye. In this revealing new memoir, music legend Ozzy Osbourne does not hold back. The icon shares his unfiltered thoughts on his monumental life and career, detailing everything from his time in Black Sabbath to his explosive marriage and life in the public eye.