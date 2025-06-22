The Best Books of July 2025

Did you know that a growing TBR is a sign of high ambition? And it is our duty to make sure that you always have something great lined up. This is why our list of the best books of July will come in handy. Think edge-of-your-seat thrillers, transportive literary fiction and irresistible romance. But that’s not all… there is dark academia, cozy fantasy, not your average history — and even something for fashion lovers. Whether you’re planning to make a splash with summer reads or just want to add a few great options to your reading pile, we’ve got your back.

Rose in Chains (Deluxe Limited Edition) by Julie Soto. The author of Forget Me Not and Not Another Love Song returns with a captivating fantasy world that dark romance readers will love to get lost in. Princes, princesses, power and pleasure sends this to the top of our TBR.

Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel by Holly Jackson. Could you solve your own murder before it's too late? Catch the killer before the countdown ticks its last. Brimming with unexpected twists, this one will be impossible to put down, so don't even try.

The Woman in Suite 11 by Ruth Ware. Inviting back familiar characters from The Woman in Cabin 10, this time to a luxury hotel, Ruth Ware delivers another riveting page-turner. Gripping from start to finish, this thrilling mystery takes a dark turn.

The Enchanted Greenhouse by Sarah Beth Durst. A cozy tale steeped in magic. Perfect for plant lovers and anyone who enjoys vivid storytelling and whimsical places, this fantasy read about the beauty of starting over is a delight for the senses.

The Girl I Was by Jeneva Rose. Crushed by the gravity of her shortcomings, Alexis is plunged back in time to meet her younger self and find a new perspective. Propelled by a wave of early 2000s nostalgia, this heartfelt fantasy is a story of loss and regret, second chances and reclaiming self-love.

The Letter Carrier: A Novel by Francesca Giannone

Translator Elettra Pauletto. Weaving herself into the fabric of a southern Italian village during WWII, Anna challenges the status quo as the first female letter carrier in town. A connective string between its inhabitants, she not just delivers mail but the winds of change. Emotionally deep and transportive, this bighearted novel offers a fresh perspective on women's roles in history.

Finding Grace: A Novel by Loretta Rothschild. A crafty second chance love story cloaked in mystery. This imaginative layered read brimming with buried secrets and unexpected twists unravels the fragile nature of life.

Like: A History of the World's Most Hated (and Misunderstood) Word by Megan C. Reynolds. You've undoubtedly used the word countless times, in equally countless ways, but where does it come from and what does it actually mean? Now you can find out in this riveting history of a singular word that is perfect for linguistics geeks and word-nerds.

On Power by Mark R. Levin. The influential radio and television host and frequent catalyst for discussions of the state of our democracy brings forth new insights on history and power.

Chanel Haute Couture edited by Sofia Coppola. The visually stunning volume invites you on a photographic journey through the history of the iconic fashion house that's known for revolutionizing women's couture.

Glorious Rivals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes. A new competition awaits on Hawthorne Island, but with just one prize and seven contestants, there are bound to be some losers.

A Theory of Dreaming Deluxe Limited Edition: Sequel to A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid. After narrowly escaping Hiraeth with their lives and defeating the Fairy King once and for all, Effy and Preston's fight for normalcy is far from over. With a looming war and dangerous dreams threatening reality, A Theory of Dreaming is another glittering gothic tale from Ava Reid.

Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe by C. B. Lee. Expansive, exciting and full of heart, this fantasy is just as rich in world-building as it is in character cast and emotional beats. There's just so much to love!

Immortal Consequences by I. V. Marie. Fans of dark academia, meet the students and teachers of Blackwood Academy. This smart and satisfying fantasy is rich in character and personality, as well as a propelling plot socked in tension.

The List by Steve Berry. A seemingly innocuous move to care for an ailing mother comes with a dangerous secret. This taut and tense thriller gives readers so much to uncover, with delicious questions popping off the page.

The View From Lake Como: A Novel by Adriana Trigiani. The author of The Good Left Undone is back with a transportive, jet-setting story following a woman's journey to her ancestral land while grappling with family tensions and a broken heart. Funny, endearing and empathetic, The View From Lake Como is a gorgeous getaway for fans of Rebecca Serle and Jojo Moyes.

Victory '45: The End of the War in Eight Surrenders by James Holland and Al Murray. A deep dive into the eight surrenders that put an end to an endless world war, told in exacting detail by one dynamic duo. Holland and Murray leave no stone unturned in this sweeping account of our world's greatest conflict.

Terror at the Gates by Scarlett St. Clair. The author of the Hades X Persephone Series is back with a brand-new, sizzling paranormal romance crackling with darkness, danger and a touch of magic. Centered on a long misunderstood mythological figure, St. Clair breathes new life into an age old legend.

The Unraveling of Julia by Lisa Scottoline. This thrilling Gothic mystery infused with astrology and romance makes for a page-turning read. When her husband is brutally murdered, Julia's life takes an unexpected turn.

Vera, or Faith: A Novel by Gary Shteyngart. This modern family is coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Funny, warm and big-hearted, you'll want to read this in one sitting.

She Didn't See It Coming: A Novel by Shari Lapena. Clear your schedule, this binge-worthy domestic thriller will have you guessing until the very end. Perfect for fans of murder mysteries and psychological suspense, this book boasts a whirlwind of surprises and a host of suspects with a motive.

Our Last Resort: A Novel by Clémence Michallon. Edge-of-your-seat intrigue ensues when a woman's body is discovered in the desert. Two ex-cultists vacationing at the hotel become entangled in the mess. Oscillating between their cultist past and the present moment, this adrenaline-fueled ride is great for summer.

If You Love It, Let It Kill You: A Novel by Hannah Pittard. A college professor goes down an existential spiral when her ex-husband puts her life on display in his new book. Cheeky, hilarious and heartbreaking — Pittard's novel is the perfect summer read for fans of literary fiction and magical realism.

The Road That Made America: A Modern Pilgrim's Journey on the Great Wagon Road by James Dodson. The Road That Made America details the little-known story of a crucial pathway across the country that paved the way for early settlers and the exploration of North America. With research from on-the-ground work, academics, archeologists, history buffs and more, James Dodson reintroduces us to an obscure piece of American history in a whole new way.

Heartbroken by Serena Valentino. One of the most iconic villains finally tells her story — of how she came to Wonderland and how she came to be queen. This twelfth installment in the Villains saga delivers everything Valentino's fans have been longing for.

The Nightblood Prince by Molly X. Chang. Chinese legend meets vampire lore in this scintillating story of a girl racing against time. It's a romantasy that gets the heart thumping in more ways than one.