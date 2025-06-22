B&N Reads

The Best Books of July 2025

By BN Editors / June 22, 2025 at 12:01 am

Did you know that a growing TBR is a sign of high ambition? And it is our duty to make sure that you always have something great lined up. This is why our list of the best books of July will come in handy. Think edge-of-your-seat thrillers, transportive literary fiction and irresistible romance. But that’s not all… there is dark academia, cozy fantasy, not your average history — and even something for fashion lovers. Whether you’re planning to make a splash with summer reads or just want to add a few great options to your reading pile, we’ve got your back.

Rose in Chains (Deluxe Limited Edition)

Hardcover $32.00

Rose in Chains (Deluxe Limited Edition)

Rose in Chains (Deluxe Limited Edition)

By Julie Soto

In Stock Online

Hardcover $32.00

The author of Forget Me Not and Not Another Love Song returns with a captivating fantasy world that dark romance readers will love to get lost in. Princes, princesses, power and pleasure sends this to the top of our TBR.

The author of Forget Me Not and Not Another Love Song returns with a captivating fantasy world that dark romance readers will love to get lost in. Princes, princesses, power and pleasure sends this to the top of our TBR.

Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $28.00

Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Holly Jackson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

Could you solve your own murder before it’s too late? Catch the killer before the countdown ticks its last. Brimming with unexpected twists, this one will be impossible to put down, so don’t even try.

Could you solve your own murder before it’s too late? Catch the killer before the countdown ticks its last. Brimming with unexpected twists, this one will be impossible to put down, so don’t even try.

The Woman in Suite 11 (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $20.99 $29.99

The Woman in Suite 11 (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Woman in Suite 11 (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Ruth Ware

In Stock Online

Hardcover $20.99 $29.99

Inviting back familiar characters from The Woman in Cabin 10, this time to a luxury hotel, Ruth Ware delivers another riveting page-turner. Gripping from start to finish, this thrilling mystery takes a dark turn.

Inviting back familiar characters from The Woman in Cabin 10, this time to a luxury hotel, Ruth Ware delivers another riveting page-turner. Gripping from start to finish, this thrilling mystery takes a dark turn.

The Enchanted Greenhouse

Hardcover $29.99

The Enchanted Greenhouse

The Enchanted Greenhouse

By Sarah Beth Durst

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.99

A cozy tale steeped in magic. Perfect for plant lovers and anyone who enjoys vivid storytelling and whimsical places, this fantasy read about the beauty of starting over is a delight for the senses.

A cozy tale steeped in magic. Perfect for plant lovers and anyone who enjoys vivid storytelling and whimsical places, this fantasy read about the beauty of starting over is a delight for the senses.

The Girl I Was (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $28.99

The Girl I Was (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Girl I Was (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Jeneva Rose

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.99

Crushed by the gravity of her shortcomings, Alexis is plunged back in time to meet her younger self and find a new perspective. Propelled by a wave of early 2000s nostalgia, this heartfelt fantasy is a story of loss and regret, second chances and reclaiming self-love.

Crushed by the gravity of her shortcomings, Alexis is plunged back in time to meet her younger self and find a new perspective. Propelled by a wave of early 2000s nostalgia, this heartfelt fantasy is a story of loss and regret, second chances and reclaiming self-love.

The Letter Carrier: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

The Letter Carrier: A Novel

The Letter Carrier: A Novel

By Francesca Giannone
Translator Elettra Pauletto

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

Weaving herself into the fabric of a southern Italian village during WWII, Anna challenges the status quo as the first female letter carrier in town. A connective string between its inhabitants, she not just delivers mail but the winds of change. Emotionally deep and transportive, this bighearted novel offers a fresh perspective on women’s roles in history.

Weaving herself into the fabric of a southern Italian village during WWII, Anna challenges the status quo as the first female letter carrier in town. A connective string between its inhabitants, she not just delivers mail but the winds of change. Emotionally deep and transportive, this bighearted novel offers a fresh perspective on women’s roles in history.

Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar: A Novel

Hardcover $26.99

Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar: A Novel

Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar: A Novel

By Katie Yee

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.99

When life throws her lemons, one woman chooses to find humor in heartbreak. Witty, full of heart and beautiful poetic prose — with a side of Chinese folklore — this refreshing novel is perfect for fans of short literary fiction.

When life throws her lemons, one woman chooses to find humor in heartbreak. Witty, full of heart and beautiful poetic prose — with a side of Chinese folklore — this refreshing novel is perfect for fans of short literary fiction.

A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck

Hardcover $28.00

A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck

A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck

By Sophie Elmhirst

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

Part love story, part peril on the high seas, this is a harrowing true story of near-tragedy and discovering what it really means to find yourself in another.

Part love story, part peril on the high seas, this is a harrowing true story of near-tragedy and discovering what it really means to find yourself in another.

Dinner with King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Re-creating the Sights, Sounds, Smells, and Tastes of Lost Civilizations

Hardcover $32.50

Dinner with King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Re-creating the Sights, Sounds, Smells, and Tastes of Lost Civilizations

Dinner with King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Re-creating the Sights, Sounds, Smells, and Tastes of Lost Civilizations

By Sam Kean

In Stock Online

Hardcover $32.50

Fascinating, fulfilling and, above all else, fun. This utterly eye-opening (and nose- and mouth-opening) exploration of the history of practically everything is an enriching and endlessly entertaining read.

Fascinating, fulfilling and, above all else, fun. This utterly eye-opening (and nose- and mouth-opening) exploration of the history of practically everything is an enriching and endlessly entertaining read.

Finding Grace: A Novel

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

Finding Grace: A Novel

Finding Grace: A Novel

By Loretta Rothschild

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

A crafty second chance love story cloaked in mystery. This imaginative layered read brimming with buried secrets and unexpected twists unravels the fragile nature of life.

A crafty second chance love story cloaked in mystery. This imaginative layered read brimming with buried secrets and unexpected twists unravels the fragile nature of life.

Like: A History of the World's Most Hated (and Misunderstood) Word

Hardcover $27.99

Like: A History of the World's Most Hated (and Misunderstood) Word

Like: A History of the World's Most Hated (and Misunderstood) Word

By Megan C. Reynolds

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.99

You’ve undoubtedly used the word countless times, in equally countless ways, but where does it come from and what does it actually mean? Now you can find out in this riveting history of a singular word that is perfect for linguistics geeks and word-nerds.

You’ve undoubtedly used the word countless times, in equally countless ways, but where does it come from and what does it actually mean? Now you can find out in this riveting history of a singular word that is perfect for linguistics geeks and word-nerds.

On Power

Hardcover $23.99 $26.99

On Power

On Power

By Mark R. Levin

In Stock Online

Hardcover $23.99 $26.99

The influential radio and television host and frequent catalyst for discussions of the state of our democracy brings forth new insights on history and power.

The influential radio and television host and frequent catalyst for discussions of the state of our democracy brings forth new insights on history and power.

Chanel Haute Couture

Hardcover $120.00

Chanel Haute Couture

Chanel Haute Couture

By Sofia (ed.) Coppola

In Stock Online

Hardcover $120.00

The visually stunning volume invites you on a photographic journey through the history of the iconic fashion house that’s known for revolutionizing women’s couture.

The visually stunning volume invites you on a photographic journey through the history of the iconic fashion house that’s known for revolutionizing women’s couture.

Glorious Rivals (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $17.99 $20.99

Glorious Rivals (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Glorious Rivals (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Jennifer Lynn Barnes

In Stock Online

Hardcover $17.99 $20.99

A new competition awaits on Hawthorne Island, but with just one prize and seven contestants, there are bound to be some losers.

A new competition awaits on Hawthorne Island, but with just one prize and seven contestants, there are bound to be some losers.

A Theory of Dreaming Deluxe Limited Edition: Sequel to A Study in Drowning

Hardcover $21.99 $24.99

A Theory of Dreaming Deluxe Limited Edition: Sequel to A Study in Drowning

A Theory of Dreaming Deluxe Limited Edition: Sequel to A Study in Drowning

By Ava Reid

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.99 $24.99

After narrowly escaping Hiraeth with their lives and defeating the Fairy King once and for all, Effy and Preston’s fight for normalcy is far from over. With a looming war and dangerous dreams threatening reality, A Theory of Dreaming is another glittering gothic tale from Ava Reid.

After narrowly escaping Hiraeth with their lives and defeating the Fairy King once and for all, Effy and Preston’s fight for normalcy is far from over. With a looming war and dangerous dreams threatening reality, A Theory of Dreaming is another glittering gothic tale from Ava Reid.

Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe

Paperback $14.99

Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe

Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe

By C. B. Lee

In Stock Online

Paperback $14.99

Expansive, exciting and full of heart, this fantasy is just as rich in world-building as it is in character cast and emotional beats. There’s just so much to love!

Expansive, exciting and full of heart, this fantasy is just as rich in world-building as it is in character cast and emotional beats. There’s just so much to love!

Immortal Consequences

Hardcover $21.99

Immortal Consequences

Immortal Consequences

By I. V. Marie

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.99

Fans of dark academia, meet the students and teachers of Blackwood Academy. This smart and satisfying fantasy is rich in character and personality, as well as a propelling plot socked in tension.

Fans of dark academia, meet the students and teachers of Blackwood Academy. This smart and satisfying fantasy is rich in character and personality, as well as a propelling plot socked in tension.

The List

Hardcover $20.30 $29.00

The List

The List

By Steve Berry

In Stock Online

Hardcover $20.30 $29.00

A seemingly innocuous move to care for an ailing mother comes with a dangerous secret. This taut and tense thriller gives readers so much to uncover, with delicious questions popping off the page.

A seemingly innocuous move to care for an ailing mother comes with a dangerous secret. This taut and tense thriller gives readers so much to uncover, with delicious questions popping off the page.

The View From Lake Como: A Novel

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

The View From Lake Como: A Novel

The View From Lake Como: A Novel

By Adriana Trigiani

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

The author of The Good Left Undone is back with a transportive, jet-setting story following a woman’s journey to her ancestral land while grappling with family tensions and a broken heart. Funny, endearing and empathetic, The View From Lake Como is a gorgeous getaway for fans of Rebecca Serle and Jojo Moyes.

The author of The Good Left Undone is back with a transportive, jet-setting story following a woman’s journey to her ancestral land while grappling with family tensions and a broken heart. Funny, endearing and empathetic, The View From Lake Como is a gorgeous getaway for fans of Rebecca Serle and Jojo Moyes.

Victory '45: The End of the War in Eight Surrenders

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

Victory '45: The End of the War in Eight Surrenders

Victory '45: The End of the War in Eight Surrenders

By James Holland , Al Murray

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

A deep dive into the eight surrenders that put an end to an endless world war, told in exacting detail by one dynamic duo. Holland and Murray leave no stone unturned in this sweeping account of our world’s greatest conflict.

A deep dive into the eight surrenders that put an end to an endless world war, told in exacting detail by one dynamic duo. Holland and Murray leave no stone unturned in this sweeping account of our world’s greatest conflict.

Avatar Legends: City of Echoes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Avatar Legends Book 1)

Hardcover $21.99

Avatar Legends: City of Echoes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Avatar Legends Book 1)

Avatar Legends: City of Echoes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Avatar Legends Book 1)

By Judy I. Lin

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.99

You’ve heard so much about the Avatars and their teams, but there are other heroes too. This is the story of one — Jin — and her courageous stand against the Fire Nation.

You’ve heard so much about the Avatars and their teams, but there are other heroes too. This is the story of one — Jin — and her courageous stand against the Fire Nation.

The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy: Book 1 of the Dearly Beloathed Duology

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy: Book 1 of the Dearly Beloathed Duology

The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy: Book 1 of the Dearly Beloathed Duology

By Brigitte Knightley

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

She’s a healer and he’s an assassin — what more can we say? This high fantasy world is full of spine-tingling tension and rapturous romance. P.S. if you love Apprentice to the Villain, Gothikana or Long Live Evil, this is the start of your new favorite series.

She’s a healer and he’s an assassin — what more can we say? This high fantasy world is full of spine-tingling tension and rapturous romance. P.S. if you love Apprentice to the Villain, Gothikana or Long Live Evil, this is the start of your new favorite series.

Hour of the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hardcover $15.99 $19.99

Hour of the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Hour of the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

By Megan Shepherd

In Stock Online

Hardcover $15.99 $19.99

Expanding on the already gorgeous world of Nightmare Before Christmas, Sally’s globetrotting adventure to save all she holds dear is a rip-roaring good time.

Expanding on the already gorgeous world of Nightmare Before Christmas, Sally’s globetrotting adventure to save all she holds dear is a rip-roaring good time.

Terror at the Gates (Signed Book)

Hardcover $29.99

Terror at the Gates (Signed Book)

Terror at the Gates (Signed Book)

By Scarlett St. Clair

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.99

The author of the Hades X Persephone Series is back with a brand-new, sizzling paranormal romance crackling with darkness, danger and a touch of magic. Centered on a long misunderstood mythological figure, St. Clair breathes new life into an age old legend.

The author of the Hades X Persephone Series is back with a brand-new, sizzling paranormal romance crackling with darkness, danger and a touch of magic. Centered on a long misunderstood mythological figure, St. Clair breathes new life into an age old legend.

The Unraveling of Julia

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

The Unraveling of Julia

The Unraveling of Julia

By Lisa Scottoline

In Stock Online

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00

This thrilling Gothic mystery infused with astrology and romance makes for a page-turning read. When her husband is brutally murdered, Julia’s life takes an unexpected turn.

This thrilling Gothic mystery infused with astrology and romance makes for a page-turning read. When her husband is brutally murdered, Julia’s life takes an unexpected turn.

Vera, or Faith: A Novel

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

Vera, or Faith: A Novel

Vera, or Faith: A Novel

By Gary Shteyngart

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00

This modern family is coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Funny, warm and big-hearted, you’ll want to read this in one sitting.

This modern family is coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Funny, warm and big-hearted, you’ll want to read this in one sitting.

She Didn't See It Coming: A Novel

Hardcover $30.00

She Didn't See It Coming: A Novel

She Didn't See It Coming: A Novel

By Shari Lapena

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

Clear your schedule, this binge-worthy domestic thriller will have you guessing until the very end. Perfect for fans of murder mysteries and psychological suspense, this book boasts a whirlwind of surprises and a host of suspects with a motive.

Clear your schedule, this binge-worthy domestic thriller will have you guessing until the very end. Perfect for fans of murder mysteries and psychological suspense, this book boasts a whirlwind of surprises and a host of suspects with a motive.

Our Last Resort: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00

Our Last Resort: A Novel

Our Last Resort: A Novel

By Clémence Michallon

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00

Edge-of-your-seat intrigue ensues when a woman’s body is discovered in the desert. Two ex-cultists vacationing at the hotel become entangled in the mess. Oscillating between their cultist past and the present moment, this adrenaline-fueled ride is great for summer.

Edge-of-your-seat intrigue ensues when a woman’s body is discovered in the desert. Two ex-cultists vacationing at the hotel become entangled in the mess. Oscillating between their cultist past and the present moment, this adrenaline-fueled ride is great for summer.

The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon

Hardcover $35.00

The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon

The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon

By Laurie Gwen Shapiro

In Stock Online

Hardcover $35.00

While the persistent mystery of Amelia Earhart’s death may remain unsolved, her inspiring life and accompanying partnership with George Putnam is a treat. Shapiro’s account brings new light to the life these two shared.

While the persistent mystery of Amelia Earhart’s death may remain unsolved, her inspiring life and accompanying partnership with George Putnam is a treat. Shapiro’s account brings new light to the life these two shared.

A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children

Hardcover $30.00

A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children

A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children

By Haley Cohen Gilliland

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

A harrowing and ultimately hopeful story of the most unlikely heroism in the face of tragedy. This is history that sings, written in the incisive tone of a thriller.

A harrowing and ultimately hopeful story of the most unlikely heroism in the face of tragedy. This is history that sings, written in the incisive tone of a thriller.

If You Love It, Let It Kill You: A Novel

Hardcover $28.99

If You Love It, Let It Kill You: A Novel

If You Love It, Let It Kill You: A Novel

By Hannah Pittard

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.99

A college professor goes down an existential spiral when her ex-husband puts her life on display in his new book. Cheeky, hilarious and heartbreaking — Pittard’s novel is the perfect summer read for fans of literary fiction and magical realism.

A college professor goes down an existential spiral when her ex-husband puts her life on display in his new book. Cheeky, hilarious and heartbreaking — Pittard’s novel is the perfect summer read for fans of literary fiction and magical realism.

The Road That Made America: A Modern Pilgrim's Journey on the Great Wagon Road

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

The Road That Made America: A Modern Pilgrim's Journey on the Great Wagon Road

The Road That Made America: A Modern Pilgrim's Journey on the Great Wagon Road

By James Dodson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

The Road That Made America details the little-known story of a crucial pathway across the country that paved the way for early settlers and the exploration of North America. With research from on-the-ground work, academics, archeologists, history buffs and more, James Dodson reintroduces us to an obscure piece of American history in a whole new way.

The Road That Made America details the little-known story of a crucial pathway across the country that paved the way for early settlers and the exploration of North America. With research from on-the-ground work, academics, archeologists, history buffs and more, James Dodson reintroduces us to an obscure piece of American history in a whole new way.

Heartbroken

Hardcover $18.99

Heartbroken

Heartbroken

By Serena Valentino

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

One of the most iconic villains finally tells her story — of how she came to Wonderland and how she came to be queen. This twelfth installment in the Villains saga delivers everything Valentino’s fans have been longing for.

One of the most iconic villains finally tells her story — of how she came to Wonderland and how she came to be queen. This twelfth installment in the Villains saga delivers everything Valentino’s fans have been longing for.

The Nightblood Prince

Hardcover $20.99

The Nightblood Prince

The Nightblood Prince

By Molly X. Chang

In Stock Online

Hardcover $20.99

Chinese legend meets vampire lore in this scintillating story of a girl racing against time. It’s a romantasy that gets the heart thumping in more ways than one.

Chinese legend meets vampire lore in this scintillating story of a girl racing against time. It’s a romantasy that gets the heart thumping in more ways than one.