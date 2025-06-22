The Best Books of July 2025
Did you know that a growing TBR is a sign of high ambition? And it is our duty to make sure that you always have something great lined up. This is why our list of the best books of July will come in handy. Think edge-of-your-seat thrillers, transportive literary fiction and irresistible romance. But that’s not all… there is dark academia, cozy fantasy, not your average history — and even something for fashion lovers. Whether you’re planning to make a splash with summer reads or just want to add a few great options to your reading pile, we’ve got your back.
Rose in Chains (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Julie Soto
The author of Forget Me Not and Not Another Love Song returns with a captivating fantasy world that dark romance readers will love to get lost in. Princes, princesses, power and pleasure sends this to the top of our TBR.
Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Not Quite Dead Yet: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Could you solve your own murder before it’s too late? Catch the killer before the countdown ticks its last. Brimming with unexpected twists, this one will be impossible to put down, so don’t even try.
The Woman in Suite 11 (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Ruth Ware
Inviting back familiar characters from The Woman in Cabin 10, this time to a luxury hotel, Ruth Ware delivers another riveting page-turner. Gripping from start to finish, this thrilling mystery takes a dark turn.
The Enchanted Greenhouse
A cozy tale steeped in magic. Perfect for plant lovers and anyone who enjoys vivid storytelling and whimsical places, this fantasy read about the beauty of starting over is a delight for the senses.
The Girl I Was (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jeneva Rose
Crushed by the gravity of her shortcomings, Alexis is plunged back in time to meet her younger self and find a new perspective. Propelled by a wave of early 2000s nostalgia, this heartfelt fantasy is a story of loss and regret, second chances and reclaiming self-love.
The Letter Carrier: A Novel
By
Francesca Giannone
Translator Elettra Pauletto
Weaving herself into the fabric of a southern Italian village during WWII, Anna challenges the status quo as the first female letter carrier in town. A connective string between its inhabitants, she not just delivers mail but the winds of change. Emotionally deep and transportive, this bighearted novel offers a fresh perspective on women’s roles in history.
Maggie; or, A Man and a Woman Walk Into a Bar: A Novel
By Katie Yee
When life throws her lemons, one woman chooses to find humor in heartbreak. Witty, full of heart and beautiful poetic prose — with a side of Chinese folklore — this refreshing novel is perfect for fans of short literary fiction.
A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck
Part love story, part peril on the high seas, this is a harrowing true story of near-tragedy and discovering what it really means to find yourself in another.
Dinner with King Tut: How Rogue Archaeologists Are Re-creating the Sights, Sounds, Smells, and Tastes of Lost Civilizations
By Sam Kean
Fascinating, fulfilling and, above all else, fun. This utterly eye-opening (and nose- and mouth-opening) exploration of the history of practically everything is an enriching and endlessly entertaining read.
Finding Grace: A Novel
A crafty second chance love story cloaked in mystery. This imaginative layered read brimming with buried secrets and unexpected twists unravels the fragile nature of life.
Like: A History of the World's Most Hated (and Misunderstood) Word
You’ve undoubtedly used the word countless times, in equally countless ways, but where does it come from and what does it actually mean? Now you can find out in this riveting history of a singular word that is perfect for linguistics geeks and word-nerds.
On Power
The influential radio and television host and frequent catalyst for discussions of the state of our democracy brings forth new insights on history and power.
Chanel Haute Couture
The visually stunning volume invites you on a photographic journey through the history of the iconic fashion house that’s known for revolutionizing women’s couture.
Glorious Rivals (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A new competition awaits on Hawthorne Island, but with just one prize and seven contestants, there are bound to be some losers.
A Theory of Dreaming Deluxe Limited Edition: Sequel to A Study in Drowning
By Ava Reid
After narrowly escaping Hiraeth with their lives and defeating the Fairy King once and for all, Effy and Preston’s fight for normalcy is far from over. With a looming war and dangerous dreams threatening reality, A Theory of Dreaming is another glittering gothic tale from Ava Reid.
Coffeeshop in an Alternate Universe
By C. B. Lee
Expansive, exciting and full of heart, this fantasy is just as rich in world-building as it is in character cast and emotional beats. There’s just so much to love!
Immortal Consequences
By I. V. Marie
Fans of dark academia, meet the students and teachers of Blackwood Academy. This smart and satisfying fantasy is rich in character and personality, as well as a propelling plot socked in tension.
The List
By Steve Berry
A seemingly innocuous move to care for an ailing mother comes with a dangerous secret. This taut and tense thriller gives readers so much to uncover, with delicious questions popping off the page.
The View From Lake Como: A Novel
The author of The Good Left Undone is back with a transportive, jet-setting story following a woman’s journey to her ancestral land while grappling with family tensions and a broken heart. Funny, endearing and empathetic, The View From Lake Como is a gorgeous getaway for fans of Rebecca Serle and Jojo Moyes.
Victory '45: The End of the War in Eight Surrenders
By James Holland , Al Murray
A deep dive into the eight surrenders that put an end to an endless world war, told in exacting detail by one dynamic duo. Holland and Murray leave no stone unturned in this sweeping account of our world’s greatest conflict.
Avatar Legends: City of Echoes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Avatar Legends Book 1)
By Judy I. Lin
You’ve heard so much about the Avatars and their teams, but there are other heroes too. This is the story of one — Jin — and her courageous stand against the Fire Nation.
The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy: Book 1 of the Dearly Beloathed Duology
She’s a healer and he’s an assassin — what more can we say? This high fantasy world is full of spine-tingling tension and rapturous romance. P.S. if you love Apprentice to the Villain, Gothikana or Long Live Evil, this is the start of your new favorite series.
Hour of the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Expanding on the already gorgeous world of Nightmare Before Christmas, Sally’s globetrotting adventure to save all she holds dear is a rip-roaring good time.
Terror at the Gates (Signed Book)
The author of the Hades X Persephone Series is back with a brand-new, sizzling paranormal romance crackling with darkness, danger and a touch of magic. Centered on a long misunderstood mythological figure, St. Clair breathes new life into an age old legend.
The Unraveling of Julia
This thrilling Gothic mystery infused with astrology and romance makes for a page-turning read. When her husband is brutally murdered, Julia’s life takes an unexpected turn.
Vera, or Faith: A Novel
This modern family is coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Funny, warm and big-hearted, you’ll want to read this in one sitting.
She Didn't See It Coming: A Novel
By Shari Lapena
Clear your schedule, this binge-worthy domestic thriller will have you guessing until the very end. Perfect for fans of murder mysteries and psychological suspense, this book boasts a whirlwind of surprises and a host of suspects with a motive.
Our Last Resort: A Novel
Edge-of-your-seat intrigue ensues when a woman’s body is discovered in the desert. Two ex-cultists vacationing at the hotel become entangled in the mess. Oscillating between their cultist past and the present moment, this adrenaline-fueled ride is great for summer.
The Aviator and the Showman: Amelia Earhart, George Putnam, and the Marriage that Made an American Icon
While the persistent mystery of Amelia Earhart’s death may remain unsolved, her inspiring life and accompanying partnership with George Putnam is a treat. Shapiro’s account brings new light to the life these two shared.
A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children
A harrowing and ultimately hopeful story of the most unlikely heroism in the face of tragedy. This is history that sings, written in the incisive tone of a thriller.
If You Love It, Let It Kill You: A Novel
A college professor goes down an existential spiral when her ex-husband puts her life on display in his new book. Cheeky, hilarious and heartbreaking — Pittard’s novel is the perfect summer read for fans of literary fiction and magical realism.
The Road That Made America: A Modern Pilgrim's Journey on the Great Wagon Road
By James Dodson
The Road That Made America details the little-known story of a crucial pathway across the country that paved the way for early settlers and the exploration of North America. With research from on-the-ground work, academics, archeologists, history buffs and more, James Dodson reintroduces us to an obscure piece of American history in a whole new way.
Heartbroken
One of the most iconic villains finally tells her story — of how she came to Wonderland and how she came to be queen. This twelfth installment in the Villains saga delivers everything Valentino’s fans have been longing for.
The Nightblood Prince
Chinese legend meets vampire lore in this scintillating story of a girl racing against time. It’s a romantasy that gets the heart thumping in more ways than one.
Chinese legend meets vampire lore in this scintillating story of a girl racing against time. It’s a romantasy that gets the heart thumping in more ways than one.