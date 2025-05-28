The Best Books of June 2025
With spring coming to a close and summer nipping at our heels, planning out your perfect summertime TBR is finally upon us. This month brings us new releases from beloved authors like Nikki Erlick, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Riley Sager, thrilling YA adventures from Rory Power, Elizabeth Lim and Kenneth Oppel, and riveting nonfiction from Melissa Febos, the Dogist, Ray Dalio and more. These are the best books of June.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
The Poppy Fields (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Poppy Fields (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Nikki Erlick
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
For fans of The Midnight Library and The Immortalists, Nikki Erlick’s latest is a sweeping story of grief and life, old wounds and new beginnings. Travel to the Poppy Fields and be forever changed by this smart, empathetic book.
For fans of The Midnight Library and The Immortalists, Nikki Erlick’s latest is a sweeping story of grief and life, old wounds and new beginnings. Travel to the Poppy Fields and be forever changed by this smart, empathetic book.
Hardcover $30.00
Rich Girl Nation: Taking Charge of Our Financial Futures
Rich Girl Nation: Taking Charge of Our Financial Futures
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
A refreshing, original approach to all things money, told in an authentic and human voice. It’s an interrogation of the modern financial system and an actionable guide at not just navigating it, but thriving in it.
A refreshing, original approach to all things money, told in an authentic and human voice. It’s an interrogation of the modern financial system and an actionable guide at not just navigating it, but thriving in it.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
So Gay for You: Friendship, Found Family, and the Show That Started It All
So Gay for You: Friendship, Found Family, and the Show That Started It All
By Kate Moennig , Leisha Hailey
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
A magnetic read that celebrates the friendship of Moennig and Hailey, and friendship in general. With personal anecdotes, hilarious insights and quippy commentary, it’s layered with laughter.
A magnetic read that celebrates the friendship of Moennig and Hailey, and friendship in general. With personal anecdotes, hilarious insights and quippy commentary, it’s layered with laughter.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
Till Summer Do Us Part (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Till Summer Do Us Part (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Meghan Quinn
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
Scottie’s off to summer camp with her boss, coworkers and a fake husband — what could go wrong? You’ll need to fan yourself after basking in the heat of this sizzling summertime romance.
Scottie’s off to summer camp with her boss, coworkers and a fake husband — what could go wrong? You’ll need to fan yourself after basking in the heat of this sizzling summertime romance.
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Atmosphere: A Love Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Atmosphere: A Love Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Taylor Jenkins Reid is back — and her new book is out of this world. One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Reid’s best.
Taylor Jenkins Reid is back — and her new book is out of this world. One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Reid’s best.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Free Ride: Heartbreak, Courage, and the 20,000-Mile Motorcycle Journey That Changed My Life
Free Ride: Heartbreak, Courage, and the 20,000-Mile Motorcycle Journey That Changed My Life
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Noraly Schoenmaker’s life blew up after she found out her partner was having an affair, and things were never the same again — in more ways than one. Hopeful, funny, insightful and introspective, Free Ride is a special story about one woman’s season of life.
Noraly Schoenmaker’s life blew up after she found out her partner was having an affair, and things were never the same again — in more ways than one. Hopeful, funny, insightful and introspective, Free Ride is a special story about one woman’s season of life.
Hardcover
$20.99
$29.99
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil
By V. E. Schwab
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$20.99
$29.99
Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t.
Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t.
Hardcover $30.00
The Listeners: A Novel
The Listeners: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Set against the backdrop of World War II and the bombing of Pearl Harbor, this is historical fiction that thrives in the time period it’s placed in. With complex and compelling characters and political tension, it’s a read that transports.
Set against the backdrop of World War II and the bombing of Pearl Harbor, this is historical fiction that thrives in the time period it’s placed in. With complex and compelling characters and political tension, it’s a read that transports.
Hardcover
$25.00
$28.00
This Dog Will Change Your Life
This Dog Will Change Your Life
By
Elias Weiss Friedman
Editor Ben Greenman
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.00
$28.00
Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason, and Elias Weiss Friedman is here to make the case for their importance in our lives. From personal reflections on dogs he grew up with to stories about those who belong to his loved ones and the thousands he’s met throughout his life, you’ll want to give this one a round of a-paws.
Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason, and Elias Weiss Friedman is here to make the case for their importance in our lives. From personal reflections on dogs he grew up with to stories about those who belong to his loved ones and the thousands he’s met throughout his life, you’ll want to give this one a round of a-paws.
Hardcover $30.00
El Dorado Drive
El Dorado Drive
By Megan Abbott
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Sisterhood and suspense — the dynamic duo. A twisty, unexpected plot pairs with meaningful explorations of female friendship to create a read that is equal parts emotionally satisfying and propulsive.
Sisterhood and suspense — the dynamic duo. A twisty, unexpected plot pairs with meaningful explorations of female friendship to create a read that is equal parts emotionally satisfying and propulsive.
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
The Mind Electric: A Neurologist on the Strangeness and Wonder of Our Brains
The Mind Electric: A Neurologist on the Strangeness and Wonder of Our Brains
By Pria Anand
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
The human brain is still something of an enigma, but Pria Anand brings us closer to our consciousness with a thought-provoking combination of personal stories, neuroscience and medical history.
The human brain is still something of an enigma, but Pria Anand brings us closer to our consciousness with a thought-provoking combination of personal stories, neuroscience and medical history.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Flashlight: A Novel
Flashlight: A Novel
By Susan Choi
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope.
A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope.
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
King of Ashes: A Novel
King of Ashes: A Novel
By S. A. Cosby
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
Edge-of-your-seat thrills and spills (of blood), an action-packed, high-octane quest for vengeance and a family up against the mob. You’ll have to catch your breath after reading.
Edge-of-your-seat thrills and spills (of blood), an action-packed, high-octane quest for vengeance and a family up against the mob. You’ll have to catch your breath after reading.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle
How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle
By Ray Dalio
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
A comprehensive examination of the ripple effect debt has on a nation, how it can recover and who is affected.
A comprehensive examination of the ripple effect debt has on a nation, how it can recover and who is affected.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers
Murderland: Crime and Bloodlust in the Time of Serial Killers
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Is there a bigger cause for the increased number of serial killers? Fraser thinks so, and the case she makes isn’t just compelling, it’s fascinating. It’s true crime wrapped in science.
Is there a bigger cause for the increased number of serial killers? Fraser thinks so, and the case she makes isn’t just compelling, it’s fascinating. It’s true crime wrapped in science.
Hardcover $30.00
The Medusa Protocol
The Medusa Protocol
By Rob Hart
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Despite Assassins Anonymous’ good intentions of helping killers recover from their violent ways, violence finds them when a member goes missing. This spirited addition to the series is just as rip-roaring and builds on the tremendous cast of characters.
Despite Assassins Anonymous’ good intentions of helping killers recover from their violent ways, violence finds them when a member goes missing. This spirited addition to the series is just as rip-roaring and builds on the tremendous cast of characters.
Hardcover $28.00
How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter's Memoir
How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter's Memoir
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Deeply personal and yet strikingly universal, this memoir reminds us all of what it means to make a human connection, and the range of emotions that come with any substantial relationship. It’s heartfelt, humorous and honest.
Deeply personal and yet strikingly universal, this memoir reminds us all of what it means to make a human connection, and the range of emotions that come with any substantial relationship. It’s heartfelt, humorous and honest.
Hardcover
$17.99
$20.99
A Forgery of Fate
A Forgery of Fate
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$20.99
Fairytales, mythology, magic, romance and a main character who’s as compelling as she is empathetic. This rip-roaring adventure is a charmer.
Fairytales, mythology, magic, romance and a main character who’s as compelling as she is empathetic. This rip-roaring adventure is a charmer.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
It's Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Search for Common Ground
It's Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Search for Common Ground
By David Litt
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Two unlikely companions bonding over the surf in a raucous, insightful and timely memoir about human connection and the schisms that separate us from each other.
Two unlikely companions bonding over the surf in a raucous, insightful and timely memoir about human connection and the schisms that separate us from each other.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The Accidental Favorite: A Novel
The Accidental Favorite: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
A seemingly perfect family proven imperfect by a surprising revelation — Dad has a favorite daughter. Packed with humor, heart and fascinating family dynamics, this is a read that makes you ponder what it is to be a part of a familial unit.
A seemingly perfect family proven imperfect by a surprising revelation — Dad has a favorite daughter. Packed with humor, heart and fascinating family dynamics, this is a read that makes you ponder what it is to be a part of a familial unit.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Fox: A Novel
Fox: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
The acclaimed literary giant is back and better than ever. Disconcerting and dream-like, Fox is a hypnotic journey through the mind of a madman that you’ll want to share with everyone you know.
The acclaimed literary giant is back and better than ever. Disconcerting and dream-like, Fox is a hypnotic journey through the mind of a madman that you’ll want to share with everyone you know.
Hardcover $19.99
Best of All Worlds
Best of All Worlds
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A Twilight Zone-esque premise — a family cabin disappears. This is a story of speculative cause-and-effect packed with psychological suspense that will give your brain a good jog.
A Twilight Zone-esque premise — a family cabin disappears. This is a story of speculative cause-and-effect packed with psychological suspense that will give your brain a good jog.
Hardcover $28.00
Ecstasy
Ecstasy
By Ivy Pochoda
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Astute, incisive and sharp, this modern retelling of Euripides’ The Bacchae is all atmosphere, all the time. It’s mystery, horror and so much more on its way to exemplifying what it is to be a woman in the world today.
Astute, incisive and sharp, this modern retelling of Euripides’ The Bacchae is all atmosphere, all the time. It’s mystery, horror and so much more on its way to exemplifying what it is to be a woman in the world today.
Hardcover $19.99
A Treachery of Swans (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Treachery of Swans (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Two girls, one kingdom, one count of regicide and a haunting mystery swirling around it all. This dark fantasy is ripe with magic, grounded in world-building and propelled by a curse that changed everything.
Two girls, one kingdom, one count of regicide and a haunting mystery swirling around it all. This dark fantasy is ripe with magic, grounded in world-building and propelled by a curse that changed everything.
Hardcover $19.99
Kill Creatures
Kill Creatures
By Rory Power
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A thrilling premise that gives way to deep and meaningful character studies and teenage tension. It’s dark, it’s atmospheric and it has a razor sharp edge.
A thrilling premise that gives way to deep and meaningful character studies and teenage tension. It’s dark, it’s atmospheric and it has a razor sharp edge.
Hardcover $29.00
The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex
The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
An ode to love and its separation from sex, told by the addictive and thoroughly propulsive voice of Melissa Febos. Who knew celibacy could be so satisfying?
An ode to love and its separation from sex, told by the addictive and thoroughly propulsive voice of Melissa Febos. Who knew celibacy could be so satisfying?
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Riley Sager
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
All aboard Riley Sager’s latest unrelenting thriller. A story about desperate retribution during one thirteen-hour train ride, this action-packed ticking-clock whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end.
All aboard Riley Sager’s latest unrelenting thriller. A story about desperate retribution during one thirteen-hour train ride, this action-packed ticking-clock whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end.