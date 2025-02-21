The Best Books of March 2025

With February on its way out the door and spring break plans imminent, we know you’re on the hunt for your next favorite reads. With new releases from authors like John Green, Stephen Graham Jones, Suzanne Collins and so many more, you’ll want to stop into our stores the next chance you get. Take a look through the best books of March get ready for stellar springtime reading.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection By John Green In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. John Green, vanguard of Young Adult fiction, author of The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, and modern media renaissance man now brings his passion for healthcare reform to the page. This is the story of one young boy’s fight against a curable condition and the powerful biotech companies standing in the way of its eradication, told alongside scientific and societal insights into the disease. John Green, vanguard of Young Adult fiction, author of The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, and modern media renaissance man now brings his passion for healthcare reform to the page. This is the story of one young boy’s fight against a curable condition and the powerful biotech companies standing in the way of its eradication, told alongside scientific and societal insights into the disease.

Hardcover $22.39 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sunrise on the Reaping (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Hunger Games Novel) Sunrise on the Reaping (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Hunger Games Novel) By Suzanne Collins In Stock Online Hardcover $22.39 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor. The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Broken Country (B&N Exclusive Edition) Broken Country (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Clare Leslie Hall In Stock Online Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A marriage shrouded in secrets and a town pulsing with tension, this is a love story unlike any other. Beth, Frank and Gabriel are caught in a complex love triangle that threatens to upend all their lives — and have deadly consequences. Both passionate and propulsive, Broken Country is a poignant tale of love, loss, guilt and grief. A marriage shrouded in secrets and a town pulsing with tension, this is a love story unlike any other. Beth, Frank and Gabriel are caught in a complex love triangle that threatens to upend all their lives — and have deadly consequences. Both passionate and propulsive, Broken Country is a poignant tale of love, loss, guilt and grief.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dream Count: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Dream Count: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Beloved and critically acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Americanah) returns with an unforgettable new story of love and friendship, identity and race centered on four women grappling with the ever-changing world. Beloved and critically acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Americanah) returns with an unforgettable new story of love and friendship, identity and race centered on four women grappling with the ever-changing world.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service Editor Michael Lewis In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The United States government employs nearly three million people, but what do they all do? Edited by acclaimed author Michael Lewis, Who Is Government? explores various workers across the country through essays from powerhouse writers. This exploration of public service is as fascinating as it is illuminating. The United States government employs nearly three million people, but what do they all do? Edited by acclaimed author Michael Lewis, Who Is Government? explores various workers across the country through essays from powerhouse writers. This exploration of public service is as fascinating as it is illuminating.

Hardcover $27.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Buffalo Hunter Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stephen Graham Jones In Stock Online Hardcover $27.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge centered on a Lutheran priest’s diary detailing his terrifying encounters with a Blackfeet named Good Stab. Based on gruesome and true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival. The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge centered on a Lutheran priest’s diary detailing his terrifying encounters with a Blackfeet named Good Stab. Based on gruesome and true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More By Jefferson Fisher In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Everybody communicates on a daily basis, in-person, online and everywhere in between. Communication expert Jefferson Fisher has created a comprehensive and actionable guide to being the best communicator you can be, no matter the manner of conversation. Everybody communicates on a daily basis, in-person, online and everywhere in between. Communication expert Jefferson Fisher has created a comprehensive and actionable guide to being the best communicator you can be, no matter the manner of conversation.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Elphie: A Wicked Childhood (B&N Exclusive Edition) Elphie: A Wicked Childhood (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Gregory Maguire In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’ve seen the musical, watched the movie, and re-read the original novel dozens of times. Finally, this is the origin story we’ve all been waiting for. Get to know the girl behind the witch in this dazzling coming-of-age tale from bestselling author Gregory Maguire. We’ve seen the musical, watched the movie, and re-read the original novel dozens of times. Finally, this is the origin story we’ve all been waiting for. Get to know the girl behind the witch in this dazzling coming-of-age tale from bestselling author Gregory Maguire.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Deep Cuts: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Deep Cuts: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Holly Brickley In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With sentences that’ll stick in your head like your favorite lyrics, Deep Cuts is a big-hearted story with an eclectic soundtrack. Perfect for fans of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, Deep Cuts explores what it really takes to find your voice — inside and outside of the music scene. Spin your favorite record, pour a drink and fall into this story of love, coming-of-age, identity and belonging. With sentences that’ll stick in your head like your favorite lyrics, Deep Cuts is a big-hearted story with an eclectic soundtrack. Perfect for fans of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, Deep Cuts explores what it really takes to find your voice — inside and outside of the music scene. Spin your favorite record, pour a drink and fall into this story of love, coming-of-age, identity and belonging.

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. On Air: The Triumph and Tumult of NPR On Air: The Triumph and Tumult of NPR By Steve Oney In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. NPR listeners look no further — this is the full and sometimes unbelievable story of the successes and scandals of a public radio juggernaut. Documented over a decade, On Air details the extensive history behind a mainstream media source through meticulous research and reporting. NPR listeners look no further — this is the full and sometimes unbelievable story of the successes and scandals of a public radio juggernaut. Documented over a decade, On Air details the extensive history behind a mainstream media source through meticulous research and reporting.

Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Dream Hotel: A Novel The Dream Hotel: A Novel By Laila Lalami In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After observing the data from her dreams, the Risk Assessment Administration detains Sara for her high risk of committing a crime. Engrossing, dystopian and dire, acclaimed author Laila Lalami’s latest is a story about authoritarianism, survival and the fight for privacy in a surveillance state. This one is great for fans of The Memory Police and I Who Have Never Known Men. After observing the data from her dreams, the Risk Assessment Administration detains Sara for her high risk of committing a crime. Engrossing, dystopian and dire, acclaimed author Laila Lalami’s latest is a story about authoritarianism, survival and the fight for privacy in a surveillance state. This one is great for fans of The Memory Police and I Who Have Never Known Men.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne By Ron Currie In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pushcart Prize-winning author Ron Currie turns his pen to hard-boiled crime in this immersive story. A ruthless matriarch with a small town at her disposal, Babs Dionne is a character you won’t soon forget — and one you’ll want to talk about with everyone you know. Pushcart Prize-winning author Ron Currie turns his pen to hard-boiled crime in this immersive story. A ruthless matriarch with a small town at her disposal, Babs Dionne is a character you won’t soon forget — and one you’ll want to talk about with everyone you know.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Jackal's Mistress: A Novel The Jackal's Mistress: A Novel By Chris Bohjalian In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Confederate soldier’s wife treats a Union soldier’s life-threatening wound in this elegant page-turner based on a true story. A sweeping tale of humanity and hope centered on two remarkable characters faced with a gruesome time in American history, this is Chris Bohjalian is at his best. A Confederate soldier’s wife treats a Union soldier’s life-threatening wound in this elegant page-turner based on a true story. A sweeping tale of humanity and hope centered on two remarkable characters faced with a gruesome time in American history, this is Chris Bohjalian is at his best.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lincoln's Peace: The Struggle to End the American Civil War Lincoln's Peace: The Struggle to End the American Civil War By Michael Vorenberg In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Historian Michael Vorenberg embarks on a meticulous mission to get to the bottom of a centuries long mystery: when did the Civil War actually end? Offering a fresh and insightful lens into Lincoln’s mission to reunify the nation, this is the kind of book that reinvigorates the conversation around Civil War history. Historian Michael Vorenberg embarks on a meticulous mission to get to the bottom of a centuries long mystery: when did the Civil War actually end? Offering a fresh and insightful lens into Lincoln’s mission to reunify the nation, this is the kind of book that reinvigorates the conversation around Civil War history.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nobody's Fool Nobody's Fool By Harlan Coben In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Return to the world of Fool Me Once with a brand-new story revisiting a familiar detective. Sami Kierce spends his days working as a private investigator and teaches night classes to budding PIs. Kierce’s perilous past collides with the present in the latest explosive mystery from Harlan Coben where old secrets refuse to stay buried… Return to the world of Fool Me Once with a brand-new story revisiting a familiar detective. Sami Kierce spends his days working as a private investigator and teaches night classes to budding PIs. Kierce’s perilous past collides with the present in the latest explosive mystery from Harlan Coben where old secrets refuse to stay buried…

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Summer in the City (B&N Exclusive Edition) Summer in the City (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Alex Aster In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fake-dating your enemy can’t be that hard — right? That’s what Elle tells herself as she agrees to a fabricated fling with her insufferable tech CEO neighbor. Discover the charms of city life and fall in love with Alex Aster’s brand-new sizzling summer romance. Fake-dating your enemy can’t be that hard — right? That’s what Elle tells herself as she agrees to a fabricated fling with her insufferable tech CEO neighbor. Discover the charms of city life and fall in love with Alex Aster’s brand-new sizzling summer romance.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Emberclaw (B&N Exclusive Edition) Emberclaw (B&N Exclusive Edition) By L. R. Lam In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An action-packed romantasy through the eyes of a dragon? We’re in. With an ancient foe looming and the fate of a harmonious future hanging in the balance, these dragons must fight with everything they have — and keep their hearts intact in the process. An action-packed romantasy through the eyes of a dragon? We’re in. With an ancient foe looming and the fate of a harmonious future hanging in the balance, these dragons must fight with everything they have — and keep their hearts intact in the process.

Paperback $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Unworthy: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Unworthy: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Agustina Bazterrica In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In under 200 pages, Agustina Bazterrica gives us a harrowing look at a dystopian future through an unforgettable heroine. Cults, climate crises and extremism collide in this razor-sharp story from the author of Tender is the Flesh. In under 200 pages, Agustina Bazterrica gives us a harrowing look at a dystopian future through an unforgettable heroine. Cults, climate crises and extremism collide in this razor-sharp story from the author of Tender is the Flesh.

Hardcover $23.99 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Paris Express: A Novel The Paris Express: A Novel By Emma Donoghue In Stock Online Hardcover $23.99 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All aboard Emma Donoghue’s latest, a taut story centered on a real-life tragedy. Delving deep into the psyche of an anarchist and holding a mirror to society’s structures of class and race, this is a captivating read. All aboard Emma Donoghue’s latest, a taut story centered on a real-life tragedy. Delving deep into the psyche of an anarchist and holding a mirror to society’s structures of class and race, this is a captivating read.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Story She Left Behind: A Novel The Story She Left Behind: A Novel By Patti Callahan Henry In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The author of The Secret Book of Flora Lee returns with a charming book about books based on true events. An enchanting tale about the power of storytelling, complex family mythologies, language and love, Patti Callahan Henry’s latest can’t be missed. The author of The Secret Book of Flora Lee returns with a charming book about books based on true events. An enchanting tale about the power of storytelling, complex family mythologies, language and love, Patti Callahan Henry’s latest can’t be missed.

Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope Saving Five: A Memoir of Hope By Amanda Nguyen In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A devastating, life-altering crime, and a world that seemed determined to bury her truth. Faced with a system that would silence her voice and allow justice to go unserved, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen’s story of resilience, strength and defiance will illuminate and inspire. A devastating, life-altering crime, and a world that seemed determined to bury her truth. Faced with a system that would silence her voice and allow justice to go unserved, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen’s story of resilience, strength and defiance will illuminate and inspire.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Antidote: A Novel The Antidote: A Novel By Karen Russell In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tour-de-force from the bestselling author of Swamplandia!. Journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology, and community. Sweeping, gothic and gritty, The Antidote is a genre-bending tour-de-force from the bestselling author of Swamplandia!. Journey to the heart of Nebraska in this transportive story about history, American ideology, and community.

Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Raising Hare: A Memoir Raising Hare: A Memoir By Chloe Dalton In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In the digital age, it’s easy to forget to look at the nature around us. But thanks to Chloe Dalton and her unexpected furry friend, this memoir is as much a thumper of a personal narrative as it is an ode to earth’s natural gifts. In the digital age, it’s easy to forget to look at the nature around us. But thanks to Chloe Dalton and her unexpected furry friend, this memoir is as much a thumper of a personal narrative as it is an ode to earth’s natural gifts.

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wild Dark Shore: A Novel Wild Dark Shore: A Novel By Charlotte McConaghy In Stock Online Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A future ravaged by disastrous weather, a small town on the brink of collapse and one family at the center of it all. Gripping, visceral and taut, Wild Dark Shore is a complex story about survival, isolation and hope at the end of the world from the author of Once There Were Wolves. A future ravaged by disastrous weather, a small town on the brink of collapse and one family at the center of it all. Gripping, visceral and taut, Wild Dark Shore is a complex story about survival, isolation and hope at the end of the world from the author of Once There Were Wolves.

Hardcover $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The River Has Roots The River Has Roots By Amal El-Mohtar In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From one of the bestselling authors of This is How You Lose the Time War comes an enchanting tale of sisterhood, language and folklore. At just under 150 pages, The River Has Roots is a short novel with a long lasting impact for fans of Susanna Clarke and Holly Black. From one of the bestselling authors of This is How You Lose the Time War comes an enchanting tale of sisterhood, language and folklore. At just under 150 pages, The River Has Roots is a short novel with a long lasting impact for fans of Susanna Clarke and Holly Black.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rain of Ruin: Tokyo, Hiroshima, and the Surrender of Japan Rain of Ruin: Tokyo, Hiroshima, and the Surrender of Japan By Richard Overy Ph.D. In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nothing has left a bigger and more lasting impact on our world than the atomic bomb. This discerning dive into its dubious deployment on Japan in WWII brings new perspective to its murky legacy. Nothing has left a bigger and more lasting impact on our world than the atomic bomb. This discerning dive into its dubious deployment on Japan in WWII brings new perspective to its murky legacy.

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When the Moon Hits Your Eye When the Moon Hits Your Eye By John Scalzi In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What would you do in the face of the impossible? John Scalzi (Starter Villain) poses this grandiose question in a funny, philosophical and timely read that takes us through one extraordinary lunar cycle in the lives of ordinary citizens. What would you do in the face of the impossible? John Scalzi (Starter Villain) poses this grandiose question in a funny, philosophical and timely read that takes us through one extraordinary lunar cycle in the lives of ordinary citizens.