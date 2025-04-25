The Best Books of May 2025

While April slips away and May comes knocking on our doors, it might feel like the beginning of the year is zipping past. The best way to slow down in between planning upcoming beach vacations and summertime getaways is to dive into a great book. Luckily for you, we’ve got the best. With highly anticipated new releases from authors like Ocean Vuong, Stephen King and Rachel Gillig to debuts from authors we can’t wait to get to know better like Florence Knapp, Meredith Hayden and Dani Francis, these are the best books of May.

Mark Twain
By Ron Chernow
Dive deep into the life of one of America's literary geniuses through the eyes of a master biographer. New sources and a critical lens shed light on Twain's works and world.

The Emperor of Gladness
By Ocean Vuong
There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like this one by poet, photographer and bestselling writer Ocean Vuong, whose novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery.

The Knight and the Moth (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Rachel Gillig
Rachel Gillig (One Dark Window) weaves together romance, magic and folklore into an intoxicating fairytale. This is perfect for fans of Naomi Novik and Ava Reid.

Supersonic: The Complete, Authorized, and Uncut Interviews
By Oasis
You've heard their songs, now it's time to hear their story. Packed with interviews and insights from the Gallagher brothers, you can't get any closer to Oasis than this book.

The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining
By Meredith Hayden
Living in the sweet spot of delicious and straightforward, this guide to a tastier kitchen is for anyone who wants to spice up their daily meals. With a wide range of recipes and insightful commentary, it's like having a chef in your kitchen, mentoring you every step of the way.

Never Flinch: A Novel
By Stephen King
The king of horror has returned — along with a few old friends. Holly Gibney is back to investigate a terrifying threat and serve as a bodyguard to an activist with a target on her back. Taut, immersive and chilling, this is Stephen King at his best.

The Survivor Wants to Die at the End (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Adam Silvera
Packed with all the themes and tropes you've loved in the series so far, the third installment offers up two new characters to fall in love with as they grapple with their fate.

The Spirit Bares Its Teeth (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Andrew Joseph White
Gothic horror meets historical fiction in The Spirit Bears Its Teeth, an unflinching tale shining a light on the often overlooked experience of transgender and autistic people throughout history.

The Names: A Novel
By Florence Knapp
A stunning story about the power of language and lineage, The Names follows the life and legacy of a mother and son through alternating timelines.

Hotter in the Hamptons: A Novel
By Tinx
A distinctly modern romance with unconventional hooks that blend together to create a steamy, spicy and satisfying story of love and growth.

Silver Elite
By Dani Francis
In a world this unforgiving, falling in love is strictly off limits — especially when it's with your commanding officer. For fans of Fourth Wing's vivid world-building and Jennifer L. Armentrout's slow-burn romance comes a post-apocalyptic tale with an enemies-to-lovers twist.

Nightshade
By Michael Connelly
The author of the Lincoln Lawyer series is back with an action-packed thriller following an exiled detective who stumbles across a case that could change everything.

Is a River Alive?
By Robert Macfarlane
Travel writing, ecological reporting and history flow together in a portrait of one of nature's most powerful features.

The Missing Half: A Novel
By Ashley Flowers

Editor Alex Kiester
Who do we become without the people we love? This is a thriller with secrets and plot twists to keep you guessing.

Aftertaste: A Novel
By Daria Lavelle
Dark, decadent and delicious, Aftertaste is a haunting romance — in more ways than one. Dine in New York's finest restaurants and savor the flavor of this big-hearted read.

Run for the Hills: A Novel
By Kevin Wilson
Families are messy — especially when your half siblings are scattered across the U.S. Kevin Wilson's witty and wry voice is back in this hilarious and hopeful novel that takes us along on a cross-country adventure.

Sleep: A Novel
By Honor Jones
Haunting, heartbreaking, but ultimately hopeful, Sleep explores the nuances of parenthood and childhood through one remarkable character.

The Doorman: A Novel
By Chris Pavone
The Doorman explores humanity's elite at their lowest under the careful watch of one man. Witty, sharp and twisty, this is perfect for fans of Only Murders in the Building.

Marble Hall Murders: A Novel
By Anthony Horowitz
Anthony Horowitz brought along a few old friends. Three deaths, two detectives and one puzzling manuscript — this mystery is a joy to solve.