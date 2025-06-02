The Best Business Books of 2025 (So Far)
Perhaps you already consider yourself a businessperson, perhaps not, but you’re already savvy enough to be on this list, so in our eyes, you’ve got what it takes to make it. Here we have a collection of invaluable insights into the wide world of wealth, the people who accumulate it and how you, too, can be one of those people. Whatever your aim, from career aspirations to mere curiosity, here are some excellent books to start with.
How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle
By Ray Dalio
A comprehensive examination of the ripple effect debt has on a nation, how it can recover and who is affected. If Ray Dalio knows anything, it has all to do with wealth, both gains and losses, and how to cope with both.
Hardcover $30.00
Rich Girl Nation: Taking Charge of Our Financial Futures
Rich Girl Nation: Taking Charge of Our Financial Futures
Hardcover $30.00
A refreshing, original approach to all things money, told in an authentic and human voice. It’s an interrogation of the modern financial system and an actionable guide at not just navigating it, but thriving in it.
Abundance
By Ezra Klein , Derek Thompson
A fascinating examination of the intersection of technology, economics, and policy, from history up to modern-day polarization. This is the perspective we all need to build a better future.
Moral Ambition: Stop Wasting Your Talent and Start Making a Difference
By
Rutger Bregman
Translator Erica Moore
When success feels elusive, try reshaping the definition of success. That’s what Moral Ambition makes the case for, as well as giving you the blueprints to accomplish.
Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service
Editor Michael Lewis
The United States government employs nearly three million people, but what do they all do? This exploration of government service is as fascinating as it is illuminating.
You Deserve to Be Rich: Master the Inner Game of Wealth and Claim Your Future
By Rashad Bilal , Troy Millings
It’s true, you do. And thanks to this money-hack of a book, you can build a nest egg that will support you for more than just this week.
Source Code: My Beginnings
By Bill Gates
You have heard a lot about Bill Gates, but what do you know about him as a person? In Source Code, he finally opens up, from being a misfit child to nearly getting kicked out of college. It’s an interesting — and surprising — portrait of the beginnings of the larger-than-life personality that quite literally changed the world.
Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism
Mixing the personal angle of working at Facebook with the overarching stakes of what was happening behind the scenes, this is a sharp, scathing and surprisingly fun narrative that speaks to some of the most pressing issues at the heart of the world today.
The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West
By Alexander C. Karp , Nicholas W. Zamiska
Speaking to the state of America, as well as to the growing technological revolution as a whole, this ambitious work highlights how the West lost its way and how it can find it again.
Hardcover $30.00
Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk
Hardcover $30.00
One of the most polarizing figures of modern times gets put under the microscope in this exhaustive and exhilarating examination of the fluctuations of wealth and power.