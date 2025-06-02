The Best Business Books of 2025 (So Far)

Perhaps you already consider yourself a businessperson, perhaps not, but you’re already savvy enough to be on this list, so in our eyes, you’ve got what it takes to make it. Here we have a collection of invaluable insights into the wide world of wealth, the people who accumulate it and how you, too, can be one of those people. Whatever your aim, from career aspirations to mere curiosity, here are some excellent books to start with.

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle By Ray Dalio A comprehensive examination of the ripple effect debt has on a nation, how it can recover and who is affected. If Ray Dalio knows anything, it has all to do with wealth, both gains and losses, and how to cope with both.

Hardcover $30.00 Rich Girl Nation: Taking Charge of Our Financial Futures Rich Girl Nation: Taking Charge of Our Financial Futures By Katie Gatti Tassin A refreshing, original approach to all things money, told in an authentic and human voice. It's an interrogation of the modern financial system and an actionable guide at not just navigating it, but thriving in it.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Abundance Abundance By Ezra Klein , Derek Thompson A fascinating examination of the intersection of technology, economics, and policy, from history up to modern-day polarization. This is the perspective we all need to build a better future.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service Editor Michael Lewis The United States government employs nearly three million people, but what do they all do? This exploration of government service is as fascinating as it is illuminating.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Source Code: My Beginnings Source Code: My Beginnings By Bill Gates You have heard a lot about Bill Gates, but what do you know about him as a person? In Source Code, he finally opens up, from being a misfit child to nearly getting kicked out of college. It's an interesting — and surprising — portrait of the beginnings of the larger-than-life personality that quite literally changed the world.

Hardcover $27.99 $32.99 Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism By Sarah Wynn-Williams Mixing the personal angle of working at Facebook with the overarching stakes of what was happening behind the scenes, this is a sharp, scathing and surprisingly fun narrative that speaks to some of the most pressing issues at the heart of the world today.

Hardcover $30.00 Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk By Faiz Siddiqui One of the most polarizing figures of modern times gets put under the microscope in this exhaustive and exhilarating examination of the fluctuations of wealth and power.