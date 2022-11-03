The 12 Days of Christmas … Picture Books: The Best Christmas Books for Kids
Elf might have told us that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, but we’d like to make the claim that reading Christmas picture books gives that statement a run for its money. These twelve Christmas books for kids are perfect stories to spread that Christmas cheer, and with twelve books, you could make your own bookish advent calendar leading up to Christmas to celebrate with your youngest readers!
Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$10.99
$17.99
Gorgeously illustrated and overflowing with heart, Apryl Stott’s debut picture book shares the delightful friendship between Coco and Bear. On a quest through a wintery forest, the two friends go on a mission to spread joy—but the woodland creatures are skeptical of Bear’s intentions. After all, bears are scary and shouldn’t be trusted! Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light has the makings of a new classic that everyone needs and can appreciate.
The Polar Express (30th Anniversary Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
The Polar Express is an award-winning story about a young boy who takes a magical train to the snowy North Pole to make his Christmas wish. This book keeps the Christmas spirit alive and the belief in Santa Claus. The story also inspired the popular movie, The Polar Express. This edition also comes with a keepsake ornament!
Little Red Sleigh
Erin Guendelsberger , Elizaveta Tretyakova
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
An enchanting Christmas story about a little sled that wants to get to the North Pole to become Santa’s sleigh. This beautiful picture book takes the little sled on an adventure with a big train and a yellow truck full of Christmas trees which is sure to grab your children’s attention. Will the Little Red Sleigh ever make it to the North Pole?
Snowmen At Christmas
Caralyn Buehner , Mark Buehner
In Stock Online
Board Book $7.99
This is a fun, rhyming Christmas story about the adventures of snowmen on Christmas Eve. It is beautifully illustrated and would bring joy to any snowmen builder. I bet this one will become a Christmas favorite to be read over and over again!
Santa in the City
Tiffany D. Jackson , Reggie Brown
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$17.99
How does Santa deliver Christmas gifts if your home doesn’t have a chimney? This sweet picture book about a girl named Deja who has worries that Santa won’t visit her in the city will capture readers hearts and answer questions about where Santa parks his sleigh and how he enters into apartments. Tiffany D. Jackson may normally write YA horrors and thrillers, but her debut picture book certainly is nothing but Christmas cheer, and Reggie Brown’s art brings it to life in splendid ways!
How the Grinch Stole Christmas!: Full Color Jacketed Edition
Hardcover $19.99
This beloved, unique, rhymey holiday Dr. Seuss classic never gets old. This full-color edition brings the illustrations to life and is sure to be a hit this Christmas season. The Grinch, who really dislikes Christmas, dresses up as Santa and makes his dog, Max, dress up as a reindeer in order to steal the presents from Whoville and ruin the holiday! Will the Grinch succeed in stopping Christmas?
The Christmas Princess
Mariah Carey , Fuuji Takashi , Michaela Angela Davis
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
The Queen of Christmas had to start somewhere with her trademark Christmas cheer, and what better way that with The Christmas Princess. Introducing us to her childhood and like her historic, globally adored song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” this story is an instant and inclusive family holiday classic. While firmly placed in the tradition of Christmas storytelling, The Christmas Princess is infused with her one-of-a-kind festive Mariah magic and musicality.
Harold Loves His Woolly Hat (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$17.99
This adorable picture book involves an irresistible bear, his beloved woolly hat, and a crow who snags it. Reinforcing ideals such as selflessness and the joy of helping others, this story about a bear trying to get his woolly hat back and the hat’s new purpose of keeping three baby crows warm will remind readers that it’s who they ARE that matters, not what they HAVE.
Mr. Boddington's Studio: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Clement Clarke Moore , Mr. Boddington's Studio
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
A modernized take on a beloved Christmas story, this fresh take on Clement Clarke Moore’s iconic poem updates the style with a new color palette in Mr. Boddington’s signature fashion. We are absolutely in love with this beautiful edition and highly recommend it as a new way to introduce the classic story.
The Little Toymaker
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Cat Min’s debut Shy Willow gave us a delicate, thoughtful and wholly original story. Her follow up, The Little Toymaker, follows in those footsteps for another beautiful work of art. Every year, towards the end of the Gregorian calendar, toys are given to the children of the world. But what’s often overlooked are the gifts made for the older generations. The parents, grandparents and friends who have taken care of us and the world for so long. That’s where The Little Toymaker comes in. With a focus on the magic of giving gifts instead of receiving them, Cat Min’s fable is a perfect alternative to traditional holiday stories, but one that can and will be embraced by all.
Holidays are Better with Friends (Friends Picture Book) (Media tie-in)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
Not only relegated to Christmas, this book celebrates all your favorite holidays and Friends holiday moments with the iconic characters. This absolutely adorable picture book features iconic moments like the Holiday Armadillo to Rachel’s beef trifle and the Geller Cup, and it is the perfect festive book to add to your holiday book collection!
Green Is for Christmas
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$8.99
$9.99
The Crayons are back! Only this time, they’re here for the holiday cheer! When Green Crayon tries to claim that he’s the only Christmas color in the box, the other Crayons are in uproar. They have to convince him that each one of them, particularly Red, White, Silver, and Tan, bring the holiday cheer too. Humorous and entertaining, Green is for Christmas is the perfect book to read for story time this Christmas season.
