Cat Min

In Stock Online

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Cat Min’s debut Shy Willow gave us a delicate, thoughtful and wholly original story. Her follow up, The Little Toymaker, follows in those footsteps for another beautiful work of art. Every year, towards the end of the Gregorian calendar, toys are given to the children of the world. But what’s often overlooked are the gifts made for the older generations. The parents, grandparents and friends who have taken care of us and the world for so long. That’s where The Little Toymaker comes in. With a focus on the magic of giving gifts instead of receiving them, Cat Min’s fable is a perfect alternative to traditional holiday stories, but one that can and will be embraced by all.