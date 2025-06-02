B&N Reads, The Best Books of 2025 (So Far)

The Best Cookbooks of 2025 (So Far)

By Josh Sippie / June 2, 2025 at 12:14 am

Fire up the grill, grab the baster, whisk the mix – it’s time to get cooking, whatever form that cooking takes. If your kitchen is in a growth phase, or if you’re looking to spice up your at-home cuisine, or if you just like looking at food (so do we), our Best Cookbooks of the Year (So Far) will satiate your tastebuds and maybe even unlock some new obsessions. There are flavors galore, kitchen stories to share, and a celebration of food to be had, so let’s get to it!

The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00

By Meredith Hayden

Living in the sweet spot of delicious and straightforward, this guide to a tastier kitchen is for anyone who wants to spice up their daily meals. With a wide range of recipes and insightful commentary, it’s like having a chef in your kitchen, mentoring you every step of the way.

Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00

By Sarah Ahn , Nam Soon Ahn
Editor America's Test Kitchen

From TikTok to the page, from mother to daughter, Umma is a multigenerational look into cooking, family and tradition. This is a celebration of Korean food in all its flavorful complexities.

I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99

By Keith McNally

At times irreverent, at other times insightful, but at all times entertaining, Keith McNally’s entire life is laid bare on the page, from his career triumphs to the dark corners of his personal life.

By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear

Hardcover $35.00

By Hailee Catalano

A highly accessible primer for every kitchen, coupled with the sincerity of Hailee Catalano, whose passion for cooking comes through in every recipe.

Baking Across America: A Vintage Recipe Road Trip (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $32.99 $37.99

By B. Dylan Hollis

From exploring wild and wacky recipes on TikTok and the page, B. Dylan Hollis has done it all — and now he’s taking us along for a ride across the United States.

Change the Recipe: Because You Can't Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs

Hardcover $23.99 $26.99

By José Andrés , Richard Wolffe

Full of insights and personality, José Andrés takes his success in the kitchen to the page to tell an inspirational and entertaining story of what he’s learned along the way.

Salsa Daddy: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking

Hardcover $32.99

By Rick Martínez

Seeing as how everyone everywhere loves chips and salsa, why not dip into a book built around this timeless pairing? So many variations to salsa, so many easy prep meals to pair with, this is a fiesta in a book.

The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook

Hardcover $36.99

By Roy Choi , Tien Nguyen , Natasha Phan

Packing Choi’s popping personality and a collection of recipes for aptly categorized “fun dishes” into one book, this brings the razzle-dazzle to your kitchen.

Tahini Baby: Bright, Everyday Recipes That Happen to Be Vegetarian

Hardcover $35.00

By Eden Grinshpan

All the flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East, cooked alongside the magnetic personality of Eden Grinshpan. Let’s just say it’s a winning recipe in more ways than one.

Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake: A Cookbook

Hardcover $35.00

By Nicole Rucker

No one does sweets like Fat + Flour. This collection of baked goodness is delicious, versatile, and, best of all, accessible to any level of experience.

