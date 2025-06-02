The Best Cookbooks of 2025 (So Far)

Fire up the grill, grab the baster, whisk the mix – it’s time to get cooking, whatever form that cooking takes. If your kitchen is in a growth phase, or if you’re looking to spice up your at-home cuisine, or if you just like looking at food (so do we), our Best Cookbooks of the Year (So Far) will satiate your tastebuds and maybe even unlock some new obsessions. There are flavors galore, kitchen stories to share, and a celebration of food to be had, so let’s get to it!

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining By Meredith Hayden In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Living in the sweet spot of delicious and straightforward, this guide to a tastier kitchen is for anyone who wants to spice up their daily meals. With a wide range of recipes and insightful commentary, it’s like having a chef in your kitchen, mentoring you every step of the way. Living in the sweet spot of delicious and straightforward, this guide to a tastier kitchen is for anyone who wants to spice up their daily meals. With a wide range of recipes and insightful commentary, it’s like having a chef in your kitchen, mentoring you every step of the way.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir By Keith McNally In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. At times irreverent, at other times insightful, but at all times entertaining, Keith McNally’s entire life is laid bare on the page, from his career triumphs to the dark corners of his personal life. At times irreverent, at other times insightful, but at all times entertaining, Keith McNally’s entire life is laid bare on the page, from his career triumphs to the dark corners of his personal life.

Hardcover $35.00 By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear By Hailee Catalano In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A highly accessible primer for every kitchen, coupled with the sincerity of Hailee Catalano, whose passion for cooking comes through in every recipe. A highly accessible primer for every kitchen, coupled with the sincerity of Hailee Catalano, whose passion for cooking comes through in every recipe.

Hardcover $32.99 Salsa Daddy: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking Salsa Daddy: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking By Rick Martínez In Stock Online Hardcover $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Seeing as how everyone everywhere loves chips and salsa, why not dip into a book built around this timeless pairing? So many variations to salsa, so many easy prep meals to pair with, this is a fiesta in a book. Seeing as how everyone everywhere loves chips and salsa, why not dip into a book built around this timeless pairing? So many variations to salsa, so many easy prep meals to pair with, this is a fiesta in a book.