The Best Cookbooks of 2025 (So Far)
Fire up the grill, grab the baster, whisk the mix – it’s time to get cooking, whatever form that cooking takes. If your kitchen is in a growth phase, or if you’re looking to spice up your at-home cuisine, or if you just like looking at food (so do we), our Best Cookbooks of the Year (So Far) will satiate your tastebuds and maybe even unlock some new obsessions. There are flavors galore, kitchen stories to share, and a celebration of food to be had, so let’s get to it!
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining
The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook: Seasonal Recipes for Everyday Luxury and Elevated Entertaining
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
Living in the sweet spot of delicious and straightforward, this guide to a tastier kitchen is for anyone who wants to spice up their daily meals. With a wide range of recipes and insightful commentary, it’s like having a chef in your kitchen, mentoring you every step of the way.
Living in the sweet spot of delicious and straightforward, this guide to a tastier kitchen is for anyone who wants to spice up their daily meals. With a wide range of recipes and insightful commentary, it’s like having a chef in your kitchen, mentoring you every step of the way.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes
Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes
By
Sarah Ahn
,
Nam Soon Ahn
Editor America's Test Kitchen
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
From TikTok to the page, from mother to daughter, Umma is a multigenerational look into cooking, family and tradition. This is a celebration of Korean food in all its flavorful complexities.
From TikTok to the page, from mother to daughter, Umma is a multigenerational look into cooking, family and tradition. This is a celebration of Korean food in all its flavorful complexities.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir
I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
At times irreverent, at other times insightful, but at all times entertaining, Keith McNally’s entire life is laid bare on the page, from his career triumphs to the dark corners of his personal life.
At times irreverent, at other times insightful, but at all times entertaining, Keith McNally’s entire life is laid bare on the page, from his career triumphs to the dark corners of his personal life.
Hardcover $35.00
By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear
By Heart: Recipes to Hold Near and Dear
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
A highly accessible primer for every kitchen, coupled with the sincerity of Hailee Catalano, whose passion for cooking comes through in every recipe.
A highly accessible primer for every kitchen, coupled with the sincerity of Hailee Catalano, whose passion for cooking comes through in every recipe.
Hardcover
$32.99
$37.99
Baking Across America: A Vintage Recipe Road Trip (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Baking Across America: A Vintage Recipe Road Trip (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$32.99
$37.99
From exploring wild and wacky recipes on TikTok and the page, B. Dylan Hollis has done it all — and now he’s taking us along for a ride across the United States.
From exploring wild and wacky recipes on TikTok and the page, B. Dylan Hollis has done it all — and now he’s taking us along for a ride across the United States.
Hardcover
$23.99
$26.99
Change the Recipe: Because You Can't Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs
Change the Recipe: Because You Can't Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs
By José Andrés , Richard Wolffe
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.99
$26.99
Full of insights and personality, José Andrés takes his success in the kitchen to the page to tell an inspirational and entertaining story of what he’s learned along the way.
Full of insights and personality, José Andrés takes his success in the kitchen to the page to tell an inspirational and entertaining story of what he’s learned along the way.
Hardcover $32.99
Salsa Daddy: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking
Salsa Daddy: Dip Your Way into Mexican Cooking
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.99
Seeing as how everyone everywhere loves chips and salsa, why not dip into a book built around this timeless pairing? So many variations to salsa, so many easy prep meals to pair with, this is a fiesta in a book.
Seeing as how everyone everywhere loves chips and salsa, why not dip into a book built around this timeless pairing? So many variations to salsa, so many easy prep meals to pair with, this is a fiesta in a book.
Hardcover $36.99
The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook
The Choi of Cooking: Flavor-Packed, Rule-Breaking Recipes for a Delicious Life: A Cookbook
By Roy Choi , Tien Nguyen , Natasha Phan
In Stock Online
Hardcover $36.99
Packing Choi’s popping personality and a collection of recipes for aptly categorized “fun dishes” into one book, this brings the razzle-dazzle to your kitchen.
Packing Choi’s popping personality and a collection of recipes for aptly categorized “fun dishes” into one book, this brings the razzle-dazzle to your kitchen.
Hardcover $35.00
Tahini Baby: Bright, Everyday Recipes That Happen to Be Vegetarian
Tahini Baby: Bright, Everyday Recipes That Happen to Be Vegetarian
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
All the flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East, cooked alongside the magnetic personality of Eden Grinshpan. Let’s just say it’s a winning recipe in more ways than one.
All the flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East, cooked alongside the magnetic personality of Eden Grinshpan. Let’s just say it’s a winning recipe in more ways than one.
Hardcover $35.00
Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake: A Cookbook
Fat + Flour: The Art of a Simple Bake: A Cookbook
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
No one does sweets like Fat + Flour. This collection of baked goodness is delicious, versatile, and, best of all, accessible to any level of experience.
No one does sweets like Fat + Flour. This collection of baked goodness is delicious, versatile, and, best of all, accessible to any level of experience.