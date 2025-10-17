The Best Gift Books of 2025

Find the best books to gift this year on this list — wrapping paper optional . They will entertain, inspire and spark joy. From heartwarming tales and humor books to puzzle books and linguistic delights, find a gift book for everyone’s interest. Whether they are fashion lovers, fans of Harry Potter, the hostess with the mostess or love to travel, these thoughtful, fun and memorable books will be a hit. The best gift books of 2025 are the gifts you might just want to keep for yourself.

Hardcover $37.00 $42.00 Dear New York Dear New York By Brandon Stanton The creator of Humans of New York shares the real, raw, funny, heartbreaking and human stories that make up every corner of the city. This new collection features vibrant, never-before-seen photographs and anecdotes from real New Yorkers.

Hardcover $30.00 Dog Only Knows: The Dog Portraits of Alison Friend Dog Only Knows: The Dog Portraits of Alison Friend By Alison Friend Enter artist Alison Friend's world of whimsy, where dogs can be whoever they want to be, like an expert Rubik's Cube solver. The illustrator shares her paintings of various canine companions, each with their own unique quirks and habits in this delightful book, perfect for dog lovers, art enjoyers or anyone looking to smile.

Hardcover $65.00 The Traveler's Atlas of the World The Traveler's Atlas of the World By National Geographic Whether your preference is hopping in the car or on the plane, this is the book you need. Not just an atlas, here the National Geographic shares must-see travel destinations and top adventures to take.

Hardcover $47.00 $50.00 Entertaining Entertaining By Martha Stewart Following a storied career — with a stop or two few expected — Martha Stewart is back where it all began in this lively republishing of her launching point. It's a tome on party planning, no matter the form, the food or the people.

Hardcover $120.00 Chanel Haute Couture Chanel Haute Couture By Sofia Coppola Coppola's visually stunning volume invites you on a photographic journey through the history of the iconic fashion house that's known for revolutionizing women's couture.

Hardcover $28.99 The Language-Lover's Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities The Language-Lover's Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities By Joshua Blackburn Step into the world of language and take a tour of linguistic curiosities — with wit and humor. From quirky idioms to surprising historical facts, this book makes the perfect gift for word nerds, English teachers, writers and anyone who is delighted by words.

Hardcover $25.95 The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature's Clues The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature's Clues By Tristan Gooley The wonders of the natural world are explored in intricate, stunning detail in Tristan Gooley's latest. Discover how nature evolves and thrives throughout the changing seasons, and uncover the hidden miracles that nature has in store for us.

Hardcover $13.00 Lessons from Cats for Surviving Fascism Lessons from Cats for Surviving Fascism By Stewart Reynolds Cats wouldn't give into tyranny and according to Stewart Reynolds neither should you. With wit and lighthearted humor, he offers practical lessons for keeping your sanity in an imperfect world.