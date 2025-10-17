The Best Gift Books of 2025
Find the best books to gift this year on this list — wrapping paper optional . They will entertain, inspire and spark joy. From heartwarming tales and humor books to puzzle books and linguistic delights, find a gift book for everyone’s interest. Whether they are fashion lovers, fans of Harry Potter, the hostess with the mostess or love to travel, these thoughtful, fun and memorable books will be a hit. The best gift books of 2025 are the gifts you might just want to keep for yourself.
Hardcover
$37.00
$42.00
Dear New York
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$37.00
$42.00
The creator of Humans of New York shares the real, raw, funny, heartbreaking and human stories that make up every corner of the city. This new collection features vibrant, never-before-seen photographs and anecdotes from real New Yorkers.
Hardcover $38.00
Puzzle Mania!: Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee, Minis and More! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By The New York Times Games , Joel Fagliano
In Stock Online
Hardcover $38.00
Puzzlers, gamers, Wordle-heads and crossword fiends — meet your new obsession. This invigorating compendium of mental glee and stimulation from puzzle-making masterminds is a guaranteed good time for you and your brain.
Hardcover $30.00
Dog Only Knows: The Dog Portraits of Alison Friend
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Enter artist Alison Friend’s world of whimsy, where dogs can be whoever they want to be, like an expert Rubik’s Cube solver. The illustrator shares her paintings of various canine companions, each with their own unique quirks and habits in this delightful book, perfect for dog lovers, art enjoyers or anyone looking to smile.
Hardcover $27.00
Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.
Hardcover $65.00
The Traveler's Atlas of the World
In Stock Online
Hardcover $65.00
Whether your preference is hopping in the car or on the plane, this is the book you need. Not just an atlas, here the National Geographic shares must-see travel destinations and top adventures to take.
Hardcover
$47.00
$50.00
Entertaining
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$47.00
$50.00
Following a storied career — with a stop or two few expected — Martha Stewart is back where it all began in this lively republishing of her launching point. It’s a tome on party planning, no matter the form, the food or the people.
Hardcover $45.00
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook (Signed Book)
By Samin Nosrat
In Stock Online
Hardcover $45.00
If you’ve trusted Samin Nosrat for sumptuous meals before, then get ready to bring some of her own favorite recipes into the kitchen. From comforting soups to showstopping dinner recipes, cook something good.
Hardcover $120.00
Chanel Haute Couture
In Stock Online
Hardcover $120.00
Coppola’s visually stunning volume invites you on a photographic journey through the history of the iconic fashion house that’s known for revolutionizing women’s couture.
Hardcover $28.99
The Language-Lover's Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Step into the world of language and take a tour of linguistic curiosities — with wit and humor. From quirky idioms to surprising historical facts, this book makes the perfect gift for word nerds, English teachers, writers and anyone who is delighted by words.
Hardcover $25.95
The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature's Clues
In Stock Online
Hardcover $25.95
The wonders of the natural world are explored in intricate, stunning detail in Tristan Gooley’s latest. Discover how nature evolves and thrives throughout the changing seasons, and uncover the hidden miracles that nature has in store for us.
Hardcover
$39.99
$49.99
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Interactive Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter Series #4)
By
J. K. Rowling
Illustrator Karl James Mountford
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$39.99
$49.99
The vibrant illustrated editions of Harry Potter have arrived at the Triwizard Tournament. It’s about to get dark (but no less gorgeous) up in here. Featuring eight unique interactive elements, this is the perfect addition to any collector’s bookshelf.
Hardcover $13.00
Lessons from Cats for Surviving Fascism
In Stock Online
Hardcover $13.00
Cats wouldn’t give into tyranny and according to Stewart Reynolds neither should you. With wit and lighthearted humor, he offers practical lessons for keeping your sanity in an imperfect world.
