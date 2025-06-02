The Best History Books of 2025 (So Far)
History buffs unite! This rousing collection of impactful insights from ancient history to modern is chock-full of fascinating tales and lasting takeaways. Few things are as valuable to shaping the present day as an understanding of the past – hence the old adage ‘those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.’ If you don’t wish to be doomed to repeat it, this list is a great place to start.
Hardcover
$29.50
$32.50
An African History of Africa: From the Dawn of Humanity to Independence
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.50
$32.50
Based on on-the-ground research compiled over seven years of travel through thirty countries, An African History of Africa is a meticulously researched, sweeping study of the continent’s culture, people and history. Shining a light on overlooked African scholarship, Badawi presents a decolonized history in this remarkable and accessible account.
Hardcover
$25.00
$28.00
One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.00
$28.00
Sharp, incisive and necessary, this hands-on and brutally honest assessment of the corrosion of Western values provides added validation to what so many are facing across the United States. With sweeping prose and dynamic reportage, Omar El Akkad delivers the mirror we all need. This is a powerful work that one day, everyone will have always been in favor of.
Hardcover
$37.00
$42.00
The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$37.00
$42.00
This timely and impeccably researched look into the start of the American Revolution showcases harrowing battles, famous historical figures and the fight for democracy.
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People
By Imani Perry
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
Imani Perry studies the color blue in all its history and hues in this remarkable analysis. From West Africa to the American South, Black in Blues examines the color’s relation to Blackness and culture from the award-winning author of South to America.
Hardcover $29.00
The Ride: Paul Revere and the Night That Saved America
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Maybe you already think you know the midnight ride of Paul Revere by heart, maybe not, but even if you know it… do you really? This captivating account of what actually happened pulls in all the tertiary details to paint a complete picture, from the man himself, to the events that led to this most important night, to the lasting impact of “the ride.”
Hardcover $32.99
The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.99
Whether in art, culture, religion, science or, well, you name it, India has long been an essential driver of progress. This expansive survey of India’s contributions is an ode to a nation too often misunderstood.
Paperback
$23.00
$26.00
The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time
In Stock Online
Paperback
$23.00
$26.00
Bibliophiles, listen up! From writing to printing to binding and more, this is a comprehensive exploration of one of our favorite things.
Hardcover
$30.00
$33.00
The Fifteen: Murder, Retribution, and the Forgotten Story of Nazi POWs in America
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$33.00
With a cast of characters as intriguing as the history itself, this little-known chapter of WWII history is compellingly told with exhaustive research and attention to detail.
Paperback $17.99
I Seek a Kind Person: My Father, Seven Children, and the Adverts that Helped Them Escape the Holocaust
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
A deeply human and remarkably interconnected story of the lasting impact of the Holocaust, and finding answers. Borger uses his extensive experience as a journalist to tell a harrowing tale, weaving his own family story with that of others who faced similar.
Hardcover
$40.00
$45.00
Mark Twain
By Ron Chernow
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$40.00
$45.00
Dive deep into the life of one of America’s literary geniuses through the eyes of a master biographer. New sources and a critical lens shed light on Twain’s works and world.
