The Best History Books of 2025 (So Far)

By Kostya Kennedy

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Maybe you already think you know the midnight ride of Paul Revere by heart, maybe not, but even if you know it… do you really? This captivating account of what actually happened pulls in all the tertiary details to paint a complete picture, from the man himself, to the events that led to this most important night, to the lasting impact of “the ride.”