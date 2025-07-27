The Best Kids’ Books of August 2025

Are the young readers in your life prepared for August? There’s still time to bask in the sizzling summer sun with good page-turner, and now is the perfect time to stock up on some new favorites. This month, transport into space with the latest Stuart Gibbs adventure, dive into a mythical graphic novel or enroll in a secret school for tricksters. Whatever the mood, there are plenty of new stories to be devoured by eager young readers. Happy Reading!

Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Katherine Rundell

Illustrator Ashley Mackenzie In case your young reader missed our 2024 Children's Book of The Year, now is the perfect time to grab the new edition of the high-flying fantasy series, ahead of the upcoming sequel. This beautiful new Dragon Edition features a unique printed edge, bonus material and a Q&A with author Katherine Rundell.

The School for Thieves By Peter Burns A resourceful young pickpocket named Tom is invited to a prestigious boarding school of thievery and tricks in the snowy Alps. But nothing is as it seems in the Shadow League as Tom races to uncover its dark secrets in this edge-of-your-seat adventure.

Westfallen By Ann Brashares , Ben Brashares This thrilling adventure follows a group of present-day middle schoolers who make contact with other curious kids—all the way back in the year 1944. As they learn about the past, the group accidentally trigger an alternate timeline in which Germany won World War II and America as they know it is gone.

Space Case the Graphic Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stuart Gibbs Lack of gravity, terrible food and murder… Stuart Gibbs takes us to the moon in his graphic novel retelling of Space Case. An out-of-this-world mystery, this is a funny and clever read with a touch of science.

Ellie Has a Secret By Amelia Bothe

Illustrator Amelia Bothe A secret comes alive in this delightfully dreamed up story about a strange shell, a mysterious creature and the thrills and twists of keeping secrets. Will Ellie find the courage to tell the truth?

Oddity Woods By Kay Davault

Illustrator Kay Davault Magical objects meet whispering woods in this spine-tingling graphic mystery adventure featuring two unlikely sleuths who forge a unique friendship that just might save the day. A must-read for fans of Misfit Mansion.

The Invisible Parade By Leigh Bardugo , John Picacio

Artist John Picacio On Día de Muertos, Cala is reeling after the death of her beloved grandfather. But sudden unexpected visitors send her on a daring mission in which she discovers the healing powers of grief, hope and perseverance, even in the darkest of times.

Dream On By Shannon Hale

Illustrator Marcela Cespedes After she seemingly wins a big sweepstakes, enthusiastic middle schooler Cassie quickly learns that maybe money can't solve everything. This touching graphic novel about hope, family and friendship is perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier and Maria Scrivan.

Dream By Barbara O'Connor Barbara O'Connor's latest will delight young readers with this heartfelt tale of growing up in a small town. Idalee Lovett has a dream of performing in the big city, but she needs a little help from her pals (and loyal pup Wishbone) to make it as a star.