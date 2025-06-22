The Best Kids’ Books of July 2025

No homework means more time for adventures — in reading, that is. Our list of the best kids’ books of July is brimming with cute, relatable and funny stories that will keep little ones entertained. It’s also packed with thrilling reads and graphic novel favorites that young readers will surely appreciate. Whether you’re looking for fun books to keep their minds active this summer or adorable picture books for bedtime shenanigans, we’ve got you.

The Smart Cookie (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jory John

Illustrator Pete Oswald
Touching on social anxiety, self-doubt and the importance of community support, John and Oswald have once again concocted the perfect recipe for story time success!

Tyger Tyger By SF Said

Illustrator Dave McKean
With breakneck pacing and an enchanting sense of place, this is a story that moves. Speaking to compelling and resonant themes, it's a treasure for readers of all ages.

Snoop By Gordon Korman
What begins as a harmless way to pass the time becomes something far more… interesting. And possibly dangerous. Gordon Korman is always reliable in his middle school hijinks and the fun that inevitably follows.

Norman and the Smell of Adventure By Ryan T. Higgins
Friendship, independence and the search for a middle ground. This is insightful, charming and gobs of fun.

Blood in the Water By Tiffany D. Jackson
Kaylani wasn't sure what to expect during her first summer with her snooty family friends… but she never thought it would involve solving a murder. This is a sharp and twisty whodunit that'll keep you guessing.

Another By Paul Tremblay
Morel doesn't look like any friend of Casey's. In fact… he doesn't look human at all. This is an eerie, creepy horror great for fans of Lindsay Currie.