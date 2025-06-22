B&N Reads

The Best Kids’ Books of July 2025

By BN Editors / June 22, 2025 at 12:01 am

No homework means more time for adventures — in reading, that is. Our list of the best kids’ books of July is brimming with cute, relatable and funny stories that will keep little ones entertained. It’s also packed with thrilling reads and graphic novel favorites that young readers will surely appreciate. Whether you’re looking for fun books to keep their minds active this summer or adorable picture books for bedtime shenanigans, we’ve got you.

The Smart Cookie (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $19.99

The Smart Cookie (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Smart Cookie (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Jory John
Illustrator Pete Oswald

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

Touching on social anxiety, self-doubt and the importance of community support, John and Oswald have once again concocted the perfect recipe for story time success!

Touching on social anxiety, self-doubt and the importance of community support, John and Oswald have once again concocted the perfect recipe for story time success!

Tyger

Paperback $9.99

Tyger

Tyger

By SF Said
Illustrator Dave McKean

In Stock Online

Paperback $9.99

With breakneck pacing and an enchanting sense of place, this is a story that moves. Speaking to compelling and resonant themes, it’s a treasure for readers of all ages.

With breakneck pacing and an enchanting sense of place, this is a story that moves. Speaking to compelling and resonant themes, it’s a treasure for readers of all ages.

Tiny T. Rex and the First-Day Oopsies: A Back-to-School Book

Hardcover $16.99

Tiny T. Rex and the First-Day Oopsies: A Back-to-School Book

Tiny T. Rex and the First-Day Oopsies: A Back-to-School Book

By Jonathan Stutzman
Illustrator Jay Fleck

In Stock Online

Hardcover $16.99

The world’s cutest prehistoric apex predator is back… to school. This is a relatable and adorable way to help kids with first day jitters.

The world’s cutest prehistoric apex predator is back… to school. This is a relatable and adorable way to help kids with first day jitters.

Snoop

Hardcover $18.99

Snoop

Snoop

By Gordon Korman

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

What begins as a harmless way to pass the time becomes something far more… interesting. And possibly dangerous. Gordon Korman is always reliable in his middle school hijinks and the fun that inevitably follows.

What begins as a harmless way to pass the time becomes something far more… interesting. And possibly dangerous. Gordon Korman is always reliable in his middle school hijinks and the fun that inevitably follows.

The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $9.99

The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Beth Lincoln

In Stock Online

Paperback $9.99

The cast of Swifts has grown, despite the growing list of dead bodies. And, more good news, all the fun wordplay is back, along with Shenanigan’s, shenanigans.

The cast of Swifts has grown, despite the growing list of dead bodies. And, more good news, all the fun wordplay is back, along with Shenanigan’s, shenanigans.

Norman and the Smell of Adventure

Hardcover $18.99

Norman and the Smell of Adventure

Norman and the Smell of Adventure

By Ryan T. Higgins

In Stock Online

Hardcover $18.99

Friendship, independence and the search for a middle ground. This is insightful, charming and gobs of fun.

Friendship, independence and the search for a middle ground. This is insightful, charming and gobs of fun.

Blood in the Water

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99

Blood in the Water

Blood in the Water

By Tiffany D. Jackson

In Stock Online

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99

Kaylani wasn’t sure what to expect during her first summer with her snooty family friends… but she never thought it would involve solving a murder. This is a sharp and twisty whodunit that’ll keep you guessing.

Kaylani wasn’t sure what to expect during her first summer with her snooty family friends… but she never thought it would involve solving a murder. This is a sharp and twisty whodunit that’ll keep you guessing.

Sunny Figures It Out (Sunny #6)

Paperback $12.99

Sunny Figures It Out (Sunny #6)

Sunny Figures It Out (Sunny #6)

By Jennifer L. Holm
Illustrator Matthew Holm

In Stock Online

Paperback $12.99

Sunny and Tony are just friends… right? Well, that depends on who you ask. Heartfelt and funny, this is a graphic novel with coming-of-age vibes.

Sunny and Tony are just friends… right? Well, that depends on who you ask. Heartfelt and funny, this is a graphic novel with coming-of-age vibes.

Another

Hardcover $19.99

Another

Another

By Paul Tremblay

In Stock Online

Hardcover $19.99

Morel doesn’t look like any friend of Casey’s. In fact… he doesn’t look human at all. This is an eerie, creepy horror great for fans of Lindsay Currie.

Morel doesn’t look like any friend of Casey’s. In fact… he doesn’t look human at all. This is an eerie, creepy horror great for fans of Lindsay Currie.