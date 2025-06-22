The Best Kids’ Books of July 2025
No homework means more time for adventures — in reading, that is. Our list of the best kids’ books of July is brimming with cute, relatable and funny stories that will keep little ones entertained. It’s also packed with thrilling reads and graphic novel favorites that young readers will surely appreciate. Whether you’re looking for fun books to keep their minds active this summer or adorable picture books for bedtime shenanigans, we’ve got you.
Hardcover $19.99
The Smart Cookie (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Jory John
Illustrator Pete Oswald
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Touching on social anxiety, self-doubt and the importance of community support, John and Oswald have once again concocted the perfect recipe for story time success!
Paperback $9.99
Tyger
By
SF Said
Illustrator Dave McKean
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
With breakneck pacing and an enchanting sense of place, this is a story that moves. Speaking to compelling and resonant themes, it’s a treasure for readers of all ages.
Hardcover $16.99
Tiny T. Rex and the First-Day Oopsies: A Back-to-School Book
By
Jonathan Stutzman
Illustrator Jay Fleck
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
The world’s cutest prehistoric apex predator is back… to school. This is a relatable and adorable way to help kids with first day jitters.
Hardcover $18.99
Snoop
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
What begins as a harmless way to pass the time becomes something far more… interesting. And possibly dangerous. Gordon Korman is always reliable in his middle school hijinks and the fun that inevitably follows.
Paperback $9.99
The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Beth Lincoln
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
The cast of Swifts has grown, despite the growing list of dead bodies. And, more good news, all the fun wordplay is back, along with Shenanigan’s, shenanigans.
Hardcover $18.99
Norman and the Smell of Adventure
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Friendship, independence and the search for a middle ground. This is insightful, charming and gobs of fun.
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Blood in the Water
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Kaylani wasn’t sure what to expect during her first summer with her snooty family friends… but she never thought it would involve solving a murder. This is a sharp and twisty whodunit that’ll keep you guessing.
Paperback $12.99
Sunny Figures It Out (Sunny #6)
By
Jennifer L. Holm
Illustrator Matthew Holm
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
Sunny and Tony are just friends… right? Well, that depends on who you ask. Heartfelt and funny, this is a graphic novel with coming-of-age vibes.
Hardcover $19.99
Another
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Morel doesn’t look like any friend of Casey’s. In fact… he doesn’t look human at all. This is an eerie, creepy horror great for fans of Lindsay Currie.
