The Best Kids’ Books of March 2025
With the weather slowly (but surely) warming up and spring break plans on the horizon, it’s a great time to get brand-new books in young readers’ hands. From fresh adventures with familiar friends — like our favorite Pigeon — to page-turning historical fiction to magical worlds they’ll love to get lost in, there’s so much to pick from. These are the best kids’ books of March.
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
Will the Pigeon Graduate? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mo Willems
Hardcover
$16.99
$18.99
Con-grad-ulations, Pigeon! He did it — or did he? Join our favorite winged friend in this hilarious journey where The Pigeon scrambles to get his degree — or get totally schooled.
Paperback $8.99
Iceberg
Paperback $8.99
More than 110 years after the Titanic’s fateful voyage, young readers continue to be enthralled by survival stories set on board the “unsinkable” ocean liner. Jennifer A. Nielsen’s latest gripping historical tale follows a young stowaway aboard the ship when disaster strikes. Fans of Alan Gratz and the I Survived series won’t want to miss this heart stopping read.
Paperback $8.99
The House at the Edge of Magic (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Amy Sparkes
Paperback $8.99
An unlikely hero is tasked with saving the residents of an extraordinary house set in a magical world of whimsy, curses, alchemists, trolls and more. This one is perfect for fans of Greenwild and The Lost Library.
Hardcover $17.99
Dear Bookstore
By
Emily Arrow
Illustrator Geneviève Godbout
Hardcover $17.99
There’s nothing quite like a bookstore, and this charming tale proves it. This is a celebration of bookstores that is sure to inspire a love of reading in young minds yet to get lost among the shelves.
Hardcover $16.99
Isle of Ever
By Jen Calonita
Hardcover $16.99
What if you were told you had a massive fortune waiting for you… but first you have to complete an epic and mysterious quest? That’s what awaits Benny in this thrilling new series for fans of The Whisperwicks and The Mystery of Locked Rooms.
Hardcover $19.99
So Tortoise Dug
By
Emmy Kastner
Illustrator Emmy Kastner
Hardcover $19.99
Two unlikely friends and the unbreakable bond they’ve built! Through shared silliness, Tortoise and Mouse remind readers what friendship really means.
Hardcover $9.99
Resist: A Story of D-Day
By Alan Gratz
Hardcover $9.99
Alan Gratz (Refugee, Prisoner B-3087) brings young readers back to the devastating events of D-Day in this bonus story that can be read alongside Allies. Set against the backdrop of one of the deadliest days in history, this battlefield tale is constant tension, fueled by characters you’ll love to root for.
Hardcover $19.99
Bearsuit Turtle Makes a Friend: A Picture Book
By Bob Shea
Hardcover $19.99
Bearsuit Turtle is a for-real bear and no one can tell him otherwise — especially not Bear-Expert Turtle. This warm and witty book is perfect for inspiring young readers to find their best selves, and to settle for nothing less.
Hardcover $19.99
Stalactite & Stalagmite: A Big Tale from a Little Cave
By
Drew Beckmeyer
Illustrator Drew Beckmeyer
Hardcover $19.99
A story of the world, witnessed by two unforgettable cave rock formations. This is perfect for adventurous young readers who are fans of contextualizing just how expansive this world is.
Hardcover $19.99
Words with Wings and Magic Things
By
Matthew Burgess
Illustrator Doug Salati
Hardcover $19.99
From dragon piñatas to alligators, yetis and more, these fun and uplifting poems can’t be missed. With playful and poetic prose from acclaimed author Matthew Burgess and charming illustrations from Caldecott medalist Doug Salati, this is a picture book that will kickstart the imagination of any young reader.
Hardcover $17.99
The Girl and the Robot
By Oz Rodriguez , Claribel A. Ortega
Hardcover $17.99
A tech-savvy young girl, a robot from space and a robotics competition that could change everything. This high-stakes sci-fi adventure is great for readers of B. B. Alston and Dhonielle Clayton.
Hardcover $18.99
One Wrong Step
Hardcover $18.99
Two kids taking on Everest — it doesn’t get much more tense than that. Jennifer A. Nielsen (Iceberg, Resistance) returns with a historical survival story that is so thrilling you’ll have to catch your breath after each page turn.
Paperback $13.99
A Song for You and I: (A Graphic Novel)
By K. O'Neill
Paperback $13.99
From the brilliant mind who brought us Tea Dragon Society, this heartfelt and tender tale of friendship, identity and perseverance feels so alive it’s practically breathing.
Hardcover $19.99
Mermaids Are the Worst! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Alex Willan
Hardcover $19.99
Seriously, can’t Gilbert go anywhere without his outings being ruined by mythological beings? This time it’s mermaids, what with their fishy tails and whatnot. Get ready to cackle with your favorite grumbly goblin again.
Hardcover $19.99
Home
By
Matt de la Peña
Illustrator Loren Long
Hardcover $19.99
From Newbery Medal-winning author Matt de la Pena and the indelible vision of Loren Long comes a timeless tale about the idea of Home, in all of its complexities.
Hardcover $18.99
River of Spirits
Hardcover $18.99
A chance encounter in the realm between life and death sparks a friendship that changes everything. Starring gods and monsters intent on following the Rules of the afterlife, this is one harrowing adventure.
