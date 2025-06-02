The Best Literary Fiction of 2025 (So Far)

Transporting us through emotional storms and introspective stillness, this year catered to an abundance of books that left a profound imprint on our hearts and minds. From haunting tales that delved into the pits of human suffering to stories of awe-inspiring resilience, these are the best literary fiction books of 2025 (so far). Whether you devour tender family sagas, live for thought-provoking historical explorations or are drawn to beautifully crafted language, these extraordinary stories will take you to new worlds, tug at your heartstrings and keep you up reading past bedtime.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 We Do Not Part: A Novel We Do Not Part: A Novel By Han Kang

Translator e. yaewon , Paige Aniyah Morris In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The latest from Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang is an evocative story of community and history, humanity and hope — a story of remembering the calamities of Korea’s past and connecting them to the present moment. The latest from Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang is an evocative story of community and history, humanity and hope — a story of remembering the calamities of Korea’s past and connecting them to the present moment.

Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Three Days in June Three Days in June By Anne Tyler In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For a short read, Anne Tyler’s latest book packs a punch. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author generously shares her wisdom in this big-hearted, charming and funny story about motherhood, marriage and the ups and downs of life. For a short read, Anne Tyler’s latest book packs a punch. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author generously shares her wisdom in this big-hearted, charming and funny story about motherhood, marriage and the ups and downs of life.

Hardcover $32.00 Dream Count: A Novel Dream Count: A Novel By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A beloved and critically acclaimed author returns with a poignant new story of love and friendship, identity and race. Infusing magic into the mundane, Adichie’s lyrical prose paints the interwoven stories of the lives of four West African women. A beloved and critically acclaimed author returns with a poignant new story of love and friendship, identity and race. Infusing magic into the mundane, Adichie’s lyrical prose paints the interwoven stories of the lives of four West African women.

Hardcover $28.00 My Documents: A Novel My Documents: A Novel By Kevin Nguyen In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Centered on a family torn apart, My Documents follows four Vietnamese American cousins as they navigate a tumultuous political landscape, internment camps, exploitation and isolation in this riveting novel from the author of New Waves. Centered on a family torn apart, My Documents follows four Vietnamese American cousins as they navigate a tumultuous political landscape, internment camps, exploitation and isolation in this riveting novel from the author of New Waves.

Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 The Usual Desire to Kill: A Novel The Usual Desire to Kill: A Novel By Camilla Barnes In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our favorite book families tend to be delightfully dysfunctional, and there’s no one quite like this one. With two sisters, a pair of aging parents and barn animals aplenty, The Usual Desire to Kill is a quirky and heartfelt novel that reminds readers our parents had lives before us. Our favorite book families tend to be delightfully dysfunctional, and there’s no one quite like this one. With two sisters, a pair of aging parents and barn animals aplenty, The Usual Desire to Kill is a quirky and heartfelt novel that reminds readers our parents had lives before us.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Audition: A Novel Audition: A Novel By Katie Kitamura In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. As the mesmerizing mystery unravels, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July. As the mesmerizing mystery unravels, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.

Hardcover $28.99 Flesh: A Novel Flesh: A Novel By David Szalay In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Does money talk? Taking several leaps up the socioeconomic ladder, István finally finds himself surrounded by London’s elite but at what price? Szalay’s poignant writing offers a lens into one teenage boy’s brush with trauma that continues to haunt him far into adulthood. Does money talk? Taking several leaps up the socioeconomic ladder, István finally finds himself surrounded by London’s elite but at what price? Szalay’s poignant writing offers a lens into one teenage boy’s brush with trauma that continues to haunt him far into adulthood.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 The Emperor of Gladness (Oprah's Book Club) The Emperor of Gladness (Oprah's Book Club) By Ocean Vuong In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like this tale of chosen family by poet, photographer and bestselling writer Ocean Vuong, whose novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery. There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like this tale of chosen family by poet, photographer and bestselling writer Ocean Vuong, whose novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Flashlight: A Novel Flashlight: A Novel By Susan Choi In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope. Choi employs lush prose to take us on a mysterious, layered journey weaving through history, memory, time and space. A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope. Choi employs lush prose to take us on a mysterious, layered journey weaving through history, memory, time and space.

Hardcover $29.00 The Dream Hotel (Read with Jenna Pick) The Dream Hotel (Read with Jenna Pick) By Laila Lalami In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Engrossing, dystopian and dire, acclaimed author Laila Lalami’s latest is a story about authoritarianism, survival and the fight for privacy in a surveillance state. This one is great for fans of The Memory Police and I Who Have Never Known Men. Engrossing, dystopian and dire, acclaimed author Laila Lalami’s latest is a story about authoritarianism, survival and the fight for privacy in a surveillance state. This one is great for fans of The Memory Police and I Who Have Never Known Men.