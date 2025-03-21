The Best Paperbacks of April 2025

By Ann Patchett

Ann Patchett is back with a gorgeous novel about family, our pasts and how our lives are built on so many small choices. Weaving the past with the present, Patchett reminds readers that our parents had entire lives before us and are so much more than we can ever know. This is a rich tapestry of a novel made up of many beautiful story threads.