The Best Paperbacks of August 2025

By BN Editors / July 27, 2025 at 12:01 am

Summer isn’t over quite yet—there is still a fresh new stack of paperbacks just around the corner waiting to tag along on your final beach trip. This month, there’s something for every reader out there: the mystery solver, the dark fantasy fan, even the biography enjoyer will find something worthy. Check out the best paperbacks of August below.

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel

By James McBride

In Stock Online

From the author of Deacon King Kong and National Book Award Winner The Good Lord Bird comes the Barnes & Noble 2023 Book of the Year, The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, a stunning novel about a small town and the bonds of community that are formed between marginalized groups in order to survive.

A City on Mars: Can We Settle Space, Should We Settle Space, and Have We Really Thought This Through?

A City on Mars: Can We Settle Space, Should We Settle Space, and Have We Really Thought This Through?

By Kelly Weinersmith , Zach Weinersmith

In Stock Online

As human presence in space feels closer than ever, a lot of questions arise. Brimming with valuable insights, humor and witty commentary, this is the perfect read for starry-eyed earthlings pondering our existence across the universe.

The Man Who Died Seven Times

The Man Who Died Seven Times

By Yasuhiko Nishizawa
Translator Jesse Kirkwood

In Stock Online

A day stuck on repeat can be great or terrible, depending on the possibilities. What if the possibility was solving a murder? With plenty of suspects and limited time loops, will Hisataro find his grandfather’s killer in time?

The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands: A Novel

The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands: A Novel

By Sarah Brooks

In Stock Online

A thrilling journey aboard the Trans-Siberian Express, here mystery meets fantasy and historical fiction dances with horror. Brimming with twists and surprises, this is an inventive adventure tale featuring an eclectic cast of characters.

Cemetery Boys

Cemetery Boys

By Aiden Thomas

In Stock Online

 Part paranormal fantasy, part mystery, part slow-burn romance, Cemetery Boys is a must-read for lovers of all genres. Major bonus points for the rich, atmospheric setting and the mouth-watering descriptions of his abuelita’s Latin cooking.

Accomplice to the Villain (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Assistant and the Villain #3)

Accomplice to the Villain (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Assistant and the Villain #3)

By Hannah Nicole Maehrer

In Stock Online

Evie advances to “accomplice to an evil villain” in the eagerly anticipated third installment of the hilarious series that took romantasy lovers by storm.

The Lion Women of Tehran

The Lion Women of Tehran

By Marjan Kamali

In Stock Online

Evocative prose delivers this gripping story of an unlikely friendship, courage and hope for a better future. Capturing Iran on the verge of revolution, this is a cautionary tale centering around women’s rights during a tumultuous time.

Love, Pamela: A Memoir

Love, Pamela: A Memoir

By Pamela Anderson

In Stock Online

Weaving her life story through personal poetry, Pamela Anderson shares her unfiltered voice like never before. Raw an intimate — this is more than a memoir — it’s an iconic woman’s journey toward wholeness.

Horror Movie: A Novel

Horror Movie: A Novel

By Paul Tremblay

In Stock Online

From horror maestro Paul Tremblay, Horror Movie is another shimmering story built on the precariousness of not knowing. Akin to “theater of the mind,” it’s an unsettling spiral into true terror.

When the Cranes Fly South: A Novel

When the Cranes Fly South: A Novel

By Lisa Ridzén
Translator Alice Menzies

In Stock Online

The life he once knew flashes before his eyes, as Bo grapples with having to surrender his independence. This is a moving story about growing old, connecting with family and accepting the inevitable.

Counting Miracles: A Novel

Counting Miracles: A Novel

By Nicholas Sparks

In Stock Online

If anyone knows how to tell a story from the heart — it’s Nicholas Sparks. We’ve been on countless tear-jerking journeys with him, and this story of family mythologies, love and an elusive white deer is our new favorite adventure.

Pox Romana: The Plague That Shook the Roman World

Pox Romana: The Plague That Shook the Roman World

By Colin Elliott

In Stock Online

Historian Colin Elliot takes on the invisible enemy that contributed to the fall of an empire at the height of its power: The Antonine Plague.

The Stone Witch of Florence: A Novel

The Stone Witch of Florence: A Novel

By Anna Rasche

In Stock Online

Vivid storytelling meets the Black Plague in this magical historical fiction read that will transport you to 14th-century Florence. The twisty witchy tale features a strong female protagonist that must rise on her own terms in a world where her powers are misunderstood.

Alchemy and a Cup of Tea (Tomes & Tea #4)

Alchemy and a Cup of Tea (Tomes & Tea #4)

By Rebecca Thorne

In Stock Online

A magical adventure meets unexpected twists in this thrilling conclusion to the cozy sapphic romantasy that made us fall in love with the charming bookstore-tea shop.

On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything

On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything

By Nate Silver

In Stock Online

Taking risks is a high-stakes game that not everyone wins. For those who want to roll the dice regardless of the consequences, Nate Silver is here to make sure you’re as ready as you can be. These case studies cast a light on our society as a whole, and the gaps that divide us.

Men Have Called Her Crazy: A Memoir

Men Have Called Her Crazy: A Memoir

By Anna Marie Tendler

In Stock Online

Tendler candidly opens up about everything from her mental health journey to intimate relationships and the enduring toll of the continuous stronghold that misogyny has on women’s lives.

The Surrogate Mother

The Surrogate Mother

By Freida McFadden

In Stock Online

At once twisty and fast-paced, this is a psychological thriller that packs a punch. Abby always dreamed of being a mom and now, maybe — just maybe — it’s finally possible. But all is not what it seems in this unputdownable read.

Love Arranged (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Love Arranged (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Lauren Asher

In Stock Online

Lauren Asher delivers a satisfying conclusion to the Lakefront Billionaires trilogy. Fake dating kicks off via a dating app, and it’s supposed to be short-term — but unexpected complications arise. Will a business arrangement lead to happily ever after?

Wyatt (Deluxe Edition)

Wyatt (Deluxe Edition)

By Jessica Peterson

In Stock Online

Sparks fly in this tension-laced second installment of the Lucky Ranch River series. When years of yearning finally lead to fake dating, Sally wonders if her cowboy heartbreaker can be tamed.

Our Evenings: A Novel

Our Evenings: A Novel

By Alan Hollinghurst

In Stock Online

Told from a theater actor’s perspective, Hollinghurst’s lyrically woven, emotionally moving tale reflects on the quiet evolution of British society. A poignant exploration of class, race, identity and the search for belonging, this fictional memoir reads like the real thing.

Kiss the Villain (Deluxe Edition)

Kiss the Villain (Deluxe Edition)

By Rina Kent

In Stock Online

Rina Kent returns with a standalone enemies-to-lovers story set in the iconic Legacy of Gods universe. A conflicted young law student with a dark secret entangles himself in a dangerous game of seduction with his elusive professor — who welcomes the challenge.

Sacrificial Animals: A Novel

Sacrificial Animals: A Novel

By Kailee Pedersen

In Stock Online

The American Midwest turns sinister in this novel of ancient secrets, modern lies and messy family ties. Unnerving and disturbing, Sacrificial Animals will creep up your spine and have you looking over your shoulder.

Immortal Dark

Immortal Dark

By Tigest Girma

In Stock Online

Dark academia. The undead. An orphaned heiress. An irresistible vampire tale steeped in mystery rooted in Ethiopian lore ensues. Brimming with enemies-to-lovers tension, family secrets and dark magic, it’s a sharp-edged story that packs bite.

Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World

Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World

By Anne Applebaum

In Stock Online

Autocracy has never been more relevant than it is today. This exhaustive investigation into why autacracies come to be, as well as what democracy can do to combat it, is necessary reading for anyone interested in the political state of the world.

Dire Bound

Dire Bound

By Sable Sorensen

In Stock Online

When Meryn’s sister goes missing, she reluctantly forms a psychic bond with a vicious direwolf to protect her family and keep a target off her own back — if only the devious prince will let her. This daring new romantasy series is perfect for fans of Julie Soto.

20th Century Ghosts 20th Anniversary Edition: Stories

20th Century Ghosts 20th Anniversary Edition: Stories

By Joe Hill

In Stock Online

Joe Hill’s innovative volume of chilling stories gets a 20th anniversary makeover dressed up in a stunning new deluxe collector’s edition. The master storyteller’s mix of haunting horror and unconventional portraits of the everyday makes for a thrillingly atmospheric adventure.

Emma on Fire: A Thriller

Emma on Fire: A Thriller

By James Patterson , Emily Raymond

In Stock Online

In his latest, James Patterson explores power, vulnerability and grief through the eyes of a headstrong young student who fights for a brighter future. Sick of being the perfect student, Emma does the unimaginable in order to take matters into her own hands.  

Pucking Strong

Pucking Strong

By Emily Rath

In Stock Online

It’s supposed to be a marriage of convenience, but the heart wants what it wants in this slow-burn hockey romance. Heartfelt, hilarious and oh-so-steamy, this is the perfect read for fans of Elle Kennedy and Ali Hazelwood.

I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine

I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music as Medicine

By Daniel J. Levitin

In Stock Online

Feeling blue? Feeling dreamy? Feeling full of love or broken-hearted? There’s a piece of music for every mood. Wondering how something as deeply emotional and intimate as music connects head and heart to heal what ails us? This elegant study from an acclaimed neurosurgeon is the place to start.

Feeling blue? Feeling dreamy? Feeling full of love or broken-hearted? There’s a piece of music for every mood. Wondering how something as deeply emotional and intimate as music connects head and heart to heal what ails us? This elegant study from an acclaimed neurosurgeon is the place to start.