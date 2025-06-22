The Best Paperbacks of July 2025

What’s more satisfying than a brand-new paperback ready to be cracked open? Our list of July paperback releases is impossible to resist. From twisty thrillers and lush romantasies to historical treasure troves and deeply moving journeys, find all the best reads all in one place. Stock up fun books to pack for your summer break, or pick up a cozy read to curl up with on the sofa. Whether you live for unraveling secrets, birdwatching is your thing or sharks feed your curiosity, these paperback recommendations will hit the spot — and then some.

All the Colors of the Dark (Read with Jenna Pick) By Chris Whitaker Paperback $19.00 The latest from former B&N Book Club author Whitaker (We Begin at the End) is set in 1970s Missouri — where the world feels unpredictable and dark. This thriller is as addictive as Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll.

Do Not Disturb By Freida McFadden Paperback $17.99 A safe haven is anything but safe in this pulse-pounding story from the author of The Housemaid. This is one breathless ride from start to finish and the twists just keep coming.

Come and Get It (GMA Book Club Pick) By Kiley Reid Paperback $16.00 $19.00 From the author who debuted with the brilliant Such A Fun Age comes another incisive and empathetic novel that bandies with real-world themes of race, class and privilege with equal parts wit and heart. With human characters propelling a thick plot, this is a dazzling follow-up for an author worth keeping an eye on.

Offside By Avery Keelan Paperback $19.99 When a friendship with an ex-rival grown deeper, sparks fly in this good girl, bad boy hockey romance. If you're a fan of forbidden love and chemistry that simmers just slow enough, then this might just be the perfect summer read.

The Baby Dragon Cafe (The Baby Dragon series, Book 1) By A. T. Qureshi Paperback $18.99 If pet dragons really existed, we would totally want one. Unexpected love blooms in this lighthearted cozy fantasy. Imagine a cute little café where baby dragons hang out, blow smoke and enjoy delicious delights.

Brothersong (Green Creek #4) (B&N Exclusive Edition) By TJ Klune Paperback $19.99 If TJ Klune writes it, we read it — and this one is a real treat. Continuing his bestselling Green Creek series in this story about family mythologies and stepping into your legacy, for better or worse.

Killer on the Road / The Babysitter Lives (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stephen Graham Jones Paperback $19.99 If you're up for a double dose of psychological horror, then these thought-provoking novellas will deliver. Killer on the Road reads like a disturbing stroll through the mind of a serial killer while The Babysitter Lives is a surreal tale with mind-bending twists.

A Little History of the United States By James West Davidson Paperback $15.00 The entirety of the United States in one immensely accessible history, told with panache and inviting readers to dig deeper into the expansive history of this young nation.

In the Veins of the Drowning By Kalie Cassidy Paperback $19.99 If the ocean stirs your soul, this one is for you. This gothic fantasy romance brims with Siren lore and thrilling surprises. A fresh and unique adventure, this story will suck you right in.

Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal By Bettina L. Love Paperback $20.00 In a powerful follow-up to her influential We Want To Do More Than Survive, Dr. Bettina L. Love shows education — whether you have children or not, are an educator or not — as integral to social justice and true democracy. Urgent and stirring, Punished For Dreaming is a book deeply in conversation with The New Jim Crow, Caste, and Poverty By America.

Didion and Babitz By Lili Anolik Paperback $20.00 A fraught relationship between two iconic women. You know their names — and their stories — but how well did they know each other?

Secrets of the Octopus (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Sy Montgomery, Warren K. Carlyle IV Paperback $18.00 Sy Montgomery wowed the world with her first octopus book, Soul of an Octopus, and now she returns to the same subject. Utilizing the insights of experts in the field, this is a fresh new look at one of the most fascinating creatures on the planet, all from someone who knows them dearly.

The Life of Birds By David Attenborough Paperback $19.99 David Attenborough fuels our inspiration to get to know our feathered friends. Taking us along the bird's wonderfully detailed life journey, this book is a fascinating lens into avian mannerisms, traits and instincts. Informative and fun to read — it doesn't get any better than this.

The Night Ends with Fire By K. X. Song Paperback $19.00 Action-packed and full of heart, The Night Ends with Fire is a blazing read that takes us back to ancient China and reimagines one of our favorite legendary heroines.

Ruthless Devotion (Deluxe Edition) By Rebecca Kenney Paperback $17.99 Get ready for a Wuthering Heights retelling that cranks up the romantic tension. Crafted with stunning lyrical prose, this must-read romantasy brims with sizzling banter, small town secrets and high-stakes supernatural elements.

Blood Over Bright Haven: A Novel By M. L. Wang Paperback $19.00 Dark academia fans: dive into the intricate magic system of this complex fantasy that is not for the faint of heart.

My Ex, the Antichrist By Craig DiLouie Paperback $19.99 A horror steeped in music. When the world is set to fall to pieces, the 90s punk band with a "devilishly" charismatic front man attempts to save it. Playfully dark, thrilling and reflective — this book is a riot.

Colored Television: A Novel By Danzy Senna Paperback $18.00 Get everything you've ever wanted and lounge on borrowed time in Hollywood until it turns you upside down. Danzy Senna's quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July's All Fours and Kiley Reid's Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.

There Are Rivers in the Sky: A Novel By Elif Shafak Paperback $19.00 A vast, sweeping tale across humanity, time and history from Elif Shafak. This story of love, grief and hope is great for fans of Richard Powers and Ruth Ozeki.

Face with Tears of Joy: A Natural History of Emoji By Keith Houston Paperback $19.99 They're as clear as words — clearer even — but where did they come from, and how did they get here? Keith Houston's comprehensive exploration of the evolution of the emoji is a riveting read.