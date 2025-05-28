B&N Reads, Most Anticipated, We Recommend

The Best Paperbacks of June 2025

By Isabelle McConville / May 28, 2025 at 12:01 am

Ready to start your summer reading marathon? We’ve got just the paperbacks to get you started off on the right foot. From short story collections to romcoms, spine-tingling thrillers to fascinating nonfiction, murder mysteries to speculative fiction that transports us to brand-new worlds, this summer’s reading is endless. Grab your favorite tote bag — these are the best paperbacks of June.

The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir

Paperback $21.00

By Griffin Dunne

In Stock Online

Griffin Dunne’s long-awaited memoir is a stunning portrait of the 70s and 80s, and the stubborn persistence of life through tragedy. A hit for anyone who loves the verve of Patti Smith.

The Spellshop

Paperback $19.99

By Sarah Beth Durst

In Stock Online

If you loved the high fantasy and low stakes of Legends and Lattes, allow us to introduce you to Sarah Beth Durst. Combining the coziness of cottagecore with the magical thrills of romantasy, this brand new world is one we can’t wait to share with readers.

When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day

Paperback $22.00

By Garrett M. Graff

In Stock Online

Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.

Creation Lake: A Novel

Paperback $20.00

By Rachel Kushner

In Stock Online

From the critically acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show… but is she? Fast paced and captivating, this is an exciting read.

House of Flame and Shadow (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $16.00 $21.00

By Sarah J. Maas

In Stock Online

The Crescent City series sizzles on with your favorite, dynamic heroine pitted against a gorgeous, fully realized fantasy realm. With a steamy romance at its core, this series keeps delivering the goods we love to see in the genre.

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism

Paperback $19.99

By Amanda Montell

In Stock Online

Examining the psychology and rhetoric that makes cults such a formidable presence — from actual cults to groups exhibiting cultish characteristics — this inquisitive look at language and influence is engaging, informative and immensely insightful.

Sandwich: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Catherine Newman

In Stock Online

Pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, a woman faces her past and her future in a story about the ins and outs and joys of life. Think Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois or anything by Laurie Colwin.

Lotería: Stories (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $18.99

By Cynthia Pelayo

In Stock Online

Steeped in Latin American folklore and mythology, Cynthia Pelayo’s collection of short stories is packed with everything from the spooky to the scary. If you enjoyed Pelayo’s Children of Chicago, this is the next logical step for you.

Sounds Like Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $16.00 $19.00

By Ashley Poston

In Stock Online

The former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale. There’s nothing worse than falling for someone you loathe — especially in show business.

Strange Houses: A Novel

Paperback $17.99

By Uketsu
Translator Jim Rion

In Stock Online

A house riddled with secrets hidden by a design that feeds into the mystery. This is an eerily unsettling horror with a deliciously unique structure — just like the house it’s about.

Caught Up: Into Darkness Trilogy

Paperback $19.00

By Navessa Allen

In Stock Online

Dark romance, spicy secrets and steamy seduction power this addition to the Into Darkness series. Great for fans of Brynne Weaver.

Between the World and Me

Paperback $20.00

By Ta-Nehisi Coates

In Stock Online

Life is plenty challenging these days; take comfort in this beautifully written letter from a father to his son about his past, present and future in an unpredictable world.

Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilization

Paperback $21.00

By Ed Conway

In Stock Online

The entirety of modern civilization boiled down to six elements that power the world. It’s a unique and dynamic lens to telling a massive story — the story of everything.

The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend

Paperback $20.00

By Rob Copeland

In Stock Online

The kind of story that opens a lot of people’s eyes, The Fund exposes Ray Dalio for who he really is, pulling no punches as it points the finger at not just him, but all the guilty parties that allowed any of this to happen. It’s a biting narrative of corruption, greed and power, and it’s all true.

Seven Year Itch

Paperback $15.99 $18.99

By Amy Daws

In Stock Online

An unlikely pairing in an unlikely place — food for a funny and fiesty rom-com addition to the Mountain Men Matchmaker series.

When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s

Paperback $20.00

By John Ganz

In Stock Online

A sweeping and detailed portrait of the roots of deepening conflict in America. This is essential reading for anyone seeking to better understand the current sociopolitical climate in the United States.

Assassins Anonymous

Paperback $19.00

By Rob Hart

In Stock Online

Thriving in the unlikely space shared by high-octane assassinations and hilarious hijinks, Assassins Anonymous lives up to its unconventional concept and pulls no punches.

Southern Man: A Novel

Paperback $20.99 $23.99

By Greg Iles

In Stock Online

Fan favorite Penn Cage is back in the driver’s seat for a thrilling crime story with searing contemporary themes. The suspense will keep you glued to the page well into the night.

Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America

Paperback $22.95

By Barbara McQuade

In Stock Online

One of the most pervasive threats to America today laid bare. It’s a call to action, for the people to fight back against a menace that is damaging the integrity of an entire nation.

Enlightenment: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Sarah Perry

In Stock Online

Longing, lost love and scientific inquiry — Perry’s prose is transportive and transformative. Refreshingly unexpected and packed with human complexities, there’s so much here to love.

Far and Away: A Novel

Paperback $15.99 $18.99

By Amy Poeppel

In Stock Online

A hilarious culture clash of epic proportions, this is the story of a two families trading places and the ridiculous, yet resonant, consequences of their decision.

A Study in Drowning

Paperback $15.99

By Ava Reid

In Stock Online

A crumbling seaside manor miles from civilization sets the backdrop for A Study in Drowning, a spine-tingling, gothic fantasy sure to grip readers from the very first page with Ava Reid’s signature evocative prose.

Worth Fighting For

Paperback $12.99 $15.99

By Jesse Q. Sutanto

In Stock Online

With all the emotional beats you loved in the movie and romance at its core, this quippy rom-com set in a male-dominated corporate world tackles important themes.

Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel

Paperback $15.99 $18.99

By Rufi Thorpe

In Stock Online

A rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life (literally and figuratively), complicated families and social media. Don’t miss this one if you loved the wry voice and sharp insights of Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It.

Keeping 13 (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Boys of Tommen #2)

Paperback $19.99

By Chloe Walsh

In Stock Online

The second in the series, and the tension is taut! Shannon struggles to keep herself and her family together and love is knocking at her fragile door.

A First Time for Everything

Paperback $14.99

By K. L. Walther

In Stock Online

A charmingly cozy romance steeped in the power of family and positive messaging. With a cast of characters that’s easy to fall in love with, this is a feel good love story with rereadability.

