The Best Paperbacks of June 2025
Ready to start your summer reading marathon? We’ve got just the paperbacks to get you started off on the right foot. From short story collections to romcoms, spine-tingling thrillers to fascinating nonfiction, murder mysteries to speculative fiction that transports us to brand-new worlds, this summer’s reading is endless. Grab your favorite tote bag — these are the best paperbacks of June.
Paperback $21.00
The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir
The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.00
Griffin Dunne’s long-awaited memoir is a stunning portrait of the 70s and 80s, and the stubborn persistence of life through tragedy. A hit for anyone who loves the verve of Patti Smith.
Griffin Dunne’s long-awaited memoir is a stunning portrait of the 70s and 80s, and the stubborn persistence of life through tragedy. A hit for anyone who loves the verve of Patti Smith.
Paperback $19.99
The Spellshop
The Spellshop
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
If you loved the high fantasy and low stakes of Legends and Lattes, allow us to introduce you to Sarah Beth Durst. Combining the coziness of cottagecore with the magical thrills of romantasy, this brand new world is one we can’t wait to share with readers.
If you loved the high fantasy and low stakes of Legends and Lattes, allow us to introduce you to Sarah Beth Durst. Combining the coziness of cottagecore with the magical thrills of romantasy, this brand new world is one we can’t wait to share with readers.
Paperback $22.00
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
In Stock Online
Paperback $22.00
Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.
Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.
Paperback $20.00
Creation Lake: A Novel
Creation Lake: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
From the critically acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show… but is she? Fast paced and captivating, this is an exciting read.
From the critically acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show… but is she? Fast paced and captivating, this is an exciting read.
Paperback
$16.00
$21.00
House of Flame and Shadow (B&N Exclusive Edition)
House of Flame and Shadow (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.00
$21.00
The Crescent City series sizzles on with your favorite, dynamic heroine pitted against a gorgeous, fully realized fantasy realm. With a steamy romance at its core, this series keeps delivering the goods we love to see in the genre.
The Crescent City series sizzles on with your favorite, dynamic heroine pitted against a gorgeous, fully realized fantasy realm. With a steamy romance at its core, this series keeps delivering the goods we love to see in the genre.
Paperback $19.99
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Examining the psychology and rhetoric that makes cults such a formidable presence — from actual cults to groups exhibiting cultish characteristics — this inquisitive look at language and influence is engaging, informative and immensely insightful.
Examining the psychology and rhetoric that makes cults such a formidable presence — from actual cults to groups exhibiting cultish characteristics — this inquisitive look at language and influence is engaging, informative and immensely insightful.
Paperback $18.99
Sandwich: A Novel
Sandwich: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, a woman faces her past and her future in a story about the ins and outs and joys of life. Think Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois or anything by Laurie Colwin.
Pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, a woman faces her past and her future in a story about the ins and outs and joys of life. Think Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois or anything by Laurie Colwin.
Paperback $18.99
Lotería: Stories (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Lotería: Stories (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Steeped in Latin American folklore and mythology, Cynthia Pelayo’s collection of short stories is packed with everything from the spooky to the scary. If you enjoyed Pelayo’s Children of Chicago, this is the next logical step for you.
Steeped in Latin American folklore and mythology, Cynthia Pelayo’s collection of short stories is packed with everything from the spooky to the scary. If you enjoyed Pelayo’s Children of Chicago, this is the next logical step for you.
Paperback
$16.00
$19.00
Sounds Like Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Sounds Like Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.00
$19.00
The former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale. There’s nothing worse than falling for someone you loathe — especially in show business.
The former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale. There’s nothing worse than falling for someone you loathe — especially in show business.
Paperback $17.99
Strange Houses: A Novel
Strange Houses: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
A house riddled with secrets hidden by a design that feeds into the mystery. This is an eerily unsettling horror with a deliciously unique structure — just like the house it’s about.
A house riddled with secrets hidden by a design that feeds into the mystery. This is an eerily unsettling horror with a deliciously unique structure — just like the house it’s about.
Paperback $19.00
Caught Up: Into Darkness Trilogy
Caught Up: Into Darkness Trilogy
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Dark romance, spicy secrets and steamy seduction power this addition to the Into Darkness series. Great for fans of Brynne Weaver.
Dark romance, spicy secrets and steamy seduction power this addition to the Into Darkness series. Great for fans of Brynne Weaver.
Paperback $20.00
Between the World and Me
Between the World and Me
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
Life is plenty challenging these days; take comfort in this beautifully written letter from a father to his son about his past, present and future in an unpredictable world.
Life is plenty challenging these days; take comfort in this beautifully written letter from a father to his son about his past, present and future in an unpredictable world.
Paperback $21.00
Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilization
Material World: The Six Raw Materials That Shape Modern Civilization
By Ed Conway
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.00
The entirety of modern civilization boiled down to six elements that power the world. It’s a unique and dynamic lens to telling a massive story — the story of everything.
The entirety of modern civilization boiled down to six elements that power the world. It’s a unique and dynamic lens to telling a massive story — the story of everything.
Paperback $20.00
The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend
The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend
By Rob Copeland
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
The kind of story that opens a lot of people’s eyes, The Fund exposes Ray Dalio for who he really is, pulling no punches as it points the finger at not just him, but all the guilty parties that allowed any of this to happen. It’s a biting narrative of corruption, greed and power, and it’s all true.
The kind of story that opens a lot of people’s eyes, The Fund exposes Ray Dalio for who he really is, pulling no punches as it points the finger at not just him, but all the guilty parties that allowed any of this to happen. It’s a biting narrative of corruption, greed and power, and it’s all true.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
Seven Year Itch
Seven Year Itch
By Amy Daws
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
An unlikely pairing in an unlikely place — food for a funny and fiesty rom-com addition to the Mountain Men Matchmaker series.
An unlikely pairing in an unlikely place — food for a funny and fiesty rom-com addition to the Mountain Men Matchmaker series.
Paperback $20.00
When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s
When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s
By John Ganz
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
A sweeping and detailed portrait of the roots of deepening conflict in America. This is essential reading for anyone seeking to better understand the current sociopolitical climate in the United States.
A sweeping and detailed portrait of the roots of deepening conflict in America. This is essential reading for anyone seeking to better understand the current sociopolitical climate in the United States.
Paperback $19.00
Assassins Anonymous
Assassins Anonymous
By Rob Hart
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Thriving in the unlikely space shared by high-octane assassinations and hilarious hijinks, Assassins Anonymous lives up to its unconventional concept and pulls no punches.
Thriving in the unlikely space shared by high-octane assassinations and hilarious hijinks, Assassins Anonymous lives up to its unconventional concept and pulls no punches.
Paperback
$20.99
$23.99
Southern Man: A Novel
Southern Man: A Novel
By Greg Iles
In Stock Online
Paperback
$20.99
$23.99
Fan favorite Penn Cage is back in the driver’s seat for a thrilling crime story with searing contemporary themes. The suspense will keep you glued to the page well into the night.
Fan favorite Penn Cage is back in the driver’s seat for a thrilling crime story with searing contemporary themes. The suspense will keep you glued to the page well into the night.
Paperback $22.95
Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America
Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America
In Stock Online
Paperback $22.95
One of the most pervasive threats to America today laid bare. It’s a call to action, for the people to fight back against a menace that is damaging the integrity of an entire nation.
One of the most pervasive threats to America today laid bare. It’s a call to action, for the people to fight back against a menace that is damaging the integrity of an entire nation.
Paperback $18.99
Enlightenment: A Novel
Enlightenment: A Novel
By Sarah Perry
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Longing, lost love and scientific inquiry — Perry’s prose is transportive and transformative. Refreshingly unexpected and packed with human complexities, there’s so much here to love.
Longing, lost love and scientific inquiry — Perry’s prose is transportive and transformative. Refreshingly unexpected and packed with human complexities, there’s so much here to love.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
Far and Away: A Novel
Far and Away: A Novel
By Amy Poeppel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
A hilarious culture clash of epic proportions, this is the story of a two families trading places and the ridiculous, yet resonant, consequences of their decision.
A hilarious culture clash of epic proportions, this is the story of a two families trading places and the ridiculous, yet resonant, consequences of their decision.
Paperback $15.99
A Study in Drowning
A Study in Drowning
By Ava Reid
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.99
A crumbling seaside manor miles from civilization sets the backdrop for A Study in Drowning, a spine-tingling, gothic fantasy sure to grip readers from the very first page with Ava Reid’s signature evocative prose.
A crumbling seaside manor miles from civilization sets the backdrop for A Study in Drowning, a spine-tingling, gothic fantasy sure to grip readers from the very first page with Ava Reid’s signature evocative prose.
Paperback
$12.99
$15.99
Worth Fighting For
Worth Fighting For
In Stock Online
Paperback
$12.99
$15.99
With all the emotional beats you loved in the movie and romance at its core, this quippy rom-com set in a male-dominated corporate world tackles important themes.
With all the emotional beats you loved in the movie and romance at its core, this quippy rom-com set in a male-dominated corporate world tackles important themes.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel
Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel
By Rufi Thorpe
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
A rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life (literally and figuratively), complicated families and social media. Don’t miss this one if you loved the wry voice and sharp insights of Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It.
A rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life (literally and figuratively), complicated families and social media. Don’t miss this one if you loved the wry voice and sharp insights of Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It.
Paperback $19.99
Keeping 13 (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Boys of Tommen #2)
Keeping 13 (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Boys of Tommen #2)
By Chloe Walsh
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
The second in the series, and the tension is taut! Shannon struggles to keep herself and her family together and love is knocking at her fragile door.
The second in the series, and the tension is taut! Shannon struggles to keep herself and her family together and love is knocking at her fragile door.
Paperback $14.99
A First Time for Everything
A First Time for Everything
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
A charmingly cozy romance steeped in the power of family and positive messaging. With a cast of characters that’s easy to fall in love with, this is a feel good love story with rereadability.
A charmingly cozy romance steeped in the power of family and positive messaging. With a cast of characters that’s easy to fall in love with, this is a feel good love story with rereadability.