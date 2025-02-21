The Best Paperbacks of March 2025

There’s nothing like a paperback to beat the late winter blues. Luckily for you, we’ve got excellent selections. From David Grann to Leigh Bardugo to Colm Tóibín and so much more, you’ll want to take these paperbacks with you everywhere you go. These are the best paperbacks of March.

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder By David Grann This seamless slam-dunk of epic history-telling from the author of the bestselling Killers of the Flower Moon is an eighteenth-century puzzle of high seas intrigue, a fateful shipwreck, mutiny, and a real-life "Lord of the Flies" descent into mayhem, culminating in a gripping courtroom battle where opposing truths hang in the balance. Rousing, engrossing, and such a ride!

Long Island (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Colm Tóibín We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won't forget.

There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension By Hanif Abdurraqib Music and basketball and great Ohioans are just the start. MacArthur Genius Grant winner Abdurraqib plays with time and memory, intimacy and vulnerability, going away and coming home — and leaves everything on the court.

Beautyland: A Novel By Marie-Helene Bertino Dazzling and transcendent, Beautyland tells the story of a woman who isn't quite like everyone else. The type of book that'll put your life in perspective, this witty and wry read is perfect for fans of Gabrielle Zevin and Emily St. John Mandel.

Close to Death (Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery #5) By Anthony Horowitz We love puzzling through a mystery where everyone's a suspect, and this wildly clever story — an ode to the locked-room trope (on a slightly grander scale) doesn't disappoint.

Real Americans (Read with Jenna Pick) By Rachel Khong Other people's families are always more interesting that our own and we really didn't want to leave Lily and Nick (and the rest of the cast) behind… Grab a friend, this is a family you'll want to talk about.

The Husbands (A Read with Jenna Pick) By Holly Gramazio A coming-of-age story unlike any other in the details, but the real fun lies in the storytelling. This is a wonder of a book, full of laughter and love and insight.

Serial Killer Support Group: A Novel By Saratoga Schaefer Cyra's sister has been murdered and all she knows is the police department will hardly make this case a priority. Taking justice into her own hands, Cyra embarks on a mission to get to the bottom of her sister's death by going through some unconventional channels — infiltrating a serial killer support group.

Indian Burial Ground By Nick Medina We loved Nick Medina's unsettling, genre-busting debut, and couldn't wait for his new book, which is best read with the lights on and doors locked.

The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir By RuPaul RuPaul has written books before, but here he digs deeper than ever before in this moving and personal exploration of what it was like growing up queer and Black. These are stories you've never heard before from a global icon.

The Familiar: A Novel By Leigh Bardugo There are the books that you read, and then there are the books you experience — like the ones Leigh Bardugo writes. If you're looking for magic in all the right places, catch her latest historical fantasy.

Anita de Monte Laughs Last (Reese's Book Club Pick) By Xochitl Gonzalez A sharp and rollicking read about the power of art and the lasting legacy of those who make it from the bestselling author of our previous Discover pick, Olga Dies Dreaming.

Piglet: A Novel By Lottie Hazell We love juicy, voice driven novels like Piglet. Taut and propulsive, this is a story of a relationship going off the rails and a woman seeking to find fulfillment at any cost.

Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments By Joe Posnanski The title says it all. If you love baseball, Joe Posnanski is here to celebrate with you in 50 moments that define what baseball means. Told in a narrative voice that will hook you immediately, this is the kind of read that baseball fans need.

Held: A Novel By Anne Michaels A multi-generational tale, told through immensely poetic prose that captures love and human connection juxtaposed against a backdrop of war and trauma, where memories transcend the boundaries between life and death.

A Harvest of Hearts: Deluxe Stenciled Edges By Andrea Eames Sorcerers snag hearts all around Foss' village, and when one mysterious sorcerer grabs a bit of hers, she is furious. Little does she know, Sylvester the Sorcerer is new to heart harvesting, and they'll have to work together to find a cure. This charming romance is perfect for fans of Sarah Beth Durst and Rebecca Thorne.

Tea You at the Altar By Rebecca Thorne The third installment of the Tomes & Tea series is here — and it's cozier than ever. Kianthe and Reyna have ousted enemies, raised dragons and fought back against a tyrannous queen, they're facing their biggest challenge of all: surviving their wedding.

Clear: A Novel By Carys Davies A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that's perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul's Harding's This Other Eden.

Middletide: A Novel By Sarah Crouch Elijah's ex-fling returns to him in a gruesome fashion — dead in his backyard. All eyes turn to him as this murder mystery unfolds, one shocking detail at a time. Fans of Carter Wilson and Ashley Flowers won't want to miss this one.

Greenteeth By Molly O'Neill A witch is thrown into Jenny Greenteeth's lake — and both of their lives are forever changed. Molly O'Neill introduces us to a beguiling bog being with an appetite for justice in this charming tale with teeth, perfect for fans of Thornhedge.

Make Believe: Poems for Hoping Again By Victoria Hutchins For anyone struggling with the past, present, future, or all of the above, these words bring healing, hope and happiness to the weary mind.