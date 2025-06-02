B&N Reads, The Best Books of 2025 (So Far)

The Best Personal Growth of 2025 (So Far)

By Josh Sippie / June 2, 2025 at 12:12 am

The time is always nigh to better yourself. Whether that means reshaping your passions, refocusing your perspective or revisiting your purpose, this collection of personal growth books may just contain the rewiring your psyche needs to move forward, to heal or to evolve. From weathering the hard times to thriving in the face of adversity, from new ways to approach existing obstacles to tried and true ways to triumph over new challenges, it’s all here.

The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About

Hardcover $24.99 $29.99

By Mel Robbins , Sawyer Robbins

Bestselling author, podcaster and motivational speaker Mel Robbins returns with her most insightful and life-changing book yet. From helping you build friendships to break free from insecurities to finding joy and success in everyday life, The Let Them Theory is a liberating read, perfect for fans of Brené Brown and Glennon Doyle.

Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life's Purpose

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Martha Beck

Anxiety is the albatross around so many necks, maybe even yours. This book melds sociology and science to create a way out of the endless spiral of worry.

Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life

Paperback $16.99 $19.99

By Jim Murphy

From being an athlete himself, to training athletes for the highest level of competition, Jim Murphy has invaluable insights into how to get the most out of life. This book is the accessible, digestible account of exactly that.

The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Suleika Jaouad

If you’ve ever wanted to start journaling, this is the book for you. With advice from a lifelong journaler and bestselling author, The Book of Alchemy is a practical guide to an inspired life.

The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00

By Jefferson Fisher

Everybody communicates on a daily basis, in-person, online and everywhere in between. Here is a comprehensive and actionable guide to being the best communicator you can be, no matter the manner of conversation.

Mornings Without Mii

Paperback $15.00 $17.00

By Mayumi Inaba
Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori

Deeply emotional and steeped in the bonds we create, this transcends the core relationship of a cat and their human and explores of what it means to find companionship.

Poets Square: A Memoir in Thirty Cats

Hardcover $28.00

By Courtney Gustafson

Courtney didn’t set out to become a “cat lady” — but she’s found meaning and purpose in doing so. Here she shares the tragedies and triumphs of her years tending to the unexpected strays in her own yard and spreading her love and care to the feral cats of Tucson. This is a moving and deeply personal memoir about answering the call to help the helpless.

How to Love Better: The Path to Deeper Connection Through Growth, Kindness, and Compassion

Hardcover $24.00 $27.00

By Yung Pueblo

Love is a big subject, but Yung Pueblo boils it down to the bare necessities — maximizing your love towards others to make the most out of relationships.

Dear Writer: Pep Talks & Practical Advice for the Creative Life

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99

By Maggie Smith

With personal anecdotes, writing exercises and a deep-dive into the pillars of creativity, this is a one-stop shop for budding authors from a bestselling voice in literature.

We Can Do Hard Things: Answers to Life's 20 Questions

Hardcover $29.00 $34.00

By Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach and Amanda Doyle , Glennon Doyle , Abby Wambach , Amanda Doyle

We Can Do Hard Things is a friendly — and necessary — reminder that we all need a helping hand through life’s tricky bits, from a beloved trio of remarkable women.

