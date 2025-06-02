The Best Personal Growth of 2025 (So Far)

The time is always nigh to better yourself. Whether that means reshaping your passions, refocusing your perspective or revisiting your purpose, this collection of personal growth books may just contain the rewiring your psyche needs to move forward, to heal or to evolve. From weathering the hard times to thriving in the face of adversity, from new ways to approach existing obstacles to tried and true ways to triumph over new challenges, it’s all here.

Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life's Purpose By Martha Beck Anxiety is the albatross around so many necks, maybe even yours. This book melds sociology and science to create a way out of the endless spiral of worry.

Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life By Jim Murphy From being an athlete himself, to training athletes for the highest level of competition, Jim Murphy has invaluable insights into how to get the most out of life. This book is the accessible, digestible account of exactly that.

The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life By Suleika Jaouad If you've ever wanted to start journaling, this is the book for you. With advice from a lifelong journaler and bestselling author, The Book of Alchemy is a practical guide to an inspired life.

The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More By Jefferson Fisher Everybody communicates on a daily basis, in-person, online and everywhere in between. Here is a comprehensive and actionable guide to being the best communicator you can be, no matter the manner of conversation.

Mornings Without Mii By Mayumi Inaba

Translator Ginny Tapley Takemori Deeply emotional and steeped in the bonds we create, this transcends the core relationship of a cat and their human and explores of what it means to find companionship.

Poets Square: A Memoir in Thirty Cats By Courtney Gustafson Courtney didn't set out to become a "cat lady" — but she's found meaning and purpose in doing so. Here she shares the tragedies and triumphs of her years tending to the unexpected strays in her own yard and spreading her love and care to the feral cats of Tucson. This is a moving and deeply personal memoir about answering the call to help the helpless.