The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy of 2025 (So Far)

The sci-fi and fantasy realm dropped pure magic this year and we couldn’t stop reading. From gothic fairytales and dark fantasies to post-apocalyptic adventures and the hottest new romantasy books — we’ve been spoiled rotten. Magic ramen shops, Tran sportive dragon rides, aliens in love, new installments of our favorite series and tons of high-stakes action, this list of the best sci-fi and fantasy books of 2025 (so far) is packed with page-turners. If you love vivid world-building, inventive magic systems, romantic tension, epic battles and political intrigue, you’ll find plenty here.

Swordheart By T. Kingfisher An unexpected heiress and her sworn protector fend off more than just her pushy relatives in this swoony romantasy from the author of Thornhedge. Adventure, playful banter and magic await! P.S. This cozy read is best paired with your favorite cup of tea.

Water Moon: A Novel By Samantha Sotto Yambao Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi's Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.

Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Rebecca Yarros The shocking ending to Iron Flame left us with a dizzying need for the third installment of Yarros' phenomenal series. With love gained and lost, battles waged and won — Onyx Storm is another razor-sharp ride on dragon back.

I Got Abducted by Aliens and Now I'm Trapped in a Rom-Com By Kimberly Lemming An out-of-this-world romantasy adventure complete with dinosaurs, aliens and talking lions. What more could we ever need? Buckle up for the fun and expect the unexpected in this lovably wild tale that will have you asking for seconds.

The Devils By Joe Abercrombie An invasion of flesh-eating elves threatens Europe, and a special force of monsters is recruited to save the day in this first installment of a tongue-in-cheek epic fantasy. Laugh-out-loud funny and moving all at once, this dark fantasy delivers.

The River Has Roots By Amal El-Mohtar From one of the bestselling authors of This is How You Lose the Time War comes an enchanting tale of sisterhood, language and folklore. At just under 150 pages, The River Has Roots is a short novel with a long-lasting impact for fairytale lovers and fans of Susanna Clarke and Holly Black.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil By V. E. Schwab Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren't. Addictive and stimulating, Schwab's melodic writing leaves a footprint.

The Knight and the Moth (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Rachel Gillig Rachel Gillig (One Dark Window) weaves together romance, magic and folklore into an intoxicating gothic fairytale. This is perfect for fans of Naomi Novik and Ava Reid. With deeply satisfying tension and amusing banter, we can't wait for the sequel.

Silver Elite By Dani Francis In a world this unforgiving, falling in love is strictly off limits — especially when it's with your commanding officer. For fans of Fourth Wing's vivid world-building and Jennifer L. Armentrout's slow-burn romance comes a post-apocalyptic tale with an enemies-to-lovers twist.