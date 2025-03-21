The Best YA Books of April 2025

Spring break planning has three important pillars: picking your destination, gathering the best friend group, and being sure to bring along enough great reading to last you all trip long. Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered on that last bit. With a return to one of our favorite romantasy series to the start of another one we can’t wait to obsess over, the next installment in a summertime romance series we’ve been dying to catch up with and chilling dark academia vibes that’ll transport us to another world no matter where we are, April is shaping up to be a stellar month of reading. These are the best YA books of April.

Fearless (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Lauren Roberts — The series that began with Powerless steams forth, with Paedyn facing a fate that only she can — she and Kai are finally reunited but face a terrible decision. How will she define the Kingdom of Ilya — through love or loyalty?

The Revenant Games (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Margie Fuston — Built around a deadly competition and featuring witches and vampires, this thrilling fantasy will get your heart pounding, both for the action and for the vampire romance. This story sizzles with all the tropes you love in the genre.

The Notorious Virtues by Alwyn Hamilton — For readers of Divine Rivals and The Inheritance Games comes a brand-new tournament where only one heir will be granted control over all money and magic in Walstad. Deadly obstacles and impossible odds will make you want to share this one with all your besties.

Watch Me Deluxe Limited Edition by Tahereh Mafi — After years of reading and rereading the original series, we're thrilled to join James and Rosabelle in a brand-new storyline set ten years after the fall of The Reestablishment. Romantic tension and edge-of-your-seat thrills, this is the return to the Shatter Me storyverse we've been salivating about.

Boys with Sharp Teeth by Jenni Howell — Dangerous, dark and dazzling, Boys with Sharp Teeth is a decadent tale of academia, secrets and lies with a supernatural twist. This is perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo and Maggie Stiefvater.

Love at Second Sight by F.T. Lukens — Going from powerless to all-powerful overnight isn't for the weak — just ask Cam. When he has a clairvoyant vision of a gruesome murder, he knows high school just got way more complicated.

Run Away With Me by Brian Selznick — A heartfelt story of young love set against the backdrop of a historic city. This gripping romance is perfect for fans of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

My Return to the Walter Boys by Ali Novak — Even though Jackie and Cole had an electric goodbye kiss, she's sure she can stop thinking about him and avoid him at all costs — right? Jackie is back where it all began, but with romantic angst stewing, her summer with the Walter boys may be more than she bargained for.

The Floating World by Axie Oh — A girl with the legendary ability to weild silver light sets off on a journey to save her family — and collides with the boy hunting her down. A gripping story of fate and fantasy, this is perfect for fans of Elizabeth Lim and Hafsah Faizal.

Coven by Soman Chainani

Illustrator Joel Gennari — Hester, Anadil and Dot aren't your typical detectives — they're a coven of vigilantes who pride themselves on protecting their community from anyone or anything. Soman Chainani (The School for Good and Evil) returns with a thrilling graphic novel centered on a trio of witches who respond to an otherworldly plea.