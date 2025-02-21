The Best YA Books of March 2025

As spring break nears and midterms loom, it’s the perfect time to unwind with March’s latest and greatest. Return to Panem with Suzanne Collins’ newest heart-pounding tale, tear through the gripping third installment in Tracy Deonn’s Legendborn Cycle and get swept away in Ava Reid’s brand-new dystopian romance. Whether you’re looking for the latest in your favorite series or the start of you next one, we’ve got what you need. These are the best YA books of March.

Sunrise on the Reaping (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Hunger Games Novel) By Suzanne Collins The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Oathbound (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Tracy Deonn Bree's flight from her destiny is not going well, but then again, the world itself isn't going well. With the stakes ratcheting up, will Bree be the one to make a difference?

Fable for the End of the World Deluxe Limited Edition By Ava Reid The world is over and romance should be the last thing Inesa is worried about — that is, until she meets Melinoë. With millions of eyes watching their every move and new threats looming behind every corner, this one is guaranteed to take the number one spot on your #TBR.

While We're Young By K. L. Walther One day can make a big difference, especially when you're playing hooky. The bestselling author of The Summer of Broken Rules returns with another teen romance ripe with all the heart-throbbing angst you could hope for.

Our Infinite Fates (Deluxe Limited Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Laura Steven A whirlwind adventure about star-crossed lovers, their doomed romance and love that transcends time and space, Our Infinite Fates is perfect for fans of V.E. Schwab and Adrienne Young.

What Wakes the Bells By Elle Tesch Atmospherically haunting and set in the kind of world that comes to life on the page, this dark fantasy is dangerous, deadly and downright thrilling.

A Tempest of Tea (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Hafsah Faizal It's a heist story with vampires from Hafsah Faizal, and if that isn't enough to get you hooked, consider that it's just the first in a duology that promises all the stakes and tension set on a stage populated by characters you'll quickly learn to love.

They Bloom at Night (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Trang Thanh Tran Gritty and gruesome, They Bloom at Night is a haunting story of trauma, identity, family and climate change. This is a terrifying ode to the monster stories that keep us up at night…

The Scorpion and the Night Blossom By Amélie Wen Zhao The Trials are simple: win and achieve immortality or die and surrender your soul to the mó. Action-packed and filled with Chinese folklore, this is a dazzling fantasy for fans of Amélie Wen Zhao and Elizabeth Lim.

Nightweaver (Deluxe Limited Edition) By R.M. Gray When her life as a pirate is upended, Violet's entire world changes. This is a story of family, friendship and romance, perfect for readers of Logan Karlie and Sunya Mara.

I Am Made of Death By Kelly Andrew A budding romance set in the shadow of a looming horror, this is a tense paranormal story with all the twists and turns of a thriller from the bestselling author of Your Blood, My Bones.