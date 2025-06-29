The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Kids’ Edition

Summer is in full swing, but did you know that we are already looking forward to all the great kids’ books coming out this fall? Just thinking of these adorable reads makes us want to jump into a pile of leaves. From funny picture books for small children to magical tales and graphic novels for young readers, these books have plenty of heart, adventure — and mischief. They include brand-new installments from beloved series like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Dog Man, special editions of treasured favorites, and vibrant new stories that unlock hidden worlds of wonder.

Night Creatures: Firefly By Robert Macfarlane

Illustrator Luke Adam Hawker
Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker's artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.

Hansel and Gretel By Stephen King

Illustrator Maurice Sendak
Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.

Humble Pie By Jory John

Illustrator Pete Oswald
A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.

Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo By Bess Kalb

Illustrator Erin Kraan
If you thought Fluffalo was cute, then wait until you meet Puffalo. This adorable story of new siblings and how they grow together is a charmer.

Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 20) By Jeff Kinney
The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg's quest, and you can bet it won't go according to plan.