The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Kids’ Edition
Summer is in full swing, but did you know that we are already looking forward to all the great kids’ books coming out this fall? Just thinking of these adorable reads makes us want to jump into a pile of leaves. From funny picture books for small children to magical tales and graphic novels for young readers, these books have plenty of heart, adventure — and mischief. They include brand-new installments from beloved series like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Dog Man, special editions of treasured favorites, and vibrant new stories that unlock hidden worlds of wonder.
Night Creatures: Firefly
By
Robert Macfarlane
Illustrator Luke Adam Hawker
Known as beacons of light, fireflies deliver a sense of wonder and hope even when the world is navigating the shadows of the night. MacFarlane and Hawker’s artsy and whimsical read-aloud is a deeply needed breath of fresh air.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Interactive Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter Series #4)
By
J. K. Rowling
Illustrator Karl James Mountford
The vibrant illustrated editions of Harry Potter have arrived at the Triwizard Tournament. It’s about to get dark (but no less gorgeous) up in here.
Hansel and Gretel
By
Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak
Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.
Humble Pie
By
Jory John
Illustrator Pete Oswald
A fun and fruitful addition to the Food Group series that reminds young readers what it means to step up and speak out.
Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo
By
Bess Kalb
Illustrator Erin Kraan
If you thought Fluffalo was cute, then wait until you meet Puffalo. This adorable story of new siblings and how they grow together is a charmer.
Partypooper (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book 20)
By Jeff Kinney
The only way to get the birthday party you want is to throw it yourself… right? This is Greg’s quest, and you can bet it won’t go according to plan.
Big Jim Believes (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #14)
By Dav Pilkey
Dog Man is the beacon of justice, a hero of the highest caliber, but what will he do when his foe takes on a new form?
The Poisoned King (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Impossible Creatures #2)
The Archipelago awaits Christopher in his return to the world of Impossible Creatures. And this time, there’s a new evil afoot…
Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #3
By
Erin Hunter
Illustrator Natalie Riess , Sara Goetter
The treachery of Tigerclaw is complete, and Thunderclan faces a reckoning in the third graphic novel adaptation of the popular Warriors series.
The Court of the Dead: A Nico di Angelo Adventure
The Court of the Dead: A Nico di Angelo Adventure
By Rick Riordan , Mark Oshiro
Monsters and demigods unite at camp, but with mysterious disappearances afoot, it’s all hands on deck to get to the bottom of it.
