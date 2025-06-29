The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Nonfiction Edition

While we’re still savoring the excitement of summer, autumn will soon be inviting us to slow down. As the leaves begin to change, so will our nonfiction offerings. From intimate memoirs and personal narratives to sweeping histories and untold stories, these are some of the biggest nonfiction books coming this fall. Whether you’re obsessed with puzzles, love to entertain, devour cookbooks or celebrity stories, we have something for everyone to look forward to. From books that inspire growth and reflection to eye-opening explorations, these are the books that are going to start conversations this fall.

Truly (Signed Book)
By Lionel Richie
The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself. With the signature charm that makes him such a treasure, this is a comprehensive look at the human behind the icon.

Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts (Signed Book)
By Margaret Atwood
An icon of literary achievement and author of eerily prophetic writing finally tells us about herself. It's pretty much a superhero origin story, told in vibrant detail, making it a shining feat of storytelling on its own merit.

Cher: The Memoir, Part Two
By Cher
The Next Chapter of Cher's Iconic Life. Continue the ride in Fall 2025. The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself.

Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
By Paul McCartney

Editor Ted Widmer
Detailing the second most famous band Paul McCartney ever headlined, this in-depth account from the man himself tells the complete story of Wings through interviews, behind-the-scenes content, photography and so much more. If you're a fan of McCartney, this is essential reading.

Entertaining
By Martha Stewart
Following a storied career — with a stop or two few expected — Martha Stewart is back where it all began in this lively republishing of her launching point. It's a tome on party planning, no matter the form, the food or the people.

Anthony Bourdain Reader
By Anthony Bourdain

Introduction Patrick Radden Keefe
A collection of his travels, reviews, reflections and musings, this is an essential guide to Anthony Bourdain's remarkable life and work.

The American Revolution: An Intimate History
By Geoffrey C. Ward, Ken Burns
Prolific historians Ken Burns and Geoffrey C. Ward, alongside a similarly prolific supporting cast, take us deeper into the American Revolution than ever before, spotlighting the struggle for independence and how it's still rippling across the nation today.

Shot Ready
By Stephen Curry
This accessible and actionable survey of the Curry way is especially great for fans, but even fans who have been felled by Curry's jumper will find wisdom that speaks to them.

History Matters
By David McCullough

Contribution by Dorie McCullough Lawson, Michael Hill
A veritable survey of the career of a superstar historian, these essays span the entirety of David McCullough's lifelong love of history. It's a resonant reminder of exactly what the title suggests.

We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution
By Jill Lepore
There are few documents as storied as the Constitution of the United States, but who really understands it? Jill Lepore is here to help, digging into the history and legacy of the Constitution in all of its intricacies and hopes. This is sharp and necessary narrative nonfiction.

1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in History–and How It Shattered a Nation
By Andrew Ross Sorkin
From one market crash to another, Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with an exacting look at the 1929 Wall Street collapse, outlining how and why such a catastrophe happened, and what we can learn from it in today's volatile world.

Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual for Keeping a Democracy
By Joyce Vance
More than just a book, this is an action-oriented guide to saving Democracy. Perfect for all those out there disturbed by the state of American Democracy and intent on stepping up and doing something about it.