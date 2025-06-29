The Biggest Books of Fall 2025: Nonfiction Edition
While we’re still savoring the excitement of summer, autumn will soon be inviting us to slow down. As the leaves begin to change, so will our nonfiction offerings. From intimate memoirs and personal narratives to sweeping histories and untold stories, these are some of the biggest nonfiction books coming this fall. Whether you’re obsessed with puzzles, love to entertain, devour cookbooks or celebrity stories, we have something for everyone to look forward to. From books that inspire growth and reflection to eye-opening explorations, these are the books that are going to start conversations this fall.
Hardcover $35.00
All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation (Signed Book)
All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation (Signed Book)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Covering the full spectrum from love and loss to hope and healing, Elizabeth Gilbert can always be trusted to deliver soul-searching personal narratives with invaluable and universal takeaways.
Covering the full spectrum from love and loss to hope and healing, Elizabeth Gilbert can always be trusted to deliver soul-searching personal narratives with invaluable and universal takeaways.
Hardcover $45.00
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook (Signed Book)
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook (Signed Book)
By Samin Nosrat
In Stock Online
Hardcover $45.00
If you’ve trusted Samin Nosrat for sumptuous meals before, then get ready to bring some of her own favorite recipes into the kitchen.
If you’ve trusted Samin Nosrat for sumptuous meals before, then get ready to bring some of her own favorite recipes into the kitchen.
Hardcover $36.00
Truly (Signed Book)
Truly (Signed Book)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $36.00
The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself. With the signature charm that makes him such a treasure, this is a comprehensive look at the human behind the icon.
The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself. With the signature charm that makes him such a treasure, this is a comprehensive look at the human behind the icon.
Hardcover $35.00
Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts (Signed Book)
Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts (Signed Book)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
An icon of literary achievement and author of eerily prophetic writing finally tells us about herself. It’s pretty much a superhero origin story, told in vibrant detail, making it a shining feat of storytelling on its own merit.
An icon of literary achievement and author of eerily prophetic writing finally tells us about herself. It’s pretty much a superhero origin story, told in vibrant detail, making it a shining feat of storytelling on its own merit.
Hardcover
$31.00
$36.00
Cher: The Memoir, Part Two
Cher: The Memoir, Part Two
By Cher
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.00
$36.00
The Next Chapter of Cher’s Iconic Life. Continue the ride in Fall 2025. The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself.
The Next Chapter of Cher’s Iconic Life. Continue the ride in Fall 2025. The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself.
Hardcover $38.00
Puzzle Mania: Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee, Minis and More! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Puzzle Mania: Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee, Minis and More! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By The New York Times Games , Joel Fagliano
In Stock Online
Hardcover $38.00
Puzzlers, gamers, Wordle-heads and crossword fiends — meet your new obsession. This invigorating compendium of mental glee and stimulation from puzzle-making masterminds is a guaranteed good time for you and your brain.
Puzzlers, gamers, Wordle-heads and crossword fiends — meet your new obsession. This invigorating compendium of mental glee and stimulation from puzzle-making masterminds is a guaranteed good time for you and your brain.
Hardcover
$40.00
$45.00
Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
By
Paul McCartney
Editor Ted Widmer
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$40.00
$45.00
Detailing the second most famous band Paul McCartney ever headlined, this in-depth account from the man himself tells the complete story of Wings through interviews, behind-the-scenes content, photography and so much more. If you’re a fan of McCartney, this is essential reading.
Detailing the second most famous band Paul McCartney ever headlined, this in-depth account from the man himself tells the complete story of Wings through interviews, behind-the-scenes content, photography and so much more. If you’re a fan of McCartney, this is essential reading.
Hardcover $50.00
Entertaining
Entertaining
In Stock Online
Hardcover $50.00
Following a storied career — with a stop or two few expected — Martha Stewart is back where it all began in this lively republishing of her launching point. It’s a tome on party planning, no matter the form, the food or the people.
Following a storied career — with a stop or two few expected — Martha Stewart is back where it all began in this lively republishing of her launching point. It’s a tome on party planning, no matter the form, the food or the people.
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
Anthony Bourdain Reader
Anthony Bourdain Reader
By
Anthony Bourdain
Introduction Patrick Radden Keefe
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
A collection of his travels, reviews, reflections and musings, this is an essential guide to Anthony Bourdain’s remarkable life and work.
A collection of his travels, reviews, reflections and musings, this is an essential guide to Anthony Bourdain’s remarkable life and work.
Hardcover
$75.00
$80.00
The American Revolution: An Intimate History
The American Revolution: An Intimate History
By Geoffrey C. Ward , Ken Burns
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$75.00
$80.00
Prolific historians Ken Burns and Geoffrey C. Ward, alongside a similarly prolific supporting cast, take us deeper into the American Revolution than ever before, spotlighting the struggle for independence and how it’s still rippling across the nation today.
Prolific historians Ken Burns and Geoffrey C. Ward, alongside a similarly prolific supporting cast, take us deeper into the American Revolution than ever before, spotlighting the struggle for independence and how it’s still rippling across the nation today.
Hardcover
$45.00
$50.00
Shot Ready
Shot Ready
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$45.00
$50.00
This accessible and actionable survey of the Curry way is especially great for fans, but even fans who have been felled by Curry’s jumper will find wisdom that speaks to them.
This accessible and actionable survey of the Curry way is especially great for fans, but even fans who have been felled by Curry’s jumper will find wisdom that speaks to them.
Hardcover $27.00
History Matters
History Matters
By
David McCullough
Contribution by Dorie McCullough Lawson , Michael Hill
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
A veritable survey of the career of a superstar historian, these essays span the entirety of David McCullough’s lifelong love of history. It’s a resonant reminder of exactly what the title suggests.
A veritable survey of the career of a superstar historian, these essays span the entirety of David McCullough’s lifelong love of history. It’s a resonant reminder of exactly what the title suggests.
Hardcover $39.99
We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution
We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution
By Jill Lepore
In Stock Online
Hardcover $39.99
There are few documents as storied as the Constitution of the United States, but who really understands it? Jill Lepore is here to help, digging into the history and legacy of the Constitution in all of its intricacies and hopes. This is sharp and necessary narrative nonfiction.
There are few documents as storied as the Constitution of the United States, but who really understands it? Jill Lepore is here to help, digging into the history and legacy of the Constitution in all of its intricacies and hopes. This is sharp and necessary narrative nonfiction.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in History–and How It Shattered a Nation
1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in History–and How It Shattered a Nation
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
From one market crash to another, Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with an exacting look at the 1929 Wall Street collapse, outlining how and why such a catastrophe happened, and what we can learn from it in today’s volatile world.
From one market crash to another, Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with an exacting look at the 1929 Wall Street collapse, outlining how and why such a catastrophe happened, and what we can learn from it in today’s volatile world.
Hardcover $28.00
Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual for Keeping a Democracy
Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual for Keeping a Democracy
By Joyce Vance
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
More than just a book, this is an action-oriented guide to saving Democracy. Perfect for all those out there disturbed by the state of American Democracy and intent on stepping up and doing something about it.
More than just a book, this is an action-oriented guide to saving Democracy. Perfect for all those out there disturbed by the state of American Democracy and intent on stepping up and doing something about it.
Hardcover $30.00
The Zorg: A Tale of Greed and Murder That Inspired the Abolition of Slavery
The Zorg: A Tale of Greed and Murder That Inspired the Abolition of Slavery
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
A heartbreaking and harrowing narrative nonfiction that puts a spotlight on the tragic events aboard the ill-fated ship. Told with verve and veracity, this is history that makes a difference.
A heartbreaking and harrowing narrative nonfiction that puts a spotlight on the tragic events aboard the ill-fated ship. Told with verve and veracity, this is history that makes a difference.