The Booker Prize 2025 Longlist

The Booker Prize is a prestigious award honoring the best original novels written in the English-speaking world. This year’s longlist includes books that vividly delve into memory and identity, soul-stirring introspective journeys, evocative prose and page-turners that grip and astonish. Brimming with richly drawn characters, bold debut novels and stories that tether make believe and reality, get to know the 2025 Booker Prize longlist here.

Paperback $17.95 Misinterpretation Misinterpretation By Ledia Xhoga In Stock Online Paperback $17.95 An unraveling of memory and identity, this is a suspenseful read that's emotional at its core. This genre-bending story woven with striking imagery tethers between NYC and Albania, between self-healing and helping others.

Hardcover $24.00 Universality: A Novel Universality: A Novel By Natasha Brown In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 A shocking crime leads to a cutting exploration of class and power in this taut tale about news, language and life from the author of Assembly.

Hardcover $28.99 Flesh: A Novel Flesh: A Novel By David Szalay In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Does money talk? Taking several leaps up the socioeconomic ladder, István finally finds himself surrounded by London's elite but at what price? Szalay's poignant writing offers a lens into one teenage boy's brush with trauma that continues to haunt him far into adulthood.

Hardcover $28.00 Audition: A Novel Audition: A Novel By Katie Kitamura In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura's latest follows one woman's exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.

Hardcover $28.00 The South: A Novel The South: A Novel By Tash Aw In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 A slow-burn love story unfolds on a fading Malaysian farmstead. Hailing in the winds of change with vividly poetic prose, this teenage summer coming-of-age journey will leave its mark.

Hardcover $28.00 Endling: A Novel Endling: A Novel By Maria Reva In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Humor and horror collide in this inventive tale that takes on war, art and human connection. Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, this is a thought-provoking tale about a character grappling with survival, identity and existential questions.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Flashlight: A Novel Flashlight: A Novel By Susan Choi In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope. Taking on family secrets, grief and identity, this is an emotionally reflective read that's interictally woven.

Hardcover $28.00 Love Forms: A Novel Love Forms: A Novel By Claire Adam In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 A poignant meditation on all the shapes that love takes in our lives. This soul-stirring novel is one mother's emotional journey through loss, grief, regret and ultimately hope.

Paperback $18.95 One Boat One Boat By Jonathan Buckley In Stock Online Paperback $18.95 An interwoven tale of one woman's experiences with grieving her parents years apart. This is a contemplative and dreamlike exploration of memory, identity and the fleeting connection we get with the people with love.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel By Kiran Desai In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

Hardcover $27.00 The Land in Winter The Land in Winter By Andrew Miller In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 This richly atmospheric read slowly unravels the inner lives of the characters who are faced with change while grappling with loneliness, obligation and the undercurrent of war. When the world around them is frozen, the urge to belong quietly awakens.

We’d also like to extend our congratulations for making the longlist to Benjamin Wood, author of Seascraper, and Ben Markovitz, author of The Rest of Our Lives.