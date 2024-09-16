The Booker Prize Shortlist 2024
The Booker Prize shortlist is finally here, and we’re thrilled to see which authors have been recognized for their incredible works of fiction. Edmund de Waal, Chair of the Booker Prize 2024 judges says, “This is timely and timeless fiction, in which there is much at stake. Here are books that unfold with quietness and stealth, as well as books that are incendiary . . . they are works of fiction that inhabit ideas by making us care deeply about people and their predicaments, their singularity in a world that can be indifferent or hostile.” Take a look through this year’s shortlist and stack up your TBR.
James: A Novel
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.
Hear more from Percival on Poured Over.
Held
What would you do with a second chance at life? This multigenerational tale is a stunning story of time, memory and family for fans of Clear by Carys Davies.
Creation Lake: A Novel
In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show, but…
Don’t miss Rachel on Poured Over to riff on all things Creation Lake later this year.
Orbital
A look into life’s mundanity through an out-of-this-world experience, Orbital is a spectacular feat in under 250 pages.
The Safekeep
Secrets line the walls in this novel of passion and obsession, perfect for fans of Rebecca.
Read more from Yael in her exclusive guest post.
We’d also like to congratulate Charlotte Wood on making the shortlist with Stone Yard Devotional; we’re looking forward to eventually seeing it published here in the states!