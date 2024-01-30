The Defective Detective — Why ‘Unskilled’ Crime-Solvers are the Most Fun: A Guest Post by Benjamin Stevenson

Ernest Cunningham, the narrator of my murder mystery novels, has absolutely no crime-solving qualifications. All he has is a love of Golden Age mystery classics, a pro-active attitude, and dim-wittedness to approaching imminent danger. In a world of thrillers featuring dogged and highly skilled FBI agents or homicide detective, sometimes following the ‘layperson’ is the most fun. Here’s why.

First of all, the stakes are so much higher. An unqualified detective doesn’t know exactly what they’re wandering into, and I really enjoy the suspense of someone finding themselves in over their head. This gives you fantastic narrative pace in the character digging their way out. Or sometimes it’s even more fun to have them dig themselves in deeper!

Secondly: research is easier. And I’m lazy! This is only half true, especially if my publisher is reading this, but competence can come at the expense of stakes and pace in a mystery novel. Bogging things down in technical details can suck the fun out of solving a crime, and having someone be too skilled, where they can solve every question with their fists or a pistol, can make the stakes suffer. Ernest, my unskilled detective, doesn’t pick up a Berretta 9mm or a Glock-17 (yes, I googled those), he picks up a gun. He doesn’t know what it’s called, he might not know how to fire it. Not only does it make it harder for the character, it forces them to adapt and learn, which adds a whole extra element to the story-telling.

Most importantly though, is that a ‘fair play mystery’ (think Agatha Christie) is a team effort. The reader is playing along with the author to solve the crime. As such, all the clues must be clear and on the page, so that you have a fair chance of solving the puzzle. If the detective is too dependent on knowledge or processes the reader doesn’t have access to (fingerprint analysis, knowledge of obscure Caribbean poisons!) it means the reader doesn’t get to play along. To me that’s the most fun part! So by making the detective non-specialized, it’s easier for the reader to step into their shoes, and become the detective themselves. (A slight caveat here, if you don’t like playing along with the crime-solving, don’t worry, my detective will explain it all to you at the end: that’s also his job!)

I love writing about ‘unskilled’ detectives, and I think they make mystery novels exciting, dynamic, and invite the reader in in a way that more qualified detectives aren’t able to. In Ernest’s first mystery, Everyone in my Family Has Killed Someone, Ernest’s only qualification is to use his love of mystery novels to solve a real-life one he finds himself in. In the sequel, Everyone on this Train is a Suspect, the crime-solvers are all crime novelists: people who’ve spent their lives dreaming up the perfect murders and faced with solving one in real life. Sure, a detective with a working knowledge of ballistics, access to back-up and a forensics lab, and a near supernatural ability to deduce truth, might solve the cases faster than my characters do. But it wouldn’t be nearly as fun.