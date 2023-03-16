What Books are The Last of Us Reading
Joel and Ellie have reached the end of their Season 1 journey — but that doesn’t mean we have to. As you wait for Season 2, trek through these book pairings between some of the most memorable characters and what they might be reading during the apocalypse. What book would you bring with you to the end of the world?
Ellie
Dad Jokes: Groan-Worthy Quips, Puns, and Almost-Funny Gags
Dad Jokes: Groan-Worthy Quips, Puns, and Almost-Funny Gags
Ellie’s ability to raise the mood between horrors is one of the most endearing aspects of this show. With all that she does to bring the laughs we know she must be running low on puns and in need of a new joke book. Well — we’ve got one.
Joel
Daddy: Stories
Daddy: Stories
Fatherhood is a state of mind. A true Dad in more ways than one, Joel’s role as a father-figure has morphed so much throughout the first season that it could be read as multiple stories. The dark shorts in this collection may discomfort you at times – a feeling we seem to enjoy from the show.
Tess
Firestarter: A Novel
Firestarter: A Novel
A young girl with unnatural abilities? Sounds like something Tess might have experience with. In the apocalyptic show, Tess is also the kindling for change and determined to ensure the survival of her loved ones. Fans of the show will truly appreciate Stephen King’s verifiable aptitude for suspense and horror.
Bill
SAS Survival Handbook: The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Anywhere (Third Edition)
SAS Survival Handbook: The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Anywhere (Third Edition)
Be as prepared as Bill was for whatever apocalypse may come your way. All you need to know to become a well-versed disasterist — we mean survivalist — lies between these pages. Stay alive long enough to meet your Frank with this expert end-times advice.
Frank
Feels Like Home: Relaxed Interiors for a Meaningful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Feels Like Home: Relaxed Interiors for a Meaningful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The world may be ending, but that doesn’t mean it has to go out ugly. We think Frank, in his quest to beautify, would be clamoring to add this book to his shelf. We know that Bill was Frank’s true home — and paying attention to things is how we show love.
Sam
Stuntboy, in the Meantime
Stuntboy, in the Meantime
Jason Reynolds , Raïl the Third
Sam was the Stuntboy of his episode. This hopeful tale offers the adventure and action that every kid deserves. The beating heart of this story is as pure and powerful as that of our young hero. Endure and survive is right.
Kathleen
The Power
The Power
A complicated villain who shows how a sense of injustice and Tpowerful new abilities can prove to be a volatile mixture. The Power has a similar dystopian vibe to TLOU and is also being adapted for the small screen.
Tommy
All the Pretty Horses (Border Trilogy #1)
All the Pretty Horses (Border Trilogy #1)
Cormac McCarthy is no stranger to writing about modern cowboys. The first of a series, All the Pretty Horses takes place in Tommy and Joel’s home state of Texas, where The Last of Us also began. Raw, gritty and beautifully written — just like this show.
Riley
Cinderella Is Dead
Cinderella Is Dead
Ellie and Riley’s romp through the mall may have seemed like a fairytale — but it ended with twists that they never saw coming. This fresh take has its own sharp thorns that poke at the fabric of the classic Cinderella story, featuring girls who team up to overthrow a kingdom and perhaps also find love.
David
Tender Is the Flesh
Tender Is the Flesh
Agustina Bazterrica , Sarah Moses
Not only is David’s diet a bit… questionable, his episode was one of the creepiest and most nerve-wracking. Dystopian futures full of disturbing meat, Tender is the Flesh is the literary embodiment of this stomach-churning episode.
