The Reviews Are In! January 2024 Edition

By Kaveh Akbar

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

The fiction debut of a poetic master, Kaveh Akbar’s Martyr! is teeming with all the life you’ll find in his poems, fleshed out over an entire novel. Beautifully written, with a buoyant tone that will sustain any reader, this is the story of a young man in search of purpose, and all the places he looks for it.

Meet Kaveh on our Poured Over podcast.