The Reviews Are In! January 2024 Edition
A single question tends to plague us this time of year: How is it still January? If you’ve been feeling like you’re stuck in the liminal space that exists between December and February, and your resolutions are feeling shaky at best, we might just have a cure. From essential reflections on race relations of today to a crucial evaluation of the tech world, we’ve got the titles to keep you on track with another fabulous year of reading. Here are our best reviewed books of January.
Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture
By Kyle Chayka
Have you ever thought about something really specific and then saw that same thing later in an ad? Ever wonder how that’s possible? Kyle Chayka breaks down the tangled web of algorithms that influence our everyday lives, whether we see them or not.
Legacy: A Black Physician Reckons with Racism in Medicine
From a powerful, go-to voice on public health and racial justice, Legacy is an urgent addition to the conversation on race in America from the lens of medicine and healthcare.
Martyr!
By Kaveh Akbar
The fiction debut of a poetic master, Kaveh Akbar’s Martyr! is teeming with all the life you’ll find in his poems, fleshed out over an entire novel. Beautifully written, with a buoyant tone that will sustain any reader, this is the story of a young man in search of purpose, and all the places he looks for it.
Meet Kaveh on our Poured Over podcast.
Nonfiction: A Novel
Julie Myerson’s newest novel Nonfiction is intricate and raw, featuring themes of motherhood, addiction and what it means to write.
Hear Julie’s deep dive into her novel on our Poured Over podcast.
The Age of Deer: Trouble and Kinship with our Wild Neighbors
Exploring pressing issues of climate change, habitat loss and conservation, The Age of Deer revolves around humanity’s relationship with deer, drawing universal and powerful conclusions from our cohabitation. Written in engaging prose, this is an important narrative with the power to make a difference.
The Rebel's Clinic: The Revolutionary Lives of Frantz Fanon
By Adam Shatz
Adam Shatz examines the life and teachings of an indelible figure in history, highlighting the ties to revolutionary movements today, and with an additional 8 pages of photographs to boot. Required reading for fans of James Baldwin and Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Vintage Contemporaries: A Novel
By Dan Kois
A coming-of-age story that resonates on multiple levels. It’s a conversation starter about what it means to be an artist, a funny examination of friendship and a hopeful take on what connects all of us. Vintage Contemporaries is nothing if not enjoyable.
Join Dan as he talks all things Vintage Contemporaries on our Poured Over podcast.
The Fetishist
Timely, relevant and deeply engaging, The Fetishist boasts dark humor with scathing social commentary that will have you cackling and reflecting on deeper truths. Stylistically written with a delicious panache for good wordplay, this is a read that connects on multiple levels.
Catch Katherine’s conversation with Miwa on our Poured Over podcast.
Beautyland: A Novel
Marie-Helene Bertino’s Beautyland gives insight into the human experience through the eyes of a young woman (who may or may not be an extraterrestrial) and reflects the joys and heartaches of life in way that will resonate with all readers. Bertino joins us to talk about her unforgettable character, looking at the world from an outsider’s perspective, the mysticism of a fax machine and more.
Here more from Marie-Helene on our Poured Over podcast.
