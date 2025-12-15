Tracy Deonn Recommends Great Books for Holiday Gifting

Oathbound by Tracy Deonn, book three in the bestselling Legendborn Cycle, takes us deeper into Bree’s flight from her destiny where the stakes have never been higher.

Read on for three exclusive gift recommendations from Tracy. When you stop by your local B&N to grab your copy of Oathbound this holiday season, be sure to check out these great giftable reads.

There is something truly magical about reading a new book during the holidays. I don’t know if it’s the quiet time at home or the seasonal snacks nearby, but this time of year I am always drawn toward a cozy-yet-escapist read. Here are a few bookish gifts that will send your recipient on a journey without ever having to leave their couch or fuzzy socks—and if you happen to give yourself these books, your secret is safe with me!

The Dark Is Rising (The Dark Is Rising Sequence #2) By Susan Cooper

This contemporary fantasy classic is one of my favorite seasonal recommendations because the novel takes place right at midwinter in an idyllic snow-covered village. Will Stanton wakes up on his winter solstice birthday only to discover that he's the last of the Old Ones, magical beings who have been on the front line of an ancient war between good and evil. This Newbery Honor book is in a series, but easily stands alone.

Love in Winter Wonderland By Abiola Bello

Romance is the genre I most often reach for during the holidays, so when I found out that this book is set in a Black-owned bookshop in London, I was already halfway in love. This novel centers Ariel, an artistic dreamer who needs a job, and Trey, the bookstore owner's son, as they navigate a common goal to save their local bookshop.

Spy x Family, Vol. 1 By Tatsuya Endo

Graphic storytelling is my happy place, and this manga is an all-time favorite and a quick, but addictive read. The world's best spy, the world's deadliest assassin, and a small telepathic girl decide to become a family of three…and shenanigans ensue. It's hilarious, thrilling, and heartwarming all at once. Fair warning, you'll probably want to buy the next volume (or three) right away.