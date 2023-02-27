Living a Gothic Heroine’s Nightmare: An Exclusive Guest Post from Trang Thanh Tran, Author of She Is a Haunting, Our March YA Book Club Pick 

Emily X.R. Pan

I desperately wanted to be home, somewhere else, but I had no answer for where that was exactly. Writing a ghost story seemed like the perfect escape: make it a fictional character’s problem! But I really wanted it to hurt for you, reader. The first time I felt a piece of my heart on the page was Emily X.R. Pan’s The Astonishing Color of After. It had blown me away years earlier with its honest, beautiful prose exploring grief and belonging. I sought that same emotional resonance for my main character Jade as she visited Vietnam against her wishes.