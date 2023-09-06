“The Best Monsters Are Our Anxieties Given Form” — The World of Victor LaValle

Victor LaValle’s award-winning stories will change the way you see our world. Known for his horrifying tales that confront deep fears and societal injustice, LaValle’s books will send shivers down your spine while occupying your mind long after you’ve put them down.

The Changeling has been adapted for Apple TV+ and its first three episodes land on September 8th with a cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield (Knives Out and Get Out) and Adina Porter (American Horror Story). We know you’ll be looking for something to fill the void each week until you finish the whole series on October 13th; we recommend you start with LaValle’s books, beginning with his most recent.

If you like Jordan Peele's horror films, then Victor LaValle's most recent book, Lone Women, is a chilling next read about the American West. Adelaide Henry carries her secret in an enormous steamer trunk and flees her hometown to become one of the "lone women" taking up the government on its offer of free land to anyone able to cultivate it. Experience twentieth-century America like never before with this inventive horror story about a woman desperate to bury her past, then listen to Victor LaValle on our Poured Over podcast to learn about the history that inspired this novel and more.

The Devil in Silver is a thrilling novel that is both suspenseful and at times humorous. When Pepper first steps into the psychiatric ward at New Hyde Hospital, the last thing he expects is a terrifying creature that hunts the inmates. He gathers three others to try to kill the monster, but the question remains: can you kill the Devil?

Victor LaValle reimagines H.P. Lovecraft's mythos in The Ballad of Black Tom, a novella about magic in New York City. When Charles Thomas Tester, a con artist who resides in Harlem, delivers an occult tome to a sorceress in Queens, he unwittingly unlocks a more sinister magic. This creepy and thought-provoking story pays homage to the Jazz Age while recognizing the social and racial issues that were central to the time.

And if you're looking to get ahead of the show, there's also: