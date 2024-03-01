What the Dune Houses Are Reading

I’ve seen it — epic fantasy books that spread like an unquenchable fire to your #TBR. If you’re like us, you’ve been waiting with bated breath for the premier of Dune Part II. Amid scrolling through interviews of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and wishing we were invited to the dazzling red carpets with Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, we got to work on a list of sci/fi and fantasy books that we’re sure would be tucked away on the shelves of each Dune house. From the Fremen to the Bene Gesserit and more, these are a few of our favorite reads to keep us company while we pray to the Lisan al Gaib for word on Dune Part III.

Find all of the Dune books and more on our Dune page.

The Fremen

The City of Brass (Daevabad Trilogy #1) By S. A. Chakraborty , Shannon Chakraborty
Not only do the sand of Arrakis remind us of the Sahara, but the magical world in The City of Brass is reminiscent of that of the Fremen. Travel back to eighteenth century Cairo — and why not throw in a magical twist? This is the sweltering start to the binge-worthy Daevabad trilogy.

We Hunt the Flame (Sands of Arawiya Series #1) By Hafsah Faizal
Much like the Fremen, Zafira in We Hunt the Flame has to fight against an oppresive power for her place in the world — and a place for her people. Adventure, romance and fantasy collide in this unique twist on ancient Arabia. And the best part? This is the start of an epic duology.

House Atreides

The Way of Kings (Stormlight Archive Series #1) By Brandon Sanderson
If you're an Atreides, living in one of the most influential sci fi worlds, it only makes sense to read one of the most important fantasy series. Sanderson's sweeping epic of swords and magic with exceptional detail paid to the physical world will delight anyone on Caladan.

The City We Became: A Novel By N. K. Jemisin
For Paul, being the "chosen one" brings its own sets of trials, but what if there were five of you, all representing a piece of New York City? A contemporary take on a fantasy adventure — full of magic and touching on cultural identity and more.

The Bene Gesserit

The Once and Future Witches By Alix E. Harrow
The Once and Future Witches follows the Eastwood sisters —a sisterhood of witches not unlike the Bene Gesserit. "Suffragettes, but witches." That was the three-word pitch that Alix E. Harrow used to sell her very fun and very smart second novel (one of our 2021 Monthly Speculative Fiction picks.)

Her Majesty's Royal Coven By Juno Dawson
If the Bene Gesserit existed in our timeline, we're sure they'd want to read all about women with mystic powers navigating the modern day. Prepare to be bewitched — a story of sisterhood and demonic frenemies, ancient prophecies and modern dating. Life as a modern witch could never be simple, but now it's about to get apocalyptic.

House Harkonnen

The Shadow of the Gods By John Gwynne
Violence is never the answer, but Gwynne's blood-soaked fantasy steeped in Norse mythology would satisfy even Baron Harkonnen himself. The land of Vigrid is rich with history, battles for honor and family and dead gods that don't seem to want to stay dead.

An Ember in the Ashes (Ember in the Ashes Series #1) By Sabaa Tahir
When you can't engage in an all-out war, you may need to resort to spies and betrayals to solve your problems, and that's where Tahir's series certainly delivers. A first book with characters whose loyalties are shifting like desert sand and plots as intricate as any classic sci-fi series sets the stage for a vast world to explore.

House Corrino

The Grace of Kings By Ken Liu
Evil empires, need we say more? Liu's story of rebels banding together to bring down a tyrannical ruler would resonate with even the sternest leader. Not to mention the court intrigue and warring factions to rival even Dune's Great Houses.

A Memory Called Empire By Arkady Martine
A thrilling space opera that checks all the boxes: political drama, alien cultures, one ambassador taking on an entire government — you know, all the good stuff. Take a journey to Martine's work when you're ready to lose yourself in a new universe.

The Spacing Guild

Leviathan Wakes (Expanse Series #1) By James S. A. Corey
While the members of the Spacing Guild are busy running the interstellar shipping and trade of spice, we know they'd love reading about someone else's struggles in space. If you've seen The Expanse, you'll love the book series that inspired it. Science fiction with a mystery at its core, this is a tale of colonialism in the stars — and with humanity in charge, war is coming.

All Systems Red (Murderbot Diaries Series #1) By Martha Wells
The intricate technology behind the Spacing Guild would inevitably bring along some questionable inventions. Go back to the explosive start of the Murderbot Diaries — if the thought of AI doesn't already scare you, Martha Wells' sentient android is enough to keep you up at night.

Shai Hulud