What to Read Next: Louisa May Alcott Edition

“Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty.” Whether you cry watching Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women or if you pour over the pages of the original novel (might we suggest both?) Louisa May Alcott left an ineradicable mark on the world with Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. Here’s a list of delightful reads that wouldn’t exist without our favorite sisters.

Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club) By Ann Napolitano A book of sisterhood and first love, family ties and grief. You'll wish you could join the Padavano family for dinner in this story of how our communities can shape us.

March (Pulitzer Prize Winner) By Geraldine Brooks Geraldine Brooks reinvents the life of Mr. March in this portrait of history through the lens of a novel we love. (It's no wonder it won the Pulitzer Prize.)

Meg and Jo By Virginia Kantra The March sisters re-imagined — our favorite eldest daughters, Meg & Jo, grapple with familial responsibilities and the struggle to pursue their dreams in this charming novel that spans from New York City to North Carolina.

Beth and Amy By Virginia Kantra Virginia Kantra couldn't stop at just modernizing Meg & Jo — here's Beth & Amy, a delightful look into the lives of the youngest March sisters in today's world.

More to the Story By Hena Khan A heartwarming — and at times heartbreaking — story of a young girl trying to make her place in the world. This novel takes everything we love about Little Women and makes it feel new again.

Marmee: A Novel By Sarah Miller Behind every bunch of ambitious daughters is a determined mother. Sarah Miller hones in on Marmee March in this stunning novel of a powerful woman who is more than meets the eye.