What to Read Next: Oscar Winners Edition

So how well do you know your page-to-screen adaptations — and how many have won an Oscar? In between buying snacks for the big night and printing our own 2024 Oscar ballots, we gathered a few page-to-screen favorites. From indelible personal narratives to one of our favorite mafioso families, an epic fantasy adventure to a bone chilling thriller, these films and their book counterparts have captured our hearts.

The Godfather By Mario Puzo

Afterword Robert J. Thompson In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If Issa Rae’s line reading of “The Godfather” in Barbie didn’t convince you to read the book, allow us! Mario Puzo penned the original tale of the Corleone family in a novel that was such a hit, it was on everyone’s shelf, everywhere. Driven by Al Pacino’s career-making turn and Marlon Brando’s iconic performance, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, this landmark film won the Best Picture Oscar in 1973 — and we’ll rewatch it anytime, anywhere. If Issa Rae’s line reading of “The Godfather” in Barbie didn’t convince you to read the book, allow us! Mario Puzo penned the original tale of the Corleone family in a novel that was such a hit, it was on everyone’s shelf, everywhere. Driven by Al Pacino’s career-making turn and Marlon Brando’s iconic performance, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, this landmark film won the Best Picture Oscar in 1973 — and we’ll rewatch it anytime, anywhere.

Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Silence of the Lambs The Silence of the Lambs By Thomas Harris In Stock Online Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Before having Anthony Hopkins’ line delivery of “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti” seared into our minds forever, there first came Thomas Harris’ classic novel. The Silence of the Lambs won Best Picture at the 1992 Oscar ceremony, marking it as the very first horror movie to ever earn the accolade. Before having Anthony Hopkins’ line delivery of “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti” seared into our minds forever, there first came Thomas Harris’ classic novel. The Silence of the Lambs won Best Picture at the 1992 Oscar ceremony, marking it as the very first horror movie to ever earn the accolade.

12 Years a Slave (Movie Tie-In) By Solomon Northup

Foreword by Steve McQueen In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Chiwetel Ejiofor stunned us in 12 Years a Slave. Lupita Nyong’o’s performance kept us glued to the screen. Benedict Cumberbatch crept into our nightmares. Before sweeping at the 2014 Academy Awards, 12 Years a Slave was written over 160 years prior by Solomon Northup, born a free man but kidnapped and turned into a slave. Chiwetel Ejiofor stunned us in 12 Years a Slave. Lupita Nyong’o’s performance kept us glued to the screen. Benedict Cumberbatch crept into our nightmares. Before sweeping at the 2014 Academy Awards, 12 Years a Slave was written over 160 years prior by Solomon Northup, born a free man but kidnapped and turned into a slave.

Paperback $16.49 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. No Country for Old Men No Country for Old Men By Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $16.49 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Before we knew him as Stilgar in Dune, Javier Bardem won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in No Country For Old Men. In typical Cormac McCarthy fashion, he sizes up crime novels, rips up the borders of the genre and expands what crime fiction can be. The movie is no exception to this — winning Best Picture (along with a whopping 7 other awards) at the 2008 Oscars ceremony.

Paperback $15.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Return of the King (Lord of the Rings Part 3) The Return of the King (Lord of the Rings Part 3) By J. R. R. Tolkien In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy series was beloved long before it was adapted for the screen. With 11 Oscars under its belt from the 2004 ceremony, The Return of the King won every single Oscar it was nominated for. A fantasy adaptation that paved the way for so many of the movies we love (sans a cursed popcorn bucket), go back to the beginning of the series and start your binge read before this weekend’s ceremony. J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic fantasy series was beloved long before it was adapted for the screen. With 11 Oscars under its belt from the 2004 ceremony, The Return of the King won every single Oscar it was nominated for. A fantasy adaptation that paved the way for so many of the movies we love (sans a cursed popcorn bucket), go back to the beginning of the series and start your binge read before this weekend’s ceremony.

Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The English Patient The English Patient By Michael Ondaatje In Stock Online Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We feel in love with Michael Ondaatje’s luminous, heartbreaking novel, five years before Anthony Minghella’s epic film starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Ralph Fiennes won 9 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This is the kind of novel you’ll want to read out loud to the person you love best. We feel in love with Michael Ondaatje’s luminous, heartbreaking novel, five years before Anthony Minghella’s epic film starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Ralph Fiennes won 9 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This is the kind of novel you’ll want to read out loud to the person you love best.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Argo: How the CIA and Hollywood Pulled Off the Most Audacious Rescue in History Argo: How the CIA and Hollywood Pulled Off the Most Audacious Rescue in History By Antonio Mendez , Matt Baglio In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The premise of this Oscar winner based on a true story is what you might call high-concept. The CIA is attempting to rescue Americans who escaped the siege of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 — using the filming of a fake sci-fi movie as cover for their plans. Ben Affleck stars in and directs this Best Picture/Best Adapted Screenplay winner that will have you on the edge of your seat. The premise of this Oscar winner based on a true story is what you might call high-concept. The CIA is attempting to rescue Americans who escaped the siege of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 — using the filming of a fake sci-fi movie as cover for their plans. Ben Affleck stars in and directs this Best Picture/Best Adapted Screenplay winner that will have you on the edge of your seat.