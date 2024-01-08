What to Read While You Wait for House of Flame and Shadow, Book #3 in the Crescent City Series by Sarah J. Maas

We know, we know. January 30th can’t come soon enough. (Check here to see if your local Barnes & Noble is hosting a midnight release party for House of Flame and Shadow.) Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar battle to save their world — and each other — in this sizzling, action-packed fantasy, the third installment in the hugely popular series. And if you’ve already finished your re-reads of House of Earth and Blood and House of Sky and Breath or your tandem read of ACOTAR and Crescent City but are looking for more to read while you wait for the clock to hit midnight on 1/30/24, we say: start here.



Paperback $15.99 $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #1) A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #1) By Sarah J. Maas In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Beauty and the Beast fans, we can assure you that this is a deliciously dark retelling for anyone looking for a Beast with a bite. This book sinks its teeth in you and never lets go, thanks to its faerie world, seductive writing, and unforgettable characters. Beauty and the Beast fans, we can assure you that this is a deliciously dark retelling for anyone looking for a Beast with a bite. This book sinks its teeth in you and never lets go, thanks to its faerie world, seductive writing, and unforgettable characters.

Paperback $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ninth House (B&N Exclusive Edition) Ninth House (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Leigh Bardugo In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A dark academia novel packed with murder, mystery, and ghosts. Alex Stern has the uncanny talent to communicate with the dead and when she’s offered a spot in Yale’s incoming freshmen class, she’s more than skeptical of her acceptance. With paranormal occurrences and shady secret societies, Ninth House has earned its spot as your next binge read. Who knew ghost communication was a coveted skill at Yale? A dark academia novel packed with murder, mystery, and ghosts. Alex Stern has the uncanny talent to communicate with the dead and when she’s offered a spot in Yale’s incoming freshmen class, she’s more than skeptical of her acceptance. With paranormal occurrences and shady secret societies, Ninth House has earned its spot as your next binge read. Who knew ghost communication was a coveted skill at Yale?

Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Serpent and the Wings of Night The Serpent and the Wings of Night By Carissa Broadbent In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dark romantasy that delivers on all the goods while also packing in plenty of mysteries and secrets to keep the plot surging through a gorgeous fantasy world. And it’s just the first in the series, so get comfortable, because there’s a lot more to come. Dark romantasy that delivers on all the goods while also packing in plenty of mysteries and secrets to keep the plot surging through a gorgeous fantasy world. And it’s just the first in the series, so get comfortable, because there’s a lot more to come.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One Dark Window One Dark Window By Rachel Gillig In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This lush, dark fantasy debut delivers atmospheric world-building, witchy tarot-like magic, and a steamy romantic subthread. It’s a loose reimagination of the English folk ballad “The Highwayman” and reads like a timeless fable. Perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas, Naomi Novik, Hannah Whitten, and those that want a little spice in their gothic monster fantasy. This lush, dark fantasy debut delivers atmospheric world-building, witchy tarot-like magic, and a steamy romantic subthread. It’s a loose reimagination of the English folk ballad “The Highwayman” and reads like a timeless fable. Perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas, Naomi Novik, Hannah Whitten, and those that want a little spice in their gothic monster fantasy.

Paperback $13.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Legendborn Legendborn By Tracy Deonn In Stock Online Paperback $13.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Southern Black girl magic meets Arthurian Legend in this unputdownable contemporary fantasy from Tracy Deonn. Rife with edge-of-your-seat suspense, lush world-building and intricate plot details, Legendborn also adeptly weaves in important commentary on the history of racism in the American South and the effects of that trauma and grief today. Southern Black girl magic meets Arthurian Legend in this unputdownable contemporary fantasy from Tracy Deonn. Rife with edge-of-your-seat suspense, lush world-building and intricate plot details, Legendborn also adeptly weaves in important commentary on the history of racism in the American South and the effects of that trauma and grief today.

Paperback $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Jade City Jade City By Fonda Lee In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Winner of the World Fantasy Award, this is an unforgettable story of magic and kung fu. Ken Liu, author of The Grace of Kings, love this one too: “An epic drama reminiscent of the best classic Hong Kong gangster films but set in a fantasy metropolis so gritty and well-imagined that you’ll forget you’re reading a book.” Winner of the World Fantasy Award, this is an unforgettable story of magic and kung fu. Ken Liu, author of The Grace of Kings, love this one too: “An epic drama reminiscent of the best classic Hong Kong gangster films but set in a fantasy metropolis so gritty and well-imagined that you’ll forget you’re reading a book.”

Paperback $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. City of Bones (The Mortal Instruments Series #1) City of Bones (The Mortal Instruments Series #1) By Cassandra Clare In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The first appearance of Clary and the Shadowhunters. Definitely, definitely worth a reread if it’s been a minute since you first met Clary and Jace and the rest of the gang…and if you’re meeting everyone for the first time…. The first appearance of Clary and the Shadowhunters. Definitely, definitely worth a reread if it’s been a minute since you first met Clary and Jace and the rest of the gang…and if you’re meeting everyone for the first time….

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Neverwhere: A Novel Neverwhere: A Novel By Neil Gaiman In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Beautifully illustrated with original watercolors by Henry Sene Yee, and set in a London you may or may not recognize, this funny, wise and seductive story is pure Gaiman. Beautifully illustrated with original watercolors by Henry Sene Yee, and set in a London you may or may not recognize, this funny, wise and seductive story is pure Gaiman.

Hardcover $26.99 $31.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From Blood and Ash (Blood and Ash Series #1) From Blood and Ash (Blood and Ash Series #1) By Jennifer L. Armentrout In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $31.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For fans of Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses, look no further than Jennifer Armentrout’s Blood and Ash series. The perfect blend of romance and fantasy, From Blood and Ash follows the maiden Poppy as she looks to save her kingdom. Accompanied by the hotheaded guard Hawke, Poppy will do anything she can to ensure the safety of her people. But what happens when she is tempted by fate? For fans of Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses, look no further than Jennifer Armentrout’s Blood and Ash series. The perfect blend of romance and fantasy, From Blood and Ash follows the maiden Poppy as she looks to save her kingdom. Accompanied by the hotheaded guard Hawke, Poppy will do anything she can to ensure the safety of her people. But what happens when she is tempted by fate?

Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Faebound: A Novel Faebound: A Novel By Saara El-Arifi In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Guess who else loves this incredible story of the fae world, sisterhood and warriors, exile and more? “A romantic fantasy of epic proportions, crackling with magic and passion.”—Samantha Shannon, bestselling author of The Priory of the Orange Tree Guess who else loves this incredible story of the fae world, sisterhood and warriors, exile and more? “A romantic fantasy of epic proportions, crackling with magic and passion.”—Samantha Shannon, bestselling author of The Priory of the Orange Tree

Paperback $20.99 $25.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Way of Kings (Stormlight Archive Series #1) The Way of Kings (Stormlight Archive Series #1) By Brandon Sanderson In Stock Online Paperback $20.99 $25.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This book is huge in all the best ways. A sprawling masterpiece of a fantastical world, Brandon Sanderson’s tale is reminiscent of the enthralling sword-and-sorcery fantasies of yore. If you loved Game of Thrones, you’re guaranteed to love Way of Kings. This book is huge in all the best ways. A sprawling masterpiece of a fantastical world, Brandon Sanderson’s tale is reminiscent of the enthralling sword-and-sorcery fantasies of yore. If you loved Game of Thrones, you’re guaranteed to love Way of Kings.

The Crescent City Series

A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR), Books 1-3

A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR), Book 4 and novella

Throne of Glass, Books 1-3

Throne of Glass, Books 4-6

Throne of Glass, Book 7