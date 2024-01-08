What to Read While You Wait for House of Flame and Shadow, Book #3 in the Crescent City Series by Sarah J. Maas
We know, we know. January 30th can’t come soon enough. (Check here to see if your local Barnes & Noble is hosting a midnight release party for House of Flame and Shadow.) Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar battle to save their world — and each other — in this sizzling, action-packed fantasy, the third installment in the hugely popular series. And if you’ve already finished your re-reads of House of Earth and Blood and House of Sky and Breath or your tandem read of ACOTAR and Crescent City but are looking for more to read while you wait for the clock to hit midnight on 1/30/24, we say: start here.
A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #1)
Beauty and the Beast fans, we can assure you that this is a deliciously dark retelling for anyone looking for a Beast with a bite. This book sinks its teeth in you and never lets go, thanks to its faerie world, seductive writing, and unforgettable characters.
Ninth House (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A dark academia novel packed with murder, mystery, and ghosts. Alex Stern has the uncanny talent to communicate with the dead and when she’s offered a spot in Yale’s incoming freshmen class, she’s more than skeptical of her acceptance. With paranormal occurrences and shady secret societies, Ninth House has earned its spot as your next binge read. Who knew ghost communication was a coveted skill at Yale?
The Serpent and the Wings of Night
Dark romantasy that delivers on all the goods while also packing in plenty of mysteries and secrets to keep the plot surging through a gorgeous fantasy world. And it’s just the first in the series, so get comfortable, because there’s a lot more to come.
One Dark Window
This lush, dark fantasy debut delivers atmospheric world-building, witchy tarot-like magic, and a steamy romantic subthread. It’s a loose reimagination of the English folk ballad “The Highwayman” and reads like a timeless fable. Perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas, Naomi Novik, Hannah Whitten, and those that want a little spice in their gothic monster fantasy.
Legendborn
By Tracy Deonn
Southern Black girl magic meets Arthurian Legend in this unputdownable contemporary fantasy from Tracy Deonn. Rife with edge-of-your-seat suspense, lush world-building and intricate plot details, Legendborn also adeptly weaves in important commentary on the history of racism in the American South and the effects of that trauma and grief today.
The Bone Season, Tenth Anniversary Edition (Bone Season Series #1)
We love Samantha Shannon’s worldbuilding in her epic novels The Priory of the Orange Tree and A Day of Fallen Night — and her earlier novel (and series launch) The Bone Season, now available in a gorgeous 10th anniversary edition. In a European city called Scion, a young clairvoyant stands accused of murder — how will she survive?
Jade City
By Fonda Lee
Winner of the World Fantasy Award, this is an unforgettable story of magic and kung fu. Ken Liu, author of The Grace of Kings, love this one too: “An epic drama reminiscent of the best classic Hong Kong gangster films but set in a fantasy metropolis so gritty and well-imagined that you’ll forget you’re reading a book.”
City of Bones (The Mortal Instruments Series #1)
The first appearance of Clary and the Shadowhunters. Definitely, definitely worth a reread if it’s been a minute since you first met Clary and Jace and the rest of the gang…and if you’re meeting everyone for the first time….
Neverwhere: A Novel
By Neil Gaiman
Beautifully illustrated with original watercolors by Henry Sene Yee, and set in a London you may or may not recognize, this funny, wise and seductive story is pure Gaiman.
Daughter of Smoke and Bone (Daughter of Smoke and Bone Series #1)
By Laini Taylor
As ominous signs appear around the world; in Prague, a young art student is about to face a most unusual and otherwordly war…and the truth about herself…
From Blood and Ash (Blood and Ash Series #1)
For fans of Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses, look no further than Jennifer Armentrout’s Blood and Ash series. The perfect blend of romance and fantasy, From Blood and Ash follows the maiden Poppy as she looks to save her kingdom. Accompanied by the hotheaded guard Hawke, Poppy will do anything she can to ensure the safety of her people. But what happens when she is tempted by fate?
Faebound: A Novel
Guess who else loves this incredible story of the fae world, sisterhood and warriors, exile and more? “A romantic fantasy of epic proportions, crackling with magic and passion.”—Samantha Shannon, bestselling author of The Priory of the Orange Tree
The Way of Kings (Stormlight Archive Series #1)
This book is huge in all the best ways. A sprawling masterpiece of a fantastical world, Brandon Sanderson’s tale is reminiscent of the enthralling sword-and-sorcery fantasies of yore. If you loved Game of Thrones, you’re guaranteed to love Way of Kings.
