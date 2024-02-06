What To Read When You’re Done with Amulet
Here at the end of all things, Amulet has reached its conclusion with Waverider, the ninth and ultimate volume in the epic series. Emily has saved the world and learned a bit about herself in the process, and now it’s time to — slowly, reluctantly — move on. If you are one of the legions of readers Kazu Kibuishi won over with this expansive fantasy, it’s time to decide on your next adventure. Whether you want to start Amulet all over again to revisit every stop in the series (we couldn’t blame you if you did) or you’re just looking to find something new to dull the pains of the series ending, we’ve got you covered. Here are some graphic novels for young readers that are sure to take you someplace wonderful.
Lightfall: The Girl & the Galdurian
By
Tim Probert
Powered by the dynamic duo of Bea and Cad, this richly imagined and deftly executed fantasy is set in a gorgeous and unique world, praised by Kazu Kibuishi himself. With six books planned for the series, it’s a realm you will love to get lost in.
The Nameless City (Nameless City Series #1)
By
Faith Erin Hicks
Contribution by Jordie Bellaire
From Faith Erin Hicks, beloved contributor to the Avatar: The Last Airbender literary universe and so much more, the Nameless City series explores the tumultuous dynamic between the conquerors and the conquered. It’s a mesh of politics and geography, with Kaidu and Rat populating the stage with dynamism and personality.
The Deep & Dark Blue
By Niki Smith
A rich and unique fantasy woven with themes of identity and self-assurance, this is a stunning realm with an innovative magic system. It’s the story of family, siblings, perspective and betrayal. There’s just so much to love.
The Sand Warrior (5 Worlds Series #1)
By
Mark Siegel
Alexis Siegel
Illustrator Xanthe Bouma , Matt Rockefeller , Boya Sun
5 worlds, 5 whole volumes of inter-world adventures. Alongside the addictive trio of heroes, Oona, Jax, and An Tzu, this is the perfect series to jump into after woefully exiting the world of Amulet. Kazu Kibuishi has sung his praises for this expansive yet accessible adventure, powered by epic action and good humor.
City of Secrets
Inventive and singular, City of Secrets takes place primarily in a Switchboard Operating Facility, with steampunk-ish conventions and enough imagination to power a city. It’s a stunning and distinctive adventure with an unbeatable sense of place. When you’re done, check out the equally thrilling sequel, City of Illusions.
