What to Read While We Wait for Impossible Creatures
Sphinxes, krakens and dragons, oh my! Katherine Rundell’s dazzling new novel, Impossible Creatures, is a wonder-filled adventure through a realm of otherworldly beasts. While we wait to dive into this brand-new magical series, we’ve rounded up a list of our most action-packed, swashbuckling reads to keep your hands full until September. Read on to explore incredible new worlds and characters that will charm readers of all ages.
Paperback $8.99
Greenwild: The World Behind the Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Greenwild: The World Behind the Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Pari Thomson
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in Greenwild: The World Behind the Door, the first book in a wondrous new fantasy series set in a lush secret paradise inhabited by incredible plants and extraordinary botanists. Mystery, magic, and adventure ensue when 11-year-old Daisy Thistledown teams up with a botanical genius (and her spunky cat, of course) to save the Greenwild from those who seek to destroy it.
The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in Greenwild: The World Behind the Door, the first book in a wondrous new fantasy series set in a lush secret paradise inhabited by incredible plants and extraordinary botanists. Mystery, magic, and adventure ensue when 11-year-old Daisy Thistledown teams up with a botanical genius (and her spunky cat, of course) to save the Greenwild from those who seek to destroy it.
Paperback $8.99
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jordan Lees
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
One of the best parts of childhood is believing — with your whole heart — in the possibility of magic and the magic of possibility. This delightful story kicks off a new series that opens a whole new world for young readers.
One of the best parts of childhood is believing — with your whole heart — in the possibility of magic and the magic of possibility. This delightful story kicks off a new series that opens a whole new world for young readers.
Paperback $8.99
Willodeen
Willodeen
By
Katherine Applegate
Illustrator Charles Santoso
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
From the author of The One and Only Ivan comes another unforgettable story about a young girl and her unending love for all creatures big and small. This sweet treasure of a tale is a reminder to all that no voice is too small to make a difference, and we must all do our part to care for our delicate planet.
From the author of The One and Only Ivan comes another unforgettable story about a young girl and her unending love for all creatures big and small. This sweet treasure of a tale is a reminder to all that no voice is too small to make a difference, and we must all do our part to care for our delicate planet.
Paperback $8.99
The Wild Robot (Wild Robot Series #1)
The Wild Robot (Wild Robot Series #1)
By Peter Brown
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
A wonderful journey that dissects the relationship between nature and technology, The Wild Robot is a survival tale about a young robot lost in the wilderness. It will make you consider what it really means to be alive, and the joys that come with it.
A wonderful journey that dissects the relationship between nature and technology, The Wild Robot is a survival tale about a young robot lost in the wilderness. It will make you consider what it really means to be alive, and the joys that come with it.
Paperback
$8.09
$8.99
Once There Was
Once There Was
In Stock Online
Paperback
$8.09
$8.99
This is Narnia for a new age: magical creatures live alongside us in a world not unlike our own, and adventures ensue. When Marjan steps into this secret world, she realizes that her father’s far-fetched stories are more than just tall tales.
This is Narnia for a new age: magical creatures live alongside us in a world not unlike our own, and adventures ensue. When Marjan steps into this secret world, she realizes that her father’s far-fetched stories are more than just tall tales.
Paperback $8.99
A Wrinkle in Time (Time Quintet Series #1)
A Wrinkle in Time (Time Quintet Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
The classic that needs no introduction, this is a book that has captivated generations. An engaging story of time-travel, of the most unlikely and yet strangely realistic distant galaxies, and of the unflinching foundation that holds family together.
The classic that needs no introduction, this is a book that has captivated generations. An engaging story of time-travel, of the most unlikely and yet strangely realistic distant galaxies, and of the unflinching foundation that holds family together.