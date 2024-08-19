What to Read While We Wait for Impossible Creatures

By Katherine Applegate

Illustrator Charles Santoso

In Stock Online

Paperback $8.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

From the author of The One and Only Ivan comes another unforgettable story about a young girl and her unending love for all creatures big and small. This sweet treasure of a tale is a reminder to all that no voice is too small to make a difference, and we must all do our part to care for our delicate planet.