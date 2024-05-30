What to Read While We Wait for Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

It’s been three whole years since we’ve been graced with a brand new Sally Rooney novel — luckily her latest is nearly here. This fall we get to add to the long list of Sally Rooney books we know and love with Intermezzo, a novel about complicated relationships, family, grief — and chess. We know, we know — September is so far away, that’s why we’ve gathered a list of titles to keep us company while we count down the days.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Evenings and Weekends: A Novel Evenings and Weekends: A Novel By Oisín McKenna In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this dazzling new novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O’Donoghue. City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this dazzling new novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O’Donoghue.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Cleopatra and Frankenstein Cleopatra and Frankenstein By Coco Mellors In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Coco Mellors gives us a glittering, funny and relatable debut about being young (and not so young) and trying to make sense of it all in New York City. Centering on an unlikely marriage and the people caught in its orbit, Cleopatra and Frankenstein is a romp through the underbelly of the Downtown Manhattan elite. Coco Mellors gives us a glittering, funny and relatable debut about being young (and not so young) and trying to make sense of it all in New York City. Centering on an unlikely marriage and the people caught in its orbit, Cleopatra and Frankenstein is a romp through the underbelly of the Downtown Manhattan elite.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Rachel Incident: A novel The Rachel Incident: A novel By Caroline O'Donoghue In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This funny, incisive, and poignant debut novel about the relationships formed during that turbulent, transitory time in one’s early twenties, and how they continue to echo throughout our lives is perfect for fans of Sally Rooney and Naoise Dolan. This funny, incisive, and poignant debut novel about the relationships formed during that turbulent, transitory time in one’s early twenties, and how they continue to echo throughout our lives is perfect for fans of Sally Rooney and Naoise Dolan.

Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Green Dot: A Novel Green Dot: A Novel By Madeleine Gray In Stock Online Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Woven with layers, from the love affair at its surface to the enthralling depths of what it means to be alive, Green Dot is rich, meaningful and hilarious. With a messy narrator who you are guaranteed to love, this is the kind of story that sets itself apart. Woven with layers, from the love affair at its surface to the enthralling depths of what it means to be alive, Green Dot is rich, meaningful and hilarious. With a messy narrator who you are guaranteed to love, this is the kind of story that sets itself apart.

Paperback $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lazy City: A Novel Lazy City: A Novel By Rachel Connolly In Stock Online Paperback $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This quiet, intimate novel about the young inhabitants of Belfast is a poignant examination of friendship, faith, grief and young love, sure to appeal to fans of Sally Rooney, Naoise Dolan, and Monica Heisey. This quiet, intimate novel about the young inhabitants of Belfast is a poignant examination of friendship, faith, grief and young love, sure to appeal to fans of Sally Rooney, Naoise Dolan, and Monica Heisey.

Paperback $14.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Exciting Times Exciting Times By Naoise Dolan In Stock Online Paperback $14.99 $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A love triangle with a complex woman at its center, Exciting Times is both an ode to the messiness of modern love and the commitment, as well as an examination of internet rabbit holes, jealousy and capitalism. A love triangle with a complex woman at its center, Exciting Times is both an ode to the messiness of modern love and the commitment, as well as an examination of internet rabbit holes, jealousy and capitalism.