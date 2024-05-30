B&N Reads, Books You Need To Read, Everyone Is Talking About, Fiction, Must Reads

What to Read While We Wait for Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

By Isabelle McConville / May 30, 2024 at 1:50 pm

It’s been three whole years since we’ve been graced with a brand new Sally Rooney novel — luckily her latest is nearly here. This fall we get to add to the long list of Sally Rooney books we know and love with Intermezzo, a novel about complicated relationships, family, grief — and chess. We know, we know — September is so far away, that’s why we’ve gathered a list of titles to keep us company while we count down the days.

Evenings and Weekends: A Novel

Hardcover $30.00

By Oisín McKenna

City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this dazzling new novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O’Donoghue.

Cleopatra and Frankenstein

Paperback $18.99

By Coco Mellors

Coco Mellors gives us a glittering, funny and relatable debut about being young (and not so young) and trying to make sense of it all in New York City. Centering on an unlikely marriage and the people caught in its orbit, Cleopatra and Frankenstein is a romp through the underbelly of the Downtown Manhattan elite.

The Rachel Incident: A novel

Paperback $18.00

By Caroline O'Donoghue

This funny, incisive, and poignant debut novel about the relationships formed during that turbulent, transitory time in one’s early twenties, and how they continue to echo throughout our lives is perfect for fans of Sally Rooney and Naoise Dolan.

Green Dot: A Novel

Hardcover $25.19 $27.99

By Madeleine Gray

Woven with layers, from the love affair at its surface to the enthralling depths of what it means to be alive, Green Dot is rich, meaningful and hilarious. With a messy narrator who you are guaranteed to love, this is the kind of story that sets itself apart.

Lazy City: A Novel

Paperback $16.95

By Rachel Connolly

This quiet, intimate novel about the young inhabitants of Belfast is a poignant examination of friendship, faith, grief and young love, sure to appeal to fans of Sally Rooney, Naoise Dolan, and Monica Heisey.

Exciting Times

Paperback $14.99 $16.99

By Naoise Dolan

A love triangle with a complex woman at its center, Exciting Times is both an ode to the messiness of modern love and the commitment, as well as an examination of internet rabbit holes, jealousy and capitalism.

Ghosts

Paperback $18.00

By Dolly Alderton

We love Dolly Alderton’s quick wit and wry humor, and Ghosts is the wickedly wonderful fiction debut that keeps us coming back for more. Looking for more Dolly? Check out her other bestsellers, Everything I Know About Love and Good Material.

