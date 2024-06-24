Where to Start Reading Timothy Egan
Pulitzer Prize andNational Book Award-winning author Timothy Egan is an essential voice in American history. As a former writer for The New York Times, Timothy is no stranger to finding a compelling story and excavating every detail for devoted readers. Careful research combined with first person accounts and an engaging voice make his books required reading for any history-buff.
Paperback $18.00
A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them
A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them
By Timothy Egan
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Timothy Egan takes us back to the Jazz Age to deliver a true story of an American woman shutting down a con man’s nefarious plans. This is a smart, entertaining read for fans of David Grann and Erik Larson.
Timothy Egan takes us back to the Jazz Age to deliver a true story of an American woman shutting down a con man’s nefarious plans. This is a smart, entertaining read for fans of David Grann and Erik Larson.
Paperback
$17.53
$18.99
The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl
The Worst Hard Time: The Untold Story of Those Who Survived the Great American Dust Bowl
By Timothy Egan
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.53
$18.99
Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the Dust Bowl in one book. While the American people suffered through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl piled on more disaster and desperation — and Egan tells their stories with immense empathy and detail.
Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the Dust Bowl in one book. While the American people suffered through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl piled on more disaster and desperation — and Egan tells their stories with immense empathy and detail.
Paperback
$20.49
$22.99
The Immortal Irishman: The Irish Revolutionary Who Became an American Hero
The Immortal Irishman: The Irish Revolutionary Who Became an American Hero
By Timothy Egan
In Stock Online
Paperback
$20.49
$22.99
Irish Americans have had a long, tumultuous history in the States, which Timothy Egan highlights through the life of one man. Egan brings Irish revolutionary Thomas Francis Meagher back to life in this fascinating, complex and account.
Irish Americans have had a long, tumultuous history in the States, which Timothy Egan highlights through the life of one man. Egan brings Irish revolutionary Thomas Francis Meagher back to life in this fascinating, complex and account.
Paperback
$16.53
$17.99
The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire that Saved America
The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire that Saved America
By Timothy Egan
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.53
$17.99
Egan turns his pen to one of the most devastating forest fires in American history and the people who fought against it. Taking readers back to the Great Fire of 1910, The Big Burn details the disastrous wildfire from its very first spark to the catastrophic plumes of smoke and ash, and finally to the aftermath that changed our country.
Egan turns his pen to one of the most devastating forest fires in American history and the people who fought against it. Taking readers back to the Great Fire of 1910, The Big Burn details the disastrous wildfire from its very first spark to the catastrophic plumes of smoke and ash, and finally to the aftermath that changed our country.
Paperback $18.99
Short Nights Of The Shadow Catcher: The Epic Life and Immortal Photographs of Edward Curtis
Short Nights Of The Shadow Catcher: The Epic Life and Immortal Photographs of Edward Curtis
By Timothy Egan
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Egan brings Edward Curtis into focus — a man known for his timeless work behind the camera, never serving as the subject himself. An in-depth look into an extraordinary artist, this biography is one of Egan’s finest.
Egan brings Edward Curtis into focus — a man known for his timeless work behind the camera, never serving as the subject himself. An in-depth look into an extraordinary artist, this biography is one of Egan’s finest.