Where to Start With Anthony Horowitz

With movies like Knives Out and The Glass Onion keeping us entertained over the past few years, we see it fit to revisit one of our own favorite mystery writers and his impressive selection of satiating thrillers. Looking for a bloody story with a psychological twist? How about an acclaimed super-spy series? Maybe you’re looking to revisit a classic fan-favorite detective through new eyes? Anthony Horowitz does it all — and we can’t get enough.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Close to Death (Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery #5) Close to Death (Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery #5) By Anthony Horowitz In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We love puzzling through a mystery where everyone’s a suspect, and this wildly clever story — an ode to the locked-room trope (on a slightly grander scale) doesn’t disappoint. We love puzzling through a mystery where everyone’s a suspect, and this wildly clever story — an ode to the locked-room trope (on a slightly grander scale) doesn’t disappoint.

Paperback $17.49 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Word Is Murder (Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery #1) The Word Is Murder (Hawthorne and Horowitz Mystery #1) By Anthony Horowitz In Stock Online Paperback $17.49 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Is the pen really mightier than the sword…or are they both just as deadly? Anthony Horowitz blurs the lines between fiction and reality in a story that will keep your jaw on the floor. Is the pen really mightier than the sword…or are they both just as deadly? Anthony Horowitz blurs the lines between fiction and reality in a story that will keep your jaw on the floor.

Paperback $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The House of Silk: A Sherlock Holmes Novel The House of Silk: A Sherlock Holmes Novel By Anthony Horowitz In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sherlock Holmes is back — and this time, Anthony Horowitz at the helm. This puzzle is one you’ll love to mull over (prepare your conspiracy cork boards). Sherlock Holmes is back — and this time, Anthony Horowitz at the helm. This puzzle is one you’ll love to mull over (prepare your conspiracy cork boards).

Paperback $17.49 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Magpie Murders Magpie Murders By Anthony Horowitz In Stock Online Paperback $17.49 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An homage to the golden age of crime novels and a page-turning work of fiction in it’s own right, this literary meta-mystery will grip you from the start. An homage to the golden age of crime novels and a page-turning work of fiction in it’s own right, this literary meta-mystery will grip you from the start.

Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stormbreaker (Alex Rider Series #1) Stormbreaker (Alex Rider Series #1) By Anthony Horowitz In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. James Bond and Jason Bourne step aside — there’s a new super-spy on the case, and he hasn’t even finished high school. Meet Alex Rider — a teenage orphan doing his best to stay alive and save the world by taking down one goon at a time. James Bond and Jason Bourne step aside — there’s a new super-spy on the case, and he hasn’t even finished high school. Meet Alex Rider — a teenage orphan doing his best to stay alive and save the world by taking down one goon at a time.