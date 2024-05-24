Where to Start Reading Erik Larson

In Erik Larson’s latest guest post on The Demon of Unrest, he states: “What I needed now were vivid details to help illuminate the landscape of the past. The little things. The omnipresence of chewing tobacco and its residues. Wolves roaming the antebellum forest, along with a host of poisonous snakes. Vultures cleaning the streets of Charleston, South Carolina. Clouds of dust choking the byways of Washington. The roar of insects on a Lowcountry night. Lincoln’s jokes.”

The bestselling author is a defining voice in the world of history and true crime through his careful detail and meticulous research From the description of wolves on the hunt and swirling dust clouds, Larson brings history to life. If you’re looking to up your history shelves this summer, or if you’re exploring a newfound interest in history, Larson is a great way to start.