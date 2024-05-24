Where to Start Reading Erik Larson
In Erik Larson’s latest guest post on The Demon of Unrest, he states: “What I needed now were vivid details to help illuminate the landscape of the past. The little things. The omnipresence of chewing tobacco and its residues. Wolves roaming the antebellum forest, along with a host of poisonous snakes. Vultures cleaning the streets of Charleston, South Carolina. Clouds of dust choking the byways of Washington. The roar of insects on a Lowcountry night. Lincoln’s jokes.”
The bestselling author is a defining voice in the world of history and true crime through his careful detail and meticulous research From the description of wolves on the hunt and swirling dust clouds, Larson brings history to life. If you’re looking to up your history shelves this summer, or if you’re exploring a newfound interest in history, Larson is a great way to start.
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War
Here’s a riveting combination: Erik Larson and the Civil War. Taking us behind the scenes of one of the most chaotic and painful moments in our country’s history, Larson asks us to look long and hard at where we’ve been — and where we might be going.
The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America
A chilling true crime story that reads like a thriller, this is a gruesome tale set against the wonders and curiosities at the start of a new age.
Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania
This true tale of hubris and horror set between the sinking of the Titanic and our entry into WWI is told like only Erik Larson can.
The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz
Gripping, educational, and emotionally charged, Larson gives us a street level view of London during the Blitz and humanizes Winston Churchill as he leads his people through hell.
Isaac's Storm: A Man, a Time, and the Deadliest Hurricane in History
A reminder of the sheer force of nature and the fragility of mankind, this is the true account of a catastrophic storm at the turn of the century.
