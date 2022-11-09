It’s Always Winter Within These Pages: Best Wintery Young Reader Books to Cozy Up With
As the nights get longer and the days grow colder, it’s the perfect time for kids to cozy up with a good book. From our rediscovered young reader classic — The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe — to a mysterious hotel, it’s always winter within the pages of these books, making them the perfect seasonal read!
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Chronicles of Narnia Series #2)
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Chronicles of Narnia Series #2)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$7.99
$8.99
While this is the second book in the beloved fantasy series The Chronicles of Narnia, you don’t have to have read The Magicians Nephew or any other book in the series. This book follows the four Pevensie siblings—Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy—as they step through the doors of a wardrobe and into the magical and wintery land of Narnia. Grab your coats and pull on your hats because this book is our rediscovered young reader classic and is simply a must-read!
Mr. Popper's Penguins
Mr. Popper's Penguins
Richard Atwater , Florence Atwater
In Stock Online
Paperback $7.99
Suspend your element of disbelief with this laugh-out-loud story about Mr. Popper and his penguins! What happens when a humble house painter receives a companion penguin from Admiral Drake to keep the other penguin he already sent company? Well, for starters, a singular penguin turns into twelve pet penguins. Pop into this book for lots of fun and chaos in the chilliest of ways!
Greenglass House (Greenglass House Series)
Greenglass House (Greenglass House Series)
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
It’s Christmas time at Greenglass House, and the small hill-top hotel is snowbound. Milo, whose parents own the inn, is looking forward to a peaceful Christmas with no visitors. But despite the snow, a strange assortment of guests arrives. Each has a secret connected to the history of the house…and one secret is deadly. Full of mystery, storytelling, hot chocolate and presents, and with a fantastic twist at the end, this is a beautifully magical story! And happily, the sequel, Ghosts of Greenglass House, gives us Milo’s next Christmas, with its own magical adventures! Both are lovely read-alouds.
The Very, Very Far North
The Very, Very Far North
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
I mean, frankly, who wouldn’t want to read a book about an inquisitive polar bear named Duane? This charming read follows the polar bear as he befriends lots of animals while trying to discover where he belongs. Full of lots of wonderful arctic friends and new adventures every day, this heartwarming book is certain to become a favorite and makes the perfect family bedtime story!
I Survived the Children's Blizzard, 1888 (I Survived Series #16)
I Survived the Children's Blizzard, 1888 (I Survived Series #16)
In Stock Online
Paperback $4.99
The popular I Survived series, which offers fictionalized accounts of historical events, returns with its 16th installment, this time based on one of the deadliest blizzards in our country’s history. It was a relatively warm day in 1888 when the storm hit the midwest without warning, catching people completely unaware. The story follows 11-year-old John Hale as he finds himself trapped in the bitter cold and blinding snow with only his inner strength to keep him going in the face of disaster. Young readers who love adventure and historical fiction will quickly tear through this exciting read.
The Midwinter Witch: A Graphic Novel (The Witch Boy Trilogy #3)
The Midwinter Witch: A Graphic Novel (The Witch Boy Trilogy #3)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$11.99
$12.99
This delightful graphic novel is the third book in The Witch Boy Trilogy, and Molly Knox Ostertag (author of one of our Young Reader Book Award Finalists, The Girl from the Sea) creates graphic novels that we are absolutely obsessed with. This one is the thrilling conclusion of a story full of friendship and family. While the Midwinter Festival is on both Aster’s and Ariel’s minds, not a single thing goes according to plan. Will they be able to fight together against powerful and sinister forces? Or will dark magic tear them apart?
Winterhouse (Winterhouse Series #1)
Winterhouse (Winterhouse Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
The first book of a trilogy, this enchanting fantasy set in a magical hotel will keep readers spellbound as they try to uncover the secrets within its walls. When Elizabeth Somers is shipped off to the Winterhouse hotel by her aunt and uncle after being put in their care, she is delighted by its ginormous library. Only, once she discovers a magical book of puzzles, she discovers that she’s the only person who can break the hotel’s curse and solve the mystery involving the owner … but at what cost?
The Sea in Winter
The Sea in Winter
In Stock Online
Paperback $7.99
The Sea in Winter is a beautiful story about a young girl whose ballet dreams have come to a screeching halt after a leg injury. Masie’s family is supportive and kind, but Masie’s dark moods begin to take root, and their upcoming midwinter road trip isn’t something she’s excited for. This thought-provoking story of resilience is perfect for any kid whose gone through pain — emotional or physical.
The Last Bear
The Last Bear
In Stock Online
Paperback $7.99
When April and her dad move to Bear Island, a faraway Arctic outpost for his scientific research, he tells her that there are no polar bears left on the island. So, when April sees something bear shaped on the horizon, she embarks on a journey perfect for fans of Pax and A Wolf Called Wander. With friendship, kindness, and adventure at its heart, this book is a must read that will become a favorite for anyone who picks it up!
Middle School: Winter Blunderland
Middle School: Winter Blunderland
James Patterson , Brian Sitts , Jomike Tejido
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$11.99
$13.99
Adventure to Alaska in the newest installment of the Middle School series, and study polar bears in the wild alongside Rafe. While the tundra might be freezing cold and unforgiving, things are still heating up as he gets to spend every moment with Penelope, his crush, and a polar bear they’re tracking goes missing. With poachers on the tundra and research on the line, the two team up to save the day alongside their new friends.
