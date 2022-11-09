Molly Knox Ostertag

In Stock Online

Paperback $11.99 $12.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

This delightful graphic novel is the third book in The Witch Boy Trilogy, and Molly Knox Ostertag (author of one of our Young Reader Book Award Finalists, The Girl from the Sea) creates graphic novels that we are absolutely obsessed with. This one is the thrilling conclusion of a story full of friendship and family. While the Midwinter Festival is on both Aster’s and Ariel’s minds, not a single thing goes according to plan. Will they be able to fight together against powerful and sinister forces? Or will dark magic tear them apart?