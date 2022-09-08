The Future of Fantasy is Female: Our Favorite Recent and Upcoming Sci Fi/Fantasy Books Written by Women
Who runs the world? Or really, who runs the OTHER worlds? Girls…erm Women. It’s no secret that there are some absolutely stunning sci-fi and fantasy novels coming from women, and from a genre that has previously been dominated by men or people with male pen names, and we couldn’t be more excited! Check out some of our favorite titles written by women that you won’t want to miss.
Bloodmarked (B&N Exclusive Edition)
This stunning sequel to Legendborn will ensnare readers and take them on a marvelous journey. Somehow even better than the first book, Bloodmarked takes the Legendborn Cycle another step forward with more magic, more discovery, and of course, more Bree and Sel and Legendborn mayhem. Prepare yourself for this epic follow-up to the story that has captivated readers and inspired its own fandom!
Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Xingyin’s journey is far from over. The stunning sequel to <i>Daughter of the Moon Goddess</i> brings new threats and adventures, magic, betrayal, and of course, romance. The Celestial Kingdoms series has captivated readers with its lush worlds and vivid storytelling and this epic conclusion of Xingyin’s story is enchanting from start to finish.
Foul Lady Fortune (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Chloe Gong is back with the start of another duology full of historical Shanghai, a pair of spies, and murder. With individual agendas, secrets, and a conspiracy to unravel, prepare to get lost in this riveting story that will keep you on your toes.
A Day of Fallen Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Get lost in the enchanting world of The Priory of the Orange Tree in this stunning prequel filled with even more dragons, magic, and lore. An epic feminist fantasy series that’s a master class in world-building. Don’t be intimidated by the length; every page is a gift!
The Atlas Paradox (B&N Exclusive Edition)
All your favorite medians are back, and the stakes couldn’t be higher! This follow-up to The Atlas Six is sexy, smart, and brilliantly written. With its cinematic setting and compelling characters you love to love, hate, and lust after, this dark academia sensation is impossible to put down!
The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
Fans of Once Upon a Broken Heart won’t want to miss this pulse-pounding, magical sequel. Fraught with Stephanie Garber’s signature twists and turns, The Ballad of Never After is an atmospheric return to a fairytale world that will leave readers enthralled through the very last page.
Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A dark academia standalone that dives into the power of language and evils of imperialism, student revolutions, and colonial resistance. Babel swirls with magic, lore, and Kuang’s signature attention to detail.
Chain of Gold (Barnes & Noble Deluxe Exclusive) (Last Hours Series #1)
Before we get into it, can we talk about how beautiful this deluxe exclusive edition of Chain of Gold is? I mean, foil stamping, gilded edges, colored endpapers, and a satin ribbon? We’re swooning! This is the first of the Last Hours Trilogy, and its twists and turns full of love, evil, and monsters will keep readers just as enthralled as the packaging is pretty!
The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer
Janelle Monae does it all: Singer-songwriter, actress, producer, fashion icon and now author, with the publication of The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer, based on the album of the same name. Building off of speculative writers like Octavia Butler, Ted Chiang, Becky Chambers, and Nnedi Okorafor, The Memory Librarian explores themes of queerness, race, gender plurality, and love as well as space, time and the power of memory.
Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)
This unmissable conclusion to Kerri Maniscalco’s stunning Kingdom of the Wicked series follows Emilia and the Prince of Wrath on one final journey that reveals shocking truths readers will never see coming.
Kindred, Gift Edition
A powerful and profound meditation on the horrors of American slavery, Butler’s time-travel classic is haunting, thought-provoking and one of the greatest works of speculative fiction ever written. This gorgeous new gift edition includes a stunning new cover design as well as a foil-embossed spine and colored endpapers.
The World We Make (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The avatars of NYC are back in this stunning conclusion to the Great Cities Duology. This time, even the magic in the city that never sleeps will need to join forces with the other Great Cities of the world to bring down the mysterious Woman in White. Real-world themes of cultural identity, privilege and gentrification mix with magic and myth in this epic adventure from one of the greatest fantasy writers of all time.
Hell Bent
Our favorite member of Lethe is back in another tale of murder, monsters and dark magic set among the Ivy League elite. Bardugo’s follow-up to Ninth House doubles down on all the sinister intrigue and atmospheric chills that make this mesmerizing dark academia series impossible to put down.
