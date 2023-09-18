History, Non Fiction

Truth and Consequences: Women Rewriting the Classics

By Brittany Bunzey / September 18, 2023 at 8:59 am

Readers can’t get enough of new interpretations of classic mythology and other epic stories like The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller, The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker or the Lore Olympus series by Rachel Smythe. If you’re like us and want to check out the original source material like The Iliad or The Odyssey, or go behind the scenes of some of your favorite stories, pick up these translations and histories written by respected women in the field. 

The Iliad: Translated by Emily Wilson (Signed Book)

By Homer
Translator Emily Wilson

The Odyssey: Translated by Emily Wilson

By Homer
Translator Emily Wilson

Emily Wilson’s lively translation of The Odyssey breathes new life into the epic poem; her masterful interpretation and accessible language bring readers back to ancient worlds and heroic conquests. Now, in her fresh, lean and highly readable rendering of The Iliad, Wilson’s resonant language will help you experience this war poem like never before. 

Beowulf: A New Translation (Hugo Award Winner)

By Maria Dahvana Headley

Maria Dahvana Headly’s Beowulf is a fierce, feminist translation that recontextualizes the epic tale. Modernizing the poem with piercing language, this exciting rendition asks readers to consider the line between human and monster, heroics and bravado while illuminating the things men do to impress each other.  

Vergil: The Poet's Life

By Sarah Ruden

Sarah Ruden’s translation of The Aeneid is an intimate iteration of the timeless poem, and her biography of its writer sheds new light on the acclaimed Roman poet. Ruden’s clear appreciation of Vergil provides a memorable account as she reconstructs his life and navigates his relationship with politics, sexuality and culture. 

Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World

By Mary Beard

SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome

By Mary Beard

In 2015, Mary Beard gave us SPQR — an authoritative look at the rise and fall of the Roman Empire, but she takes us even deeper with her newest book about the power of the Roman Emperor’s office. Asking questions that go beyond the timeline, Beard brings her fresh perspective to Roman history, and it’s everything we could hope for and more. 

Pandora’s Jar

Natalie Haynes is known for her fictional reimaginings of Greek mythology like Stone Blind and A Thousand Ships.  A former student of Mary Beard and host of Natalie Haynes Stands Up for the Classics on the BBC, Haynes not only knows the myths, she knows how to bring them to new audiences. In Pandora’s Jar, she delivers a sharp and witty correction to well-known myths and legends by centering the women who were vilified or pushed to the sides.  

The Poison King: The Life and Legend of Mithradates, Rome's Deadliest Enemy

By Adrienne Mayor

Greek Fire, Poison Arrows, and Scorpion Bombs: Unconventional Warfare in the Ancient World

By Adrienne Mayor

National Book Award Finalist The Poison King is the first biography of Mithradates in 50 years. Combining gripping storytelling with recent scientific and archaeological findings, it tells a compelling tale of Rome’s most relentless enemies. Adrienne Mayor’s Greek Fire, Poison Arrows, and Scorpion Bombs is a fascinating look at the dark, deadly and unconventional weapons used by ancient cultures, and a terrific companion volume to The Poison King.  

The Roman Way

By Edith Hamilton

The Greek Way

By Edith Hamilton

Edith Hamilton (Mythology) vividly captures the glory of Greece and the splendor of Rome in The Greek Way and The Roman Way. With the works of Greek and Roman authors as literary guides to the ancient civilizations, Hamilton expertly navigates the art, philosophy and history of Greece and Rome to paint a colorful new picture of empire.  

Introducing the Ancient Greeks: From Bronze Age Seafarers to Navigators of the Western Mind

By Edith Hall

Aristotle's Way: How Ancient Wisdom Can Change Your Life

By Edith Hall

Edith Hall’s Introducing the Ancient Greeks takes 2,000 years of Hellenic history to boldly celebrate Greek accomplishments and highlight how and why they were uniquely poised to have an enduring impact on the world. Pairing expertise and wit, this is an engaging must-read filled with little-known facts and delightful anecdotes. For more about one of the world’s greatest philosophers infused with Hall’s own appreciation for the way his teachings have impacted her life, pick up Aristotle’s Way.  