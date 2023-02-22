The Real Heroes in Mythology: The Women

Jennifer Saint

Based on the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur as seen through the eyes of two sisters, Ariadne and Phaedra, this is Jennifer Saint’s masterful debut about love, betrayal, and family bonds. Thoroughly engrossing, Ariadne will delight fans of Circe and Greek Mythology in general as it delves deep into one of the forgotten women at the center of the stories. This book first kindled our love for Jennifer Saint, and we are so excited for her upcoming title, Atalanta, bringing us a passionate, joyful, and adventurous look into the mythical Princess Atalanta.