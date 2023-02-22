The Real Heroes in Mythology: The Women
For centuries, Greek Mythology only focused on the men, but lately we’ve seen some authors working to flip these narratives on their head — showing us what these myths are really made of. Experience these classic stories as you never have before and see these heroines in a brand-new light.
The Shadow of Perseus: A Novel
Claire Heywood returns to tell the myth of Perseus told through the perspectives of the three women sidelined in the original story. To his mother, Danae; his wife, Andromeda; and his vilified victim, Medusa, this reimagining displays how Perseus, to them, is no hero. Dive into The Shadow of Perseus and let it sweep you into this imaginative and beautiful story of bravery and perseverance.
Stone Blind: A Novel
Bringing an empathetic and nuanced eye to a woman long villainized, Natalie Haynes gives us Stone Blind, a look into Medusa’s story. Telling of a vulnerable woman who was exploited by a man in power and then blamed for his transgressions, Hayne’s book breathes new life into this monstrous tale, making Medusa’s story relatable in the present. Wonderfully modern and heartbreakingly relatable, Stone Blind will keep you statue-still from the first page to the last.
Ariadne: A Novel
Based on the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur as seen through the eyes of two sisters, Ariadne and Phaedra, this is Jennifer Saint’s masterful debut about love, betrayal, and family bonds. Thoroughly engrossing, Ariadne will delight fans of Circe and Greek Mythology in general as it delves deep into one of the forgotten women at the center of the stories. This book first kindled our love for Jennifer Saint, and we are so excited for her upcoming title, Atalanta, bringing us a passionate, joyful, and adventurous look into the mythical Princess Atalanta.
Lies We Sing to the Sea
Lies We Sing to the Sea weaves together Greek tragedy and sapphic romance to bring us a debut that has us falling. Cutting straight through to your heart, this reimagining of the fate of Penelope’s hanged maids will flood readers with emotion. This tale of love, death, and sacrifice rises like an incoming tide with its vivid characters and breathtaking exploration of power imbalances and the mistreatment of women.
Lore
The Hunger Games meets Greek mythology with Alexandra Bracken’s Lore. Lore Perseous hides in terror to avoid the same fate as her family. She thought she left her past behind but finds herself called to the aid of old friends — and to vengeance. Brilliantly action-packed and richly built, this novel of revenge and destiny is a must-read story that will leave readers breathless.
Daughter of Sparta
This enthralling spin on the classic Greek myth of Daphne and Apollo is a page-turning adventure from start to finish. With her brother’s fate in the hands of goddess Artemis, 17-year-old Daphne embarks on a journey with Artemis’ twin, Apollo, to save both her brother — and the gods themselves. Lush world-building and a gripping plot give Daughter of Sparta a cinematic quality that begs to be adapted to the screen.
Circe
Madeline Miller took the literary world by storm, and every myth she retells leaves us deeper under her spell. Circe is no exception. Lyrical and action-packed, Circe’s life among the mortals will entrance readers as she draws the wrath of humans and the most dangerous gods alike. As Circe shares her scars, speaking to the humanity we all share, prepare to find yourself spellbound.
Phaedra: A Novel
Powerful and timely, Phaedra challenges misogynistic myths and the way women’s voices are so often silenced or dismissed. Laura Shepperson offers a new look on a maligned figure, giving Phaedra a voice and showcasing her courage and determination. This debut will carve its way into your heart and provide a brilliant twist on this Greek tragedy.
Pandora: A Novel
This sparkling debut takes readers back in time to 1799 London, where the discovery of an ancient Greek vase sets off an epic adventure. Romance and mystery mingle in Pandora, weaving together a brilliant story that will enchant readers. Appealing to both fans of historical fiction and mythology, this exhilarating novel is begging you to lift the cover and be whisked away into Pandora’s story reimagined.
Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths
Natalie Haynes flips Greek mythology on its head with this sharp and witty correction to the popularly known tales. Shifting the focus to the women who have historically been villainized or pushed to the sidelines in the stories, Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths is a brilliant book that will leave readers questioning their own acceptance of the traditional myths.
